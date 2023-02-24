(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr. and his #28 team are currently freshening up their equipment following a hectic start to their 2023 campaign in Georgia/Florida Speedweeks. They are scheduled to take the upcoming February 24-25 weekend off from competition before tackling the reconfigured Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee on March 3-4. The two-day ‘Tennessee Tipoff’ spectacular will once again be sanctioned by the World of Outlaws Case Construction Late Model Series.

A $10,000 winner’s check will be on the line next Friday night at Smoky Mountain Speedway, while Saturday’s contest in the Volunteer State boasts a $15,000 top prize. Dennis, who is the defending World of Outlaws Late Model Series National Champion, comes into the doubleheader ninth in the latest version of the series point standings, but only 48 markers behind current point leader Chris Madden. You can watch each and every lap of the ‘Tennessee Tipoff’ LIVE on DIRTVision or read more on the weekend by visiting www.woolms.com.

From January 19-February 18, Dennis Erb Racing kicked off their 2023 season in eighteen events at five different southern venues: Volusia Speedway Park in Barberville, Florida, Golden Isles Speedway in Brunswick, Georgia, Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida, All-Tech Raceway in Ellisville, Florida, and East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida. Dennis was able to amass five Top Five runs in those contests and six Top Ten finishes.

The best showing for the Carpentersville, Illinois standout was a third place podium performance, which he achieved twice in Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series showdowns. On January 30 at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida, Dennis stopped the clock second quickest in Group A during the qualifying session and later secured an impressive win in heat race action. After starting third on the grid in the 40-lap feature, Dennis passed leader Jonathan Davenport to hold the point from laps 26-28 before setting for a hard-fought third place podium effort behind only $10,000 victor Davenport and runner-up Ashton Winger!

At East Bay Raceway Park in Gibsonton, Florida on February 9, another $10,000 payday was up for grabs. Dennis laid down the fourth fastest time in Group A during qualifying to start his night off on a quick note. After nabbing another heat race victory, Dennis drove his #28 machine to a strong third place podium performance in the 40-lapper behind only race winner Hudson O’Neal and runner-up Max Blair! You can read a race-by-race recap from Speedweeks by logging onto www.DennisErb.com.

Dennis would like to thank all of his sponsors including: J.R. McBride Leasing, McBride Mack, Ideal Ready Mix, VoMac Truck Sales, Performance Rod & Custom (PRC), Keyser Manufacturing, XR1 Rocket Chassis, Vic Hill Racing Engines, Clements Racing Engines, Hoosier Racing Tire by Brian, Dundee Heating & Air Conditioning, Accu-Force Dynos & Testers, Allstar Performance, Beyea Custom Headers, Brinn Transmissions, Butlerbuilt Safety Systems, Collins Signs, Delph Communications, Dyer’s Top Rods, Five Star Performance Bodies, Frankland Racing Supply, Hooker Harness, Hypercoils, Integra Racing Shocks, Jones Racing Products, K&L Motorsports, K-B Carburetors, Outerwears, Peterson Fluid Systems, Quarter Master, Quickcar Racing Products, Simpson Race Products, Sweet Mfg., VP Racing Fuels, Wiles Driveshafts, Wilwood Engineering, and XS Batteries.

The latest dirt on the Dennis Erb Racing team can be found all year long at www.DennisErb.com. Be sure to “Like” us on Facebook by clicking on www.facebook.com/denniserbracing.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com