CONCORD, NC – Feb. 15, 2023 – Germfree is giving World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Rookie of the Year contenders a new incentive to be the highest finishing rookies in 2023.

The company is sponsoring the World of Outlaws CASE Late Model’s Rookie of the Year program, giving $10,000 to the Rookie of the Year, $3,000 to the second highest finishing full-time rookie and $2,000 to the third highest finishing full-time rookie.

“Germfree is honored to sponsor the World of Outlaws inaugural Rookie of the Year program,” Germfree CEO Kevin Kyle said. “It is amazing to see these young drivers, and the teams that support them, push the limits and achieve greatness. The technology of these vehicles and the grit of these drivers are perfectly aligned with Germfree’s mission to serve life science innovation and advance global health. We look forward to seeing the best of the best very soon!”

This season features one of the stoutest rookie classes in the history of the World of Outlaws with seven drivers contending for the 2023 Rookie of the Year title. They include Nick Hoffman, Payton Freeman, Johnny Scott, Logan Martin, Dustin Walker, Todd Cooney and Jordan Koehler.

“We have an incredible rookie class this year and it’s exciting to have a company like Germfree recognize their significance to the sport and further our initiative of keeping our teams financially healthy,” said Steve Francis, World of Outlaws CASE Late Model series director. “By doing so, we’re able to produce the best racing and grow our rookies into future stars.”

More than 50 races remain on the 2023 schedule to determine who will end the season as the top rookie contenders. Currently, Hoffman holds the early advantage with an eighth and fourth-place finish at the Sunshine Nationals season opener.

The season continues at Volusia Speedway Park – also sponsored by Germfree as the track’s preferred BioTech partner – during the 52nd Federated Auto Parts DIRTcar Nationals, Feb. 16-18.

To follow the Germfree Rookie of the Year battle all year, get tickets to World of Outlaws CASE Late Model races, HERE.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.