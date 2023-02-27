2023 USMTS Opening Weekend at Rocket Raceway Park Up Next



HAPPY, Tex. (02/27/23) – Rodney Sanders claimed his first win of the year over the weekend during the Jeff Gibby Memorial at Southern Oklahoma Speedway. He collected $4,000 for his flag-to-flag victory in the Touring Outlaw Modified Series (TOMS) event aboard his Wichita Tank Racing / Paulson Rock Products / Stussy Construction No. 20 Texas Locomotive Solutions / Kenny’s Tile / ARMI Contractors / MB Customs Race Cars / Hatfield Racing Engine Modified.

“We didn’t have the start to the year that we wanted at Vado (Speedway Park) back in January, but we were hitting on all cylinders this weekend at Southern Oklahoma Speedway,” Sanders said. “We’ve got a lot of great people who support this program, and it’s awesome to be able to give them their first win of the year.”

Rodney Sanders returned to the driver’s seat of his Wichita Tank Racing No. 20 Modified on Friday afternoon for the opening round of the two-day Jeff Gibby Memorial at Southern Oklahoma Speedway (Ardmore, Okla.).

With 30 Touring Outlaw Modified Series (TOMS) entries on the grounds for a pair of heat races leading up to Saturday’s main event, Rodney followed up a fourth-place showing in his first heat with a fourth-to-first run in the second round.

Starting Saturday’s feature in third, Sanders stole the lead on the opening circuit and led the entire distance of the 30-lapper to claim his first win of the 2023 season and a $4,000 payday. He finished 1.693 seconds ahead of Kale Westover with Gary Christian, Chris Huckeba, and Mitchell Clement rounding out the top-five.

Sanders now turns his attention to the United States Modified Touring Series (USMTS) 2023 opening weekend, which is slated for this Thursday – Saturday at Rocket Raceway Park (Petty, Texas). The 13th annual USMTS Summit Spring Nationals includes a $3,000-to-win program on Thursday a $5,000-to-win slate on Friday, and a $10,000-to-win finale on Saturday.

For more information on the weekend, please visit www.USMTS.com.

30 entries TOMS

A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 20-Rodney Sanders[3]; 2. 15W-Kale Westover[8]; 3. 58X-Gary Christian[10]; 4. 2C-Chris Huckeba[12]; 5. 32-Mitchell Clement[7]; 6. 56-Troy Taylor[5]; 7. 28B-Wendall Bolden[15]; 8. 18M-Wayne Melton[4]; 9. 54T-Matthew Day[11]; 10. 47-Jack Sartain[17]; 11. 6*-Dillon Pike[9]; 12. 3C-Cary Cullins[20]; 13. 71W-Harold Winton Jr[22]; 14. 18J-Jake Huckaby[6]; 15. 7G-David Goode Jr[1]; 16. 21-Austin Bonner[13]; 17. 21X-Maison Wheeler[27]; 18. 858-Chris Webb[24]; 19. 12-Jason Ingalls[14]; 20. 52-Justin Ingalls[19]; 21. 38T-TJ Tolleson[18]; 22. 78-Billy Jack Brutchin[28]; 23. 14X-Josh Landers[26]; 24. 07-Ca Nix[21]; 25. D25-David Tanner[16]; 26. 82T-Dalton Spear[23]; 27. (DNS) 4-Bo Day; 28. (DNS) 82-Max Eddie Thomas; 29. (DNS) 2R-Michael Riskey

B Feature 1 (15 Laps): 1. 21-Austin Bonner[4]; 2. 28B-Wendall Bolden[1]; 3. 47-Jack Sartain[8]; 4. 52-Justin Ingalls[7]; 5. 07-Ca Nix[6]; 6. 82T-Dalton Spear[5]; 7. 82-Max Eddie Thomas[2]; 8. 14X-Josh Landers[3]; 9. (DNS) 27H-Johnny Dunn Jr

B Feature 2 (15 Laps): 1. 12-Jason Ingalls[7]; 2. D25-David Tanner[1]; 3. 38T-TJ Tolleson[4]; 4. 3C-Cary Cullins[2]; 5. 71W-Harold Winton Jr[6]; 6. 858-Chris Webb[5]; 7. 21X-Maison Wheeler[8]; 8. 78-Billy Jack Brutchin[3]; 9. 2R-Michael Riskey[9]

Rodney Sanders would like to thank all of his sponsors including Wichita Tank Racing, ARMI Contractors, Mesilla Valley Transportation, S&S Fishing and Rental, Kenny’s Tile, MB Customs, Hatfield Race Engines, Hibner Logging, Keith Hammett Trucking & Construction, Bergman Tax and Accounting, Paulson Rock Products, Stussy Construction, Integra Shocks, Shocker Hitch, Olsen Custom Farms, Swift Springs, Texas Locomotive Solutions, American Masonry Contractors, FK Rod Ends, CMD Race Shocks, Wehrs Machine, 87 Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Allstar Performance, Speedway Motors, Schoenfeld Headers, JE Pistons, Walker Performance Filtration, Day Motorsports, Real Wheels, Palmer Painting, Deatherage Opticians, Wilwood Brakes, PEM Rearends, Winning Edge Carburetors, McCartney Welding, Simpson Race Products, and MyRacePass.com Website & Marketing Services.

For more information on Rodney Sanders, please visit www.RodneySandersRacing.net .