CONCORD, NC – Feb. 15, 2023 – After a solid run in his first Midget campaign last year, Gavin Miller is getting his first shot at a national championship in 2023.

The 16-year-old Pennsylvanian will contest the entire 35-race Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota schedule, piloting a Bullet by Spike Chassis with Toyota Racing power by Speedway Engine Development and sponsorship from Eibach Racing Springs in his second season with Keith Kunz Motorsports.

“I’m very excited,” Miller said. “It’s a big deal driving for [KKM], and to have to the opportunity to run for Pete [Willoughby, team co-owner] and Keith is such a privilege.”

A six-time national USAC .25 Midget champion, Miller made the jump to Micro Sprints in 2020 and later joined Kunz’s Micro Sprint program in early 2021. He said he’s learned a lot since joining the team, and that prior experience readied him for his first part-time Midget schedule with KKM in 2022.

“Going from Micros to Midgets definitely helped,” Miller said. “I made a lot of big shows, ran up front, and I thought it was time to move up. That’s when we talked to [KKM] about getting in a Midget and running a couple races last season.

“I wanted to go full-time and thought it would be a pretty good opportunity.”

Two top-five Feature finishes and five top-10s in eight appearances with the Xtreme Outlaws last year was a solid start to his Midget career with KKM. He and the team are trying to build on that and have paired Miller with crew chief Brandon Selph for his first full-time year at the controls of a Midget.

The veteran experience that Kunz’s team members bring to the table has had a great track record of developing some of the sport’s brightest motorsports talents. Miller recognizes the opportunity he’s holding with the team and is prepared to chase the Xtreme Outlaw championship against the best racers in the nation.

“Not many people get that opportunity,” Miller said. “I’m thankful for Pete and Keith and all the crew guys. They put in a lot of work every time I’m at the track. The car is always so good, and I just have to do my part as a driver when I’m on the track.”

