Officials from the Monett Raceway announced this week that the Medieval USRA Stock Cars will be a regular fixture on Saturday nights during the 2023 season, joining the USRA Modifieds and USRA B-Mods as they battle for an industry-best track, regional and national points funds in the Summit USRA Weekly Racing Series.

In fact, the guaranteed weekly payouts and points funds at the “Grand Ol’ Lady” are among the best in the country. USRA Modifieds will race for $1,000 every week while a $500 top prize is up for grabs in the USRA Stock Cars and USRA B-Mods.

Monett Raceway weekly payouts:

USRA Modifieds – 1. $1000, 2. $600, 3. $400, 4. $300, 5. $250, 6. $200, 7. $180, 8. $170, 9. $160, 10. $150, $100 to start.

USRA Stock Cars – 1. $500, 2. $275, 3. $250, 4. $200, 5. $180, 6. $140, 7. $100, 8. $90, 9. $80, 10. $70, $60 to start.

USRA B-Mods – 1. $500, 2. $350, 3. $260, 4. $225, 5. $180, 6. $140, 7. $120, 8. $100, 9. $90, 10. $80, $70 to start.

Note: Divisions which average less than 13 entrants at any event will see first-place money eliminated and all finishers moved down to the second- through last-place amounts.

Not to be outdone, the Monett Raceway is offering a stellar year-end points fund for drivers in all three classes:

USRA Modifieds – 1. $4000, 2. $2000, 3. $1000, 4. $700, 5. $600, 6. $500, 7. $400, 8. $300, 9. $250, 10. $200.

USRA Stock Cars – 1. $2000, 2. $1000, 3. $800, 4. $650, 5. $500, 6. $400, 7. $300, 8. $200, 9. $175, 10. $150.

USRA B-Mods – 1. $2500, 2. $1500, 3. $800, 4. $600, 5. $500, 6. $400, 7. $300, 8. $200, 9. $150, 10. $125.

To be eligible for the complete points fund, a racer must attend at least 75% of the events in 2023 to receive full points fund payout. Also, each division must maintain a car count of 17 or more each week. Divisions which average less than 17 entrants will see first-place money eliminated and all finishers moved down to the second- through tenth-place amounts, which still rivals any dirt track in the region.

Helping make it all happen, Purpose Wrecker is the title sponsor of the USRA Modifieds for 2023 while Hughes Racing Chassis, which is owned and operated by four-time USMTS National Champion Jason Hughes, will be the title sponsor of the USRA B-Mods during the 2023 racing season.

“We want our weekly supporters to understand the difficult task and understand that it’s a tough decision but will be in the best interest of Monett Raceway,” said co-owner Scott Wheeler.

Slinging clay since 1970, Monett Raceway is the longest continually-running dirt track in the Show-Me State. Last year’s Modified track champion was Aaron Scroggins while 2011 USRA Modified National Champion Johnny Bone Jr. finished third in the final standings. Jackie Dalton captured the track’s B-Mod crown.

The 3/8-mile red clay oval was built in 1970 by Bob Schofield of Springfield who promoted the track for a couple of years, but hall-of-famer Randy Mooneyham was at the helm for the majority of Monett’s existence. The track was sold to Kyle Slagle in 2017 before being acquired in 2023 by Wheeler and two other partners.

Along with new ownership, the track got a fresh new name in Monett Raceway. It was originally called Monett Speedway and then Monett Motor speedway the previous five years.

The Monett Raceway is located just south of US 60 at 685 Chapel Dr, Monett, MO 65708. For more information call (417) 389-3759 or email info@monettraceway.com. You can find the Monett Raceway online at MonettRaceway.com and follow them on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.