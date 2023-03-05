(SWAINSBORO, GEORGIA) For the second year in a row, the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco kicked off the season at Swainsboro Raceway and for the second straight year, Brandon Overton found victory lane in the opener on Friday at the Swainsboro, Georgia oval. Brandon, who earlier in the night posted the fastest lap in Group B during the qualifying session before winning his heat race, started the 53-lap headliner from the outside of the front row. The Evans, Georgia superstar then swept by early race leader Sam Seawright with an outside move on the tenth circuit and never looked back en route to picking up the $10,053 first place prize money.

Finishing behind Overton’s #76 machine at the unfurling of the checkered flag was Seawright, who had earned Fast Time honors overall during qualifying prior to securing a win in the first heat race of the evening. After starting from the pole position and leading the first nine laps, the Rainsville, Alabama ace finished 0.756 seconds behind Overton and settled for a runner-up effort with a $5,000 payday. Mike Marlar blasted past a handful of competitors to round out the podium in third, while modified standout Ethan Dotson finished fourth and defending Spring Nationals Champion Carson Ferguson placed fifth.

A total of five caution flags slowed the pace – the most serious being a six-car pileup on a lap nine restart. Ten drivers finished on the lead lap. Brandon Overton, who now owns eight career Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series victories, piloted a Wells Motorsports Longhorn Chassis powered by a Clements Race Engine with sponsorship in part from Garnto Southern, Muscle Factory, E-Z-GO, Victory Fuel, Boswell Oil Company, R.W. Powell Construction, Penske Shocks, CleanWay, Big Dog Stump & Tree, Dirt Mafia, and Convenient Lube.

A strong field of 34 competitors piled into the pit area at Swainsboro Raceway for round one of the sixteen race miniseries. Michael Brown earned the Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award for his quickest time during hot laps, while Sam Seawright knocked down the fastest time during qualifying to secure a $200 bonus courtesy of Brian Hester. The four heat races were won by Seawright, Ethan Dotson, Overton, and Carson Ferguson, while the pair of consolation events were captured by Wil Herrington and Haiden Cowan. The two provisionals were awarded to Cla Knight and Dalton Cook based on the final 2022 series point standings.

Next up for the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing will be a 163 mile jaunt northwest to Senoia Raceway for a showdown on Saturday, March 4. Another $10,053 winner’s check will be on the line tomorrow evening at the storied Senoia, Georgia facility, while competitors will also be gunning for an additional $200 Fast Time Award during qualifying courtesy of JCLH Photography.

At Senoia Raceway on Saturday, March 4, the pit gates will swing open for race teams at 2:00pm and the grandstands will start to allow patrons into the track at 4:00pm. The Driver’s Meeting is scheduled for 4:30pm, hot laps will begin at 5:00pm, and racing will start at approximately 7:00pm. Grandstand admission will be $30.00 for adults and FREE for children ages 12 and under. Pit admission will be $40.00 for adults, $20.00 for children ages 6-12, and FREE for kids ages 5 and under.

Saturday’s visit to Senoia will mark the ninth series race on the gray gumbo and the winner’s list reads as a virtual “who’s who” in the sport of Dirt Late Model racing. Jonathan Davenport (’16), Chris Madden (’16), Michael Page (’17), Donald McIntosh (’17), Scott Bloomquist (’18), Dale McDowell (’18), Chris Madden (’19), and Shane Clanton (’22) have all reached Spring Nationals victory lane at the track owned by the Pollard family. Joining the Super Late Models on the racing card at the Atlanta-area venue will be the 604 Crate, 602 Late Model, 602 Charger, Hobby, Mini Stock, Bomber, and Hot Shot classes.

Senoia Raceway is located at 171 Brown Road in Senoia, Georgia.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 1 of 16 Race Summary

Friday, March 3, 2023

Swainsboro Raceway – Swainsboro, Georgia

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

(2) Brandon Overton $10,053 (1) Sam Seawright $5,000 (8) Mike Marlar $3,000 (3) Ethan Dotson $2,000 (4) Carson Ferguson $1,500 (6) Pearson Lee Williams $1,000 (7) Cory Hedgecock $800 (20) Joshua Bishop $700 (12) Ross Bailes $675 (11) Ashton Winger $650 (21) Cla Knight $625 (9) Michael Brown $600 (5) Will Roland $575 (16) Jimmy Sharpe, Jr. $550 (10) Kenny Collins $525 (19) John Henderson $500 (17) Wil Herrington $500 (22) Dalton Cook $500 (18) Haiden Cowan $500 (15) Parker Martin $500 (14) Zack Mitchell $500 (13) Jason Welshan $500

Entries: 34

Lap Leaders: Sam Seawright (Laps 1-9), Brandon Overton (Laps 10-53)

Cautions: 5

Hot Laps:

Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award: Michael Brown 15.514

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Sam Seawright 15.583

Group A (Top Five): Sam Seawright 15.583, Ethan Dotson, Will Roland, Cory Hedgecock, Michael Brown

Group B (Top Five): Brandon Overton 15.997, Carson Ferguson, Kenny Collins, Mike Marlar, Pearson Lee Williams

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Sam Seawright, 2. Will Roland, 3. Michael Brown, 4. Jason Welshan, 5. Wil Herrington, 6. Matthew Nance, 7. Spencer Diercks, 8. Brent Dixon

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Ethan Dotson, 2. Cory Hedgecock, 3. Ashton Winger, 4. Parker Martin, 5. John Henderson, 6. Caden Mullinax, 7. Jim Rogers, 8. Henry Carter

E-Z GO Heat Race #3 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Brandon Overton, 2. Pearson Lee Williams, 3. Kenny Collins, 4. Zack Mitchell, 5. Haiden Cowan, 6. Cla Knight, 7. Dalton Cook, 8. David McCoy, 9. Chad Tuten

Delph Communications Heat Race #4 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Carson Ferguson, 2. Mike Marlar, 3. Ross Bailes, 4. Jimmy Sharpe, Jr., 5. Joshua Bishop, 6. Cody Overton, 7. Jordy Nipper, 8. Jamie Oliver, 9. Brian Nuttall, Jr.

Hoosier Racing Tires B-Main #1 Finish (Top Two Transfer): 1. Wil Herrington, 2. John Henderson, 3. Matthew Nance, 4. Caden Mullinax, 5. Spencer Diercks, 6. Henry Carter, DNS. Jim Rogers, DNS. Brent Dixon

Collins Signs B-Main #2 Finish (Top Two Transfer): 1. Haiden Cowan, 2. Joshua Bishop, 3. Cody Overton, 4. Cla Knight, 5. Dalton Cook, 6. David McCoy, 7. Jamie Oliver, 8. Chad Tuten, DNS. Jordy Nipper, DNS. Brian Nuttall, Jr.

Provisionals (Based on 2022 Points): Cla Knight, Dalton Cook

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Brandon Overton – 200 Sam Seawright – 196 Mike Marlar – 194 Ethan Dotson – 192 Carson Ferguson – 190 Pearson Lee Williams – 188 Cory Hedgecock – 186 Joshua Bishop – 184 Ross Bailes – 182 Ashton Winger – 180 Cla Knight – 178 Michael Brown – 176 Will Roland – 174 Jimmy Sharpe, Jr. – 172 Kenny Collins – 170

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 3 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 4 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | $10,053 to win

Friday, March 10 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | $7,553 to win

Saturday, March 11 | 411 Motor Speedway, Seymour, TN | $15,000 to win

Friday, March 31 | Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL | $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 1 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $10,053 to win

Friday, April 7 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, April 8 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win

Thursday, April 27 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $7,553 to win

Friday, April 28 | Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY | $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 29 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 5 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 6 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 26 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 27 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 28 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | $10,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer's Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Boyd Bilt Fabrication, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Vic Hill Racing Engines, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

