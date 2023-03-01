Unstable Forecast Postpones Tennessee Tipoff at Smoky Mountain Speedway

The now one-day Tennessee Tipoff tags on to the Shamrock 100 weekend at Boyd’s Speedway for an epic Southeast tripleheader weekend

MARYVILLE, TN– March 1, 2023– With the thoughts of traveling fans and drivers in mind, an unstable weekend forecast, including the potential for thunderstorms, high winds, and the possibility of heavy rains at Smoky Mountain Speedway has forced World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series and track officials to postpone this weekend’s Tennessee Tipoff.

The event at Smoky Mountain will now be a one-night show on Thursday, March 16, paying $10,000-to-win, joining the Shamrock 100 at Boyd’s Speedway March 17-18 as part of an epic Southeast tripleheader weekend.

All tickets for the event will be refunded through MyRacePass.

Fans can repurchase tickets for the March 16 event by CLICKING HERE.

Fans who attend the World of Outlaws CASE Late Model events at Smoky Mountain and Boyd’s will witness Chris Madden’s chase to keep his streak alive at Smoky Mountain Speedway. The Gray Court, SC driver hasn’t lost a national touring event he’s entered at the track since 2020.

They’ll also be on hand to see if Ryan Gustin can win back-to-back races at Boyd’s. “The Reaper” scored his second career win with an exciting last lap pass at the Ringgold, GA track last September.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision– either online or with the DIRTVision App.

For the latest on the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models, make sure to follow on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram, and at www.WorldofOutlaws.com