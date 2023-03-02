By: Cole Perkins (Cole Perkins Media & Promotions)

EATONTON, GA (March 2, 2023) – Garrett Smith Performance has tabbed Randall Edwards as the new crew chief of the Terminal Maintenance & Construction-backed No. 10, effective immediately.

A crew chief for over 30 years, the Alexandria, LA native joins Garrett Smith Performance with an established résumé in the sport of Dirt Late Model racing. Celebrating hundreds of victories and numerous championships throughout his career, the 48 year old has called the shots for drivers such as Billy Moyer, Earl Pearson Jr., Darrell Lanigan, Josh Richards, Brandon Sheppard and most recently, Tyler Erb.

“I’m real excited to work with Garrett.” said Randall. “For whatever reason, it always seems like I’ve been pretty good with these younger kids starting out, just kind of showing ‘em the ropes and the right guidance. He definitely can be one of the best. He’s got a lot of talent, and his dad (Scot) is definitely behind him 100 percent to see that he does make it and that’s a good thing.”

The veteran wrench is set to lead 19 year old driver Garrett Smith’s rookie campaign with the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series (LOLMDS) in 2023.

“I am super excited to have Randall join our race team this season.” said Garrett. “Our team was ready a change and I really feel good about having Randall as my crew chief moving forward. Our team is going to be ran different now then how it was in the past, and me and my team will be able to enjoy going up and down the road a little more now.”

The brand new driver and crew chief duo will make their first start(s) together on March 17-18 at Atomic and Brownstown Speedway’s for a LOLMDS double-header.

For more information, please visit www.lucasdirt.com.

Garrett Smith Performance would like to thank all of our great sponsors for their support; Terminal Maintenance & Construction, Atlanta Paving & Concrete Construction, Inc., ‘The World Famous’ Cadillac Ranch, Senior Life Insurance Company, JM Custom Laser, Dirtcarlift, National Auto Parts, SRI Performance, GO Lithium, Base Racing Fuel & Oil, FOX, Schaeffer’s Oil, K&N Filters, Hoosier Racing Tire, Rocket Chassis, VIC HILL RACE ENGINES LLC, Slicker Graphics and Cole Perkins Media & Promotions.

Stay connected with Garrett Smith Performance by following our Facebook page, “Garrett Smith Performance”, and Twitter handle @Garrett_Smith10.