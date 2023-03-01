1 MONTH ALERT: World of Outlaws Bringing High-Octane Party to Farmer City

The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models return to Farmer City Raceway for Illini 100

FARMER CITY, IL (March 1, 2023) – The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series will make its first trip of the year to Illinois for the Illini 100 at Farmer City Raceway, March 31-April 1.

The doubleheader event boasts a $136,000 overall purse – the second largest purse for a two-day event in the first half of the season – paying $8,000 to win on Friday and $25,000 to win on Saturday.

This year will mark the Series’ first time back at the 1/4-mile track since 2021 when Bobby Pierce and Cade Dillard gave fans a barnburner of a show in the final five laps. After trading multiple slide jobs, Illinois’ Pierce got the advantage on the final lap to score his first World of Outlaws win – becoming the second straight first-time winner that weekend as fellow Illinois driver Mike Spatola also scored his first Series triumph at the track.

The World of Outlaws will be joined by the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota – making its debut at the track.

TICKETS: CLICK HERE

Early Storylines:

ILLINOIS INVASION: The World of Outlaws will bring four of the biggest Illinois stars in Late Model racing to the Illini 100 – reigning Series champion Dennis Erb Jr., of Carpentersville, IL, four-time Series champion Brandon Sheppard, of New Berlin, IL, Brian Shirley, of Chatham, IL, and Bobby Pierce, of Oakwood, IL.

Of them, Erb is the only one still searching for a home state win at the track. Sheppard has three Series wins at the track, Shirley has two and Pierce one.

STOUT ROOKIE FIELD: One of the most impressive rookie classes in Series history will try to continue the trend of first-time winners at Farmer City Raceway.

Midwest-born Nick Hoffman enters the event already having two wins at the track. However, both of those victories came in a DIRTcar UMP Modified. He also currently leads the Rookie of the Year campaign over Payton Freeman and Johnny Scott.

SMOKEY ON TOP: Chris Madden, a more than 30-time winner with the World of Outlaws Late Models, is on the hunt for his first Series title in 2023. He currently leads the points after scoring two top-five finishes and three top 10s in the first four races of the season.

He has yet to win at Farmer City but finished fourth in the last Series race at the track.

Previous Winners:

2021- Mike Spatola on April 2; Bobby Pierce on April 3

2019 – Brian Shirley on April 5; Brandon Sheppard on April 6

2017 – Brandon Sheppard on March 31; Brian Shirley on April 1

2016 – Josh Richards on April 2, 3

2015 – Scott Bloomquist on April 17; Brandon Sheppard on April 18

2014 – Shannon Babb on April 26

2013 – Billy Moyer on April 6

2012 – Jimmy Mars on March 31

2010 – Billy Moyer on April 10

2009 – Shane Clanton on April 4

2008 – Billy Moyer on April 5

2007 – Shannon Babb on April 27

2006 – Billy Moyer on Aug. 14

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.