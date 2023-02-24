BATAVIA, Ohio (February 24, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series showcases the talents of that nation’s elite dirt late model teams to millions of fans around the world. The pulse-pounding action of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is made possible by the support of many important marketing partners.

With the tremendous support of all our great marketing partners the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Champion will earn a record-high $200,000 in 2023. The industry leading championship point fund will total over one- million dollars.

The extensive list in 2023 includes a considerable number of new brands joining familiar partners. Bilstein Shocks, Deatherage Opticians, Heart Beat Hot Sauce, HotRod Septic Treatment, Kryptonite Race Cars, MD3, Terminal Maintenance and Construction, Todd Steel Buildings, Wieland Metal Services, and Wilwood Brakes join the growing list of marketing partners capitalizing on the tremendous exposure of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2023.

“We are very appreciative of our partners of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Our growing partnerships allow us to increase programs to the drivers, including the over one-million-dollar point fund, furthering our reputation as the premier national touring series for dirt late models. Companies that partnered with the series have enjoyed increased brand awareness, resulting in new customers,” stated Wayne Castleberry, Corporate Sales and Marketing for Lucas Oil Motorsports.

The Official Partners of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series in 2023 include: Allstar Performance, Arizona Sport Shirts, ARP, Big River Steel, Brandon Ford, Dirt Draft, Dixie Chopper, E3 Spark Plugs, FloRacing, General Tire, Heath Lawson Photography, Holmatro, Hoosier Tire, Lucas Oil Products, MAVTV Motorsports Network, Miller Welders, MyRacePass, Nutrien Ag Solutions, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Protect The Harvest, Rugged Radios, Summit Racing Equipment, Sunoco Race Fuels, Super Clean, UNOH – University of Northwestern Ohio, Whelen, and Wieland Metal Services.

Associate partners for 2023 include: Advanced Powder Coating, Ag Protect 1, Armslist.com, Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Bilstein Shocks, Black Diamond Chassis, Boyd Built Fabrication, Brodix, Capital Race Cars, Clements Racing Engines, Cool-It Thermo Tec, Cornett Racing Engines, Deatherage Opticians, DirtCarLift, Earnhardt Technologies, Etchberger Trucking, FAST Shafts, FOX Shocks, Heart Beat Hot Sauce, HotRod Septic Treatment, Keyser Manufacturing, Kryptonite Race Cars, Longhorn Chassis, Mega Plumbing of the Carolinas, MD3, Midwest Sheet Metal, MSD, Outerwears, Penske Shocks, Performance Bodies, Pro Power Racing Engines, Pro Things Apparel, Racing For Heroes, Rocket Chassis, Schoenfeld Headers, Simpson Race Products, Slicker Graphics, Strange Oval, Swift Springs, Terminal Maintenance and Construction, Todd Steel Buildings, Vahlco Wheels, Vic Hill Race Engines, Wilwood Brakes, Xceldyne, and 5150 Race Trailers.

A record number of contingencies will be offered in 2023. “The contingency programs add additional money and products to racers that compete on the series,” added Castleberry. “We’d like to thank all the partners that have pledged their continued support directly to the teams that put on the best racing every weekend.”

Allstar Performance Fast Time Award – Allstar Performance will remain the title sponsor of Allstar Performance Time Trials. A $100 certificate will be awarded to the overall fastest qualifier at each event; along with $500 cash and a $250 Allstar Performance certificate at the championship awards banquet to the driver that earns the most Allstar Performance Fast Time awards throughout the course of the season.

Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup – The Arizona Sport Shirts Crown Jewel Cup will award points to drivers at the sixteen (16) events, within the series schedule, that pay $30,000 or more to the winner. The driver that earns the most points, within these sixteen (16) events, will receive a $15,000 bonus at the championship awards banquet. The drivers who finish second through fifth in the Crown Jewel Cup standings will earn $6,000, $4,000, $3,000, and $2,000 in cash, respectively for a total point fund of $30,000 for these sixteen (16) events.

ARP Engine Builders Challenge – The ARP Engine Builders Challenge will honor the top engine builders of the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. Participating engine builders will earn points at each event based on the highest finishing driver utilizing their engine. The engine builder that earns the most points will be crowned the ARP Engine Builder of the Year – worth $1,000 cash and additional product certificates. Other partners contributing to the ARP Engine Builders Challenge Program include: Bodix, Summit Racing Equipment, Thermo-Tech, and Xceldyne.

Big River Steel Most Podium Finishes – Big River Steel will award a $1,000 cash bonus at the championship awards banquet to the driver that earns the most podium finishes during the season.

Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge – Brandon Ford will continue their support of the TV Race Challenge in 2023. The driver that accumulates the most points, within the thirteen (13) televised events on the series schedule, will be crowned the Brandon Ford TV Race Challenge Champion, which boasts a $15,000 cash award at the series year-end awards banquet. Drivers that finish second and third will receive $5,000 and $2,000 respectively.

Deatherage Opticians Most Popular Driver and Lucky 13th Place Finisher– A new award in 2023 for Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series competitors that will be determined solely by fan vote. The Deatherage Opticians Most Popular Driver will be announced during the annual championship awards banquet. The Most Popular Driver will receive a $500 cash bonus and product certificate from Deatherage Opticians. Additionally, the driver that finishes 13th in the A-Main at each Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event will receive a $40 gift certificate towards Deatherage Opticians eyewear.

Dirt Draft Fastest in Hot Laps – The driver that records the fastest lap during Hot Laps at each Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event will be awarded one point per event. The driver that earns the most Dirt Draft Hot Lap points throughout the season will receive a $500 cash award at the championship awards banquet.

Earnhardt Technologies Most Laps Led – The Earnhardt Technologies Most Laps Led will award points to drivers equal to the number of laps led at each Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event. The driver that leads the most laps during the season will receive $500 cash at the championship awards banquet.

FOX Shocks Most B-Main Wins – FOX Shocks will award $500 cash and a FOX Shocks product certificate at the championship awards banquet to the driver who accumulates the most B-Main wins throughout the season. Fox will also award a set of Shocks to the Rookie of the Year at the year-end awards banquet.

Keyser Manufacturing – The driver that finishes last in the A-Main at each Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event receives a $100 Product Certificate from Keyser Manufacturing.

Kryptonite Racecars – Kryptonite Racecars will award the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series National Champion one (1) bare frame chassis.

MD3 Tough Break Award- MD3 will award a $75 product certificate to a driver that suffers some bad luck during each event. The Lucas Oil LMD Series staff will vote on what driver receives this award. MD3 will also award a $500 Product Award to the Rookie of the Year.

Midwest Sheet Metal Point Leader Spoiler Challenge – Midwest Sheet Metal returns as the title sponsor of the Point Leader Spoiler Challenge. The driver that is leading the championship point standings at each event will receive a $100 bonus and carry the Midwest Sheet Metal day-glow orange spoiler. The driver that accumulates the most Spoiler Challenge points throughout the season will receive a $1,000 cash award at the championship awards banquet.

Miller Multimatic Chassis Builders Challenge – Miller Welders has returned as the title sponsor of the Chassis Builders Challenge. Participating chassis builders will earn points at each event based on the highest finishing driver utilizing their chassis. Miller Welders will award a brand-new Miller Multimatic to the chassis builder who earns the most points throughout the season.

MSD – The first non-transferring driver from B-Main #1 will receive a $100 Product Certificate from MSD at each Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event.

O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Year – The O’Reilly Auto Parts Rookie of the Race will receive a $100 bonus at each event. The driver that earns the most rookie points throughout the season will receive $20,000 cash plus additional product certificates at the year-end awards banquet. Second and third place in the final Rookie of the Year standings will pay $5,000 and $2,500 respectively. Other partners contributing to the Rookie of the Year Program with additional Products include: Behrent’s Performance Warehouse, Earnhardt Technologies Group, Fast Shafts, FOX Shocks, Keyser Manufacturing, MD3, Schoenfeld Headers, Slicker Graphics, Strange Oval, Swift Springs, Thermo-Tech, Wieland Metal Services, Wilwood Brakes, and Vahlco Wheels.

Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year – Outerwears will recognize the hard working, behind the scenes individuals that keep their driver in the hunt for victory each week. The Outerwears Crew Chief of the Year will award points to the Crew Chief of the Race at each event. The crew chief that accumulates the most points will receive $1,000 cash at the championship awards banquet.

Performance Bodies – The A-Main winner at each Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event will receive a $400 certificate towards the purchase of a Nose and Fender Kit from Performance Bodies.

Penske Shocks Most Top Five Finishes – Penske Shocks will award $1,000 cash at the championship awards banquet to the driver that earns the Most Top Five Finishes throughout the season. Penske will also award a $50 Product Certificate to the winner of Heat Race #1.

Simpson Most Heat Race Wins – The Simpson Most Heat Race Wins category will award $500 cash plus an additional product certificate at the championship awards banquet to the driver that earns the Most Heat Race Wins throughout the season. Simpson also awards a $50 Product Certificate to the winner of Heat Race #3.

Summit Racing Equipment – Summit Racing Equipment will award $50 Product Certificates to the following positions at each Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event: Heat Race #2 winner, A-Main winner, 15th Place in the A-Main, and the highest finishing non series regular driver.

Sunoco Race for Gas – The Sunoco Race for Gas competition will reward the drivers that utilize Sunoco Race Fuels. The driver that earns the most Race for Gas points receives a $3,000 cash award at the year-end awards banquet. The drivers finishing second and third in the Race for Gas standings will receive $2,000 and $1,000 respectively.

Swift Springs – The A-Main winner at each Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event receives a Product Certificate for one spring. The Series Champion receives a Product Certificate for four springs at the championship awards banquet

Terminal Maintenance & Construction Pole Award – The driver that earns the most pole awards throughout the season receives a $500 cash bonus at the championship awards banquet courtesy of Terminal Maintenance & Construction.

Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Year – The Todd Steel Buildings Hard Charger of the Year will award $100 cash to the hard charger of the race at each Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series event. Additionally, $500 cash at the year-end awards banquet to the driver that earns the most Hard Charger of the Race awards throughout the season.

Wieland Most Feature Wins – Wieland Metal Services will award $2,000 cash at the year-end awards banquet to the driver that earns the Most Feature Wins in 2023. Wieland will also award 10 sheets of Aluminum to the Rookie of the Year.

Wilwood Brakes Lucky 7th Place Award – Wilwood Brakes will award a $100 Product Certificate to the driver that finishes seventh in each Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series A-Main. The driver that earns the most seventh-place finishes throughout the season will earn a $500 Product Award at the championship awards banquet.