TAMPA, Fla. (February 14, 2023) – For the second time in as many nights, “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney is a Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 main event winner at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Florida, going wire-to-wire in the process while fending off an array of challenges by Buch Motorsports’ Justin Peck. The Jean Lynch Classic | Classic Ink USA Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts victory clinched a $6,000 score for the Indianapolis, Indiana, native, simultaneously bumping his Series win total to 18.

Like one night prior, Justin Peck was in the hunt for much of the second half of the 30-lap program, charging his way forward from ninth before commencing pressure for the top spot. The Monrovia, Indiana, native actually took command twice over Courtney, but each time, Courtney turned back underneath and maintained control.

Anthony Macri finished third in the Jean Lynch Classic, followed by a Hard Charging Zeb Wise, who won the B-Main, and Hunter Schuerenberg.

“I’m not sure if I was making the right lane choices or not,” Tyler Courtney, driver of the Clauson Marshall Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 7BC, said. “I was waiting for [Justin Peck], and when I saw the 13 come up on the board, I knew it was time to get going. I gotta say, he raced me with a lot of respect tonight, and I have a lot of fun racing with him…especially if it’s up front. They have an awesome program and they’ve been fun to race with.

“I was probably a pretty big roadblock for him,” Courtney added. “We were OK the whole race, just faded some at the end.”

A caution with five remaining stirred the pot for the leading duo, but Courtney stayed wide and kept command.

“I tried to carry as much momentum as I could, but it was so tough getting through three and four without getting up into the fence. I’m not just going to follow him…I’m going to try whatever I can to get around him,” Peck said. “My guys have been busting their tails this whole trip. They give me an awesome opportunity to drive their cars and we’ve been in the hunt night in and night out.”

The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will resume the 2023 season with Attica Raceway Park’s annual Core & Main Spring Nationals on Friday and Saturday, April 7-8. The weekend pair will also activate the 2023 All Star points chase, as the contested Florida events did not accumulate points toward the season championship. If each of the Attica events should be forced to move due to weather, the two-day program will then be held the following weekend, Friday and Saturday, April 14-15.

For those who can not witness the All Star Circuit of Champions live and in person, FloRacing.com, the official media partner and broadcast provider of the All Stars, has you covered. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit FloRacing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. Race fans can see all the USAC and dirt late-model action they want in addition to Eldora Speedway’s slate of races and those of the All Star Circuit of Champions. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. Find subscription here: https://flosports.link/3XJOg5Z

Contingency Awards/Results: East Bay Raceway Park | February 14, 2023:

Classic Ink USA Southern Swing presented by Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts

Jean Lynch Classic

Kistler Racing Products Pill Draw | Entries: 39

Nunzi’s Advertising Hot Laps: Aaron Reutzel | 13.461

Dixie Vodka Fast Qualifier: Hunter Schuerenberg | 12.850

Hunt Brothers Pizza Heat #1 Winner: Cole Macedo

Competition Suspension Inc Heat #2 Winner: Sam Haferetpe, Jr.

All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads Heat #3 Winner: Davie Franek

Mobil 1 Heat #4 Winner: Tyler Courtney

Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts Dash Winner: Tyler Courtney

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery B-Main Winner: Zeb Wise

Rayce Rudeen Foundation Contingency Award: Brenham Crouch

Tezos A-Main Winner: Tyler Courtney (2)

Hercules Tires A-Main Hard Charger: Zeb Wise | +17

Carquest Perseverance Award: Danny Smith

Qualifying

Group (A)

70-Scotty Thiel, 13.124; 2. 9P-Parker Price Miller, 13.165; 3. 50YR-Cole Macedo, 13.265; 4. 47X-Dylan Westbrook, 13.308; 5. 43-Mark Smith, 13.834; 6. 47-Dale Howard, 13.883; 7. 25-Chris Myers, 14.050; 8. 9-Liam Martin, 14.054; 9. 66-Danny Smith, 14.093; 10. O8-Brandon Conkel, 14.197

Group (B)

11-Buddy Kofoid, 13.073; 2. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr., 13.203; 3. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr., 13.243; 4. 11K-Kraig Kinser, 13.261; 5. 6-Carson McCarl, 13.453; 6. 5T-Ryan Timms, 13.505; 7. 2C-Wayne Johnson, 13.542; 8. 97UK-Ryan Harrison, 13.552; 9. W20-Greg Wilson, 13.795; 10. 10-Joe Kata, 14.140

Group (C)

55-Hunter Schuerenberg, 12.850; 2. 39M-Anthony Macri, 12.908; 3. 13-Justin Peck, 13.061; 4. 28F-Davie Franek, 13.084; 5. 26-Zeb Wise, 13.285; 6. 22-Riley Goodno, 13.423; 7. 8-Aaron Reutzel, 13.496; 8. 11M-Brendan Mullen, 13.553; 9. 15-Garrett Green, 13.625; 10. 28M-Conner Morrell, 13.912

Group (D)

55B-Alex Bowman, 12.920; 2. 7BC-Tyler Courtney, 13.075; 3. 3TK-Tim Shaffer, 13.140; 4. 10X-Ryan Smith, 13.357; 5. 22s-Slater Helt, 13.483; 6. 20B-Cody Bova, 13.592; 7. 1-Brenham Crouch, 13.637; 8. 16TH-Kevin Newton, 13.790; 9. 77T-Tyeller Powless, 14.164

Heat 1 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

50YR-Cole Macedo [2]; 2. 9P-Parker Price Miller [1]; 3. 47X-Dylan Westbrook [3]; 4. 70-Scotty Thiel [4]; 5. 66-Danny Smith [9]; 6. 47-Dale Howard [6]; 7. 9-Liam Martin [8]; 8. 25-Chris Myers [7]; 9. O8-Brandon Conkel [10]; 10. 43-Mark Smith [5]

Heat 2 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [2]; 2. 11-Buddy Kofoid [4]; 3. 5T-Ryan Timms [6]; 4. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr. [1]; 5. 11K-Kraig Kinser [3]; 6. 6-Carson McCarl [5]; 7. 2C-Wayne Johnson [7]; 8. 97UK-Ryan Harrison [8]; 9. W20-Greg Wilson [9]; 10. 10-Joe Kata [10]

Heat 3 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

28F-Davie Franek [3]; 2. 13-Justin Peck [2]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri [1]; 4. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [4]; 5. 8-Aaron Reutzel [7]; 6. 26-Zeb Wise [5]; 7. 22-Riley Goodno [6]; 8. 11M-Brendan Mullen [8]; 9. 28M-Conner Morrell [10]; 10. 15-Garrett Green [9]

Heat 4 (8 Laps) – Top 5 Transfer

7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]; 2. 3TK-Tim Shaffer [2]; 3. 22s-Slater Helt [5]; 4. 10X-Ryan Smith [3]; 5. 20B-Cody Bova [6]; 6. 1-Brenham Crouch [7]; 7. 16TH-Kevin Newton [8]; 8. 77T-Tyeller Powless [9]; 9. 55B-Alex Bowman [4]

Dash (6 Laps)

7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]; 2. 11-Buddy Kofoid [3]; 3. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [4]; 4. 28F-Davie Franek [5]; 5. 3TK-Tim Shaffer [8]; 6. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [6]; 7. 50YR-Cole Macedo [2]; 8. 70-Scotty Thiel [7]

B-main (12 Laps) – Top 4 Transfer

26-Zeb Wise [2]; 2. 55B-Alex Bowman [1]; 3. 22-Riley Goodno [6]; 4. 6-Carson McCarl [3]; 5. 1-Brenham Crouch [4]; 6. 47-Dale Howard [5]; 7. 9-Liam Martin [9]; 8. 11M-Brendan Mullen [11]; 9. W20-Greg Wilson [14]; 10. O8-Brandon Conkel [16]; 11. 97UK-Ryan Harrison [10]; 12. 28M-Conner Morrell [15]; 13. 25-Chris Myers [12]; 14. 15-Garrett Green [17]; 15. 16TH-Kevin Newton [8]; 16. 77T-Tyeller Powless [13]; 17. 2C-Wayne Johnson [7]

A-main (30 Laps)

7BC-Tyler Courtney [1]; 2. 13-Justin Peck [9]; 3. 39M-Anthony Macri [11]; 4. 26-Zeb Wise [21]; 5. 55-Hunter Schuerenberg [3]; 6. 5T-Ryan Timms [14]; 7. 47R-Eric Riggins Jr. [15]; 8. 47X-Dylan Westbrook [12]; 9. 8-Aaron Reutzel [18]; 10. 11K-Kraig Kinser [17]; 11. 55B-Alex Bowman [22]; 12. 28F-Davie Franek [4]; 13. 9P-Parker Price Miller [10]; 14. 10X-Ryan Smith [16]; 15. 6-Carson McCarl [24]; 16. 22-Riley Goodno [23]; 17. 11-Buddy Kofoid [2]; 18. 22s-Slater Helt [13]; 19. 70-Scotty Thiel [8]; 20. 20B-Cody Bova [19]; 21. 3TK-Tim Shaffer [5]; 22. 15H-Sam Hafertepe Jr. [6]; 23. 66-Danny Smith [20]; 24. 50YR-Cole Macedo [7] Lap Leaders: Tyler Courtney (1-30)

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Volusia Speedway Park, FL (February 7): Brad Sweet

Volusia Speedway Park, FL (February 8): Carson Macedo

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 13): Tyler Courtney

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Tyler Courtney (2)

2023 All Star Dixie Fast Timers:

Volusia Speedway Park, FL (February 7): Alex Bowman | 13.453

Volusia Speedway Park, FL (February 8): Carson Macedo | 13.589

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 13): Alex Bowman | 12.746

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Hunter Schuerenberg | 12.850

2023 All Star Hercules Hard Chargers:

Volusia Speedway Park, FL (February 7): Sheldon Haudenschild | +9

Volusia Speedway Park, FL (February 8): Brad Sweet | +11

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 13): Anthony Macri | +9

East Bay Raceway Park, FL (February 14): Zeb Wise | +17

2023 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings:

**No points for Southern Swing events

About Tezos:

Tezos is smart money, redefining what it means to hold and exchange value in a digitally connected world. A self-upgradable and energy-efficient Proof of Stake blockchain with a proven track record, Tezos seamlessly adopts tomorrow’s innovations without network disruptions today. For more information, please visit www.tezos.com.

About Mobil 1:

The world’s leading synthetic motor oil brand, Mobil 1™ features anti-wear technology that provides performance beyond our conventional motor oils. This technology allows Mobil 1 to meet or exceed the toughest standards of car builders and to provide exceptional protection against engine wear, under normal or even some of the most extreme conditions. Mobil 1 flows quickly in extreme temperatures to protect critical engine parts and is designed to maximize engine performance and help extend engine life. For more information, visit mobiloil.com, on Twitter @Mobil1 and, on Facebook, www.facebook.com/mobil1. Mobil, Mobil 1 and Mobil 1 Racing are registered trademarks of Exxon Mobil Corporation or one of its subsidiaries.

About FloSports:

Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service dedicated to sports, offering live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competition events across 25+ vertical sport categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underserved sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content including news, expert commentary, films, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, please visit: flosports.tv.

About the All Star Circuit of Champions:

All Star Enterprises, LLC, wholly owned by Tony Stewart, d/b/a the All Star Circuit of Champions, is a winged sprint car series. The All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series is one of the oldest traveling 410 sprint car organizations and is a staple of grassroots, open-wheel racing. Formed in 1970 by Bud Miller, the series has largely been considered the first ‘outlaw’ Sprint Car organization of the modern era. Motorsports entrepreneur Tony Stewart agreed to terms with Guy Webb to become the sole owner of the original winged sprint car tour in January of 2015.

About Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts:

Elliott’s Custom Trailers & Carts is an authorized inTech Trailer, United, Featherlite, ATC, Legend, Alumitech, Haulmark, and EZ Go dealership serving the greater Warsaw, Indiana-area. We are proud to carry a large selection of new and pre-owned inventory. When you are ready to invest in a new trailer, our friendly and knowledgeable sales, financing, service, and parts departments are prepared to make sure your experience is outstanding. To learn more, visit Elliott’s Custom Trailers and Carts online at www.elliottscustomtrailers.com, or call 800-766-1886.

About Classic Ink USA:

Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery is constantly testing the limits of custom racewear and specialized embroidery. Headquartered in Western Pennsylvania, Classic Ink holds the highest standard, maximizing your return, as well as the ultimate customer satisfaction. From “Track Swag” fan wear to “Quick Crew” crew wear, Classic Ink has you covered. Their dedicated staff and graphic design team will be sure to keep your race team, and your fans, looking sharp on and off the racing surface. Contact Classic Ink USA Screenprinting and Embroidery today and get your race team ahead of the competition. Visit www.classicinkusa.com. That’s Classic Ink; “at the track and on your back!”