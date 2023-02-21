WHEATLAND, MO. (Feb. 21, 2023) – One of racing’s most-popular figures has been added to the driver lineup for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) event on Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway.

St. Louis’ Kenny Wallace, a nine-time NASCAR Xfinity Series winner, former Fox Sports television analyst and renowned dirt Modified competitor, will be part of the SRX season finale at Wheatland.

Wallace joins six others previously announced for the Lucas Oil Speedway race – former NASCAR Cup Series champions Bobby Labonte and Brad Keselowski, retired NASCAR stars Clint Bowyer and Ryan Newman, four-time Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves and NASCAR Truck Series regular Hailie Deegan.

This will be Wallace”s first SRX appearance. The driver rosters for all six SRX races will be finalized in coming weeks.

“I’ve always been a big fan of the SRX Series because it’s good for racing in every way and now that it’s on Thursday nights, it’s even better,” Wallace said in an SRX news release. “I am truly honored and humbled at the same time to race with these world-class drivers. When you see me at an SRX event, I will be smiling from ear to ear and giving it everything I got on and off the racetrack.”

General admission tickets for the SRX race at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale.

Tickets are $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire – https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/

Contact Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

“We’re thrilled to have home-state driver Kenny Wallace coming to Lucas Oil Speedway in what’s going to be a one-of-a-kind event,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “Kenny is a great ambassador for dirt-track racing and we look forward to having him here, along with all the other stars.”

The SRX Series will air on six consecutive Thursday nights at 8 p.m. Central on ESPN and the ESPN App, bringing back the iconic “ESPN Thursday Night Thunder” branding.

The schedule begins on July 13 at Stafford Motor Speedway in Stafford Springs, Connecticut. Other races are July 20 at Thunder Road Speedbowl in Barre, Vermont; July 27 at Motor Mile Speedway in Radford, Virginia; Aug. 3 at Berlin Raceway in Grand Rapids, Michigan and Aug. 10 at Eldora Speedway in New Weston, Ohio.

Season openers nearing: Lucas Oil Speedway’s schedule begins with an open Test and Tune set for March 18 from 2-6 p.m.. The Big Adventure Weekly Racing Series Weekly Opener kicks off the season on March 25. Classes in action include the Hermitage Lumber Late Models, Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars, and the Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods. The Hermitage Lumber Late Models will be running a special 25-lap $1,000-to-win featured event.

Show-Me 100 3-day passes on sale: Reserved seats for Lucas Oil Speedway’s signature event, the 31st annual Show-Me 100 are now on sale to the general public. The three-day, reserved seats had previously been available only for renewals.

The Show-Me 100, featuring the stars of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series and Lucas Oil MLRA, is set for May 25-27. The three-day passes are $115 and can be purchased through the Lucas Oil Speedway office by calling Admissions Director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Each pass is for one reserved stadium-style seat, complete with high backs and armrests located in the top six rows of the main grandstand.

