Home Dirt Late Model News Jim DenHamer’s photos from Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals – 2/14/23 Dirt Late Model NewsRace Track NewsFloridaSprint Car & Midget NewsU.M.P. DIRTcar Series Late Model NewsUSAC NewsVolusia Speedway Park Jim DenHamer’s photos from Volusia Speedway Park’s DIRTcar Nationals – 2/14/23 February 15, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Tim McCreadie - Bobby Pierce -- Jim DenHamer photo Photos by Jim DenHamer 29 photos RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A Comeback Story for the Ages: Rookie Pursley Prevails with Volusia Victory Tim McCreadie takes Valentine’s Day DIRTcar Nationals win at Volusia Speedway Park! Tyler Courtney doubles up at East Bay and secures Jean Lynch Classic over Justin Peck Gundaker Teams With Millard Family Racing to Chase MLRA Rookie Title Straight to the Point: Swanson Continues Scalding Stretch at Volusia Tyler Courtney holds off Justin Peck for $6,000 East Bay Raceway Park victory Popular Articles MEET THE CHAMPS: Lee, Strickler Clinch UMP Modified Points Titles at... jdearing - February 12, 2023 0 Strickler clinches first career DIRTcar Nationals title, Lee wins Speedweeks points BARBERVILLE, FL – Feb. 11, 2023 – In the most grueling stretches of DIRTcar UMP Modified... Mike Ruefer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s Lucas Oil Late... February 11, 2023 World of Outlaws Late Models Prepare for 52nd DIRTcar Nationals at... February 13, 2023 Jade Avedisian to Chase 2023 Xtreme Outlaw Midget Championship with Keith... February 8, 2023 Dirt Track at Las Vegas Workin’ Man Nationals Results – 2/11/23 February 12, 2023 David Seibers Eyes Run at Hunt The Front Super Dirt Series... February 9, 2023 Jim DenHamer’s photos from East Bay Raceway Park’s Lucas Oil Late... February 8, 2023