Belleville, IL. (2/23/23) Adding to an already accomplished and sturdy Keith Kunz Motorsports 2023 National Midget team, Decatur Arkansas wheelman Cooper Williams joins in on the excitement fully committing to the POWRi National Midget League Championship Chase.

Boasting an impressive 2022 resume of scoring over fifteen top-ten micro finishes in twenty-three starts Cooper also pocketed a handful of top-five finishes after progressing through UTV racing. Capturing a NOW600 Restricted Micro feature victory at Airport Raceway in August, Williams remains more than able to add to an already capable and excelling Keith Kunz Motorsports franchise.

“I feel very honored and thankful to be included with the KKM team, I know that the change from Micros to Midgets will be big but I have the best team behind me. KKM continues to set an example of how to be both on and off the track will help with the upcoming POWRi season,” said a humbled and excited Cooper Williams.

Entering into his inaugural campaign with the POWRi National Midget in 2023, Williams brings a youthful excitement of open-wheel talent and preparational commitment to the team in hopes of gaining the recently renamed Jim Childers Rookie of the Year Award as well as championship honors when the season launches at the Turnpike Challenge on March 22-25.

Keith Kunz Motorsports would include “We are pleased with the entire team we have for the POWRi National Midget season and are looking forward to working with Cooper. With several new faces on the team, there will be an adjustment period but we are up to the task. Winning in 2021 with Bryant Wiedeman and then again in 2022 with Brenham Crouch, the whole team is hoping to carry that momentum into this year,” said Keith.

Entering into the 2023 racing season will see Cooper Williams compete in the industry notable Keith Kunz/Curb Agajanian Motorsports, Toyota Racing Development, Curb Records, Mobil 1, JBL Audio, Bullet by Spike Chassis, Speedway Toyota Racing Engine entry into POWRi National Midget League competition with aspirations of championship and rookie of the year achievements.

