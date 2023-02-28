(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) The tenth edition of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco is scheduled to kick off in a big way over the March 3-4 weekend in the Peach State. A pair of $10,053 first place prizes are up for grabs for the series competitors on Friday night at Swainsboro Raceway in Swainsboro, Georgia and on Saturday evening at Senoia Raceway in Senoia, Georgia. Drivers will look to get off to a hot start on the 16-race miniseries, as an additional $10,053 payday is earmarked for the 2023 Spring Nationals Champion!

At Swainsboro Raceway on Friday, March 3, the pit gates will open at 3:00pm with the grandstands slated to open at 4:30pm. The Driver’s Meeting will commence at 5:30pm, while hot laps will take to the racetrack promptly at 6:00pm. Adult admission will be $30.00 into the grandstands and $45.00 into the pit area. Kids ages 6-11 will be admitted into the grandstands for only $25.00 and into the pits for only $35.00.

Brandon Overton, of Evans, Georgia, is the lone Spring Nationals winner at Swainsboro Raceway, as he took home the win in 2022 over a top five that included runner-up Michael Page, Mark Whitener, Dalton Cook, and Ashton Winger. Joining the ground-pounding Super Late Models this Friday evening will be the 604 Late Model ($1,000 to win), 602 Late Model ($700 to win), Street Stock ($600 to win), Road Warrior ($500 to win), Crown Vic Pro ($100 to win), and Crown Vic Jr. ($100 to win) divisions. The ‘Crank It Up 100’ at Swainsboro also has an open practice session planned for Thursday, March 2 from 6:00pm-9:00pm.

Swainsboro Raceway is located at 586 Modoc Road in Swainsboro, Georgia. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on www.FloRacing.com. For additional information, please call the track at 478-494-1300 or log onto their official website at www.SwainsboroRaceway.com.

At Senoia Raceway on Saturday, March 4, the pit gates will swing open for race teams at 2:00pm and the grandstands will start to allow patrons into the storied facility at 4:00pm. The Driver’s Meeting is scheduled for 4:30pm, hot laps will begin at 5:00pm, and racing will start at approximately 7:00pm. Grandstand admission will be $30.00 for adults and FREE for children ages 12 and under. Pit admission will be $40.00 for adults, $20.00 for children ages 6-12, and FREE for kids ages 5 and under.

This Saturday’s visit to Senoia will mark the ninth series race on the gray gumbo and the winner’s list reads as a virtual “who’s who” in the sport of Dirt Late Model racing. Jonathan Davenport (’16), Chris Madden (’16), Michael Page (’17), Donald McIntosh (’17), Scott Bloomquist (’18), Dale McDowell (’18), Chris Madden (’19), and Shane Clanton (’22) have all reached Spring Nationals victory lane at the track owned by the Pollard family. Joining the Super Late Models on the racing card at the Atlanta-area venue will be the 604 Crate, 602 Late Model, 602 Charger, Hobby, Mini Stock, Bomber, and Hot Shot classes.

In addition to the $10,053 paycheck in the 53-lap feature, the Super Late Model competitors will also be gunning for a $200 Fast Time Award during qualifying courtesy of JCLH Photography. Senoia Raceway is located at 171 Brown Road in Senoia, Georgia. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on www.FloRacing.com. For additional information, please call the track at 770-599-6161 or log onto their official website at www.SenoiaRaceway1969.com.

The first two rounds of the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco schedule on March 3-4 at Swainsboro and Senoia will feature a complete show of Group A & B qualifying, heat races, consolation events, and a 53-lap headliner. Body rules and the Droop Rule will be the same as those agreed on by both the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – among others. The entry fee will be $100.00 and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money.

Tire Rule for Swainsboro Raceway & Senoia Raceway:

Left Front: Open

Right Front: Hoosier 1350 and 1600, American Racer 48 and 56

Left Rear and Right Rear: Hoosier Spec 1350 and Spec 1600, LM40, CRUSA 21 and CRUSA 55, American Racer 48 and 55/56, Pro 3 (NO HOOSIER RIBS ON REAR)

Purse for Swainsboro Raceway on March 3 (53 Laps):

$10,053, 2. $5,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $800, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $31,700 TOTAL

Purse for Senoia Raceway on March 4 (53 Laps):

$10,053, 2. $5,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $800, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $31,700 TOTAL

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 3 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, March 4 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | $10,053 to win

Friday, March 10 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | $7,553 to win

Saturday, March 11 | 411 Motor Speedway, Seymour, TN | $15,000 to win

Friday, March 31 | Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL | $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 1 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $10,053 to win

Friday, April 7 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, April 8 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win

Thursday, April 27 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $7,553 to win

Friday, April 28 | Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY | $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 29 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 5 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 6 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 26 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 27 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 28 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | $10,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

