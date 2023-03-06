POWRI MIDWEST MODZ – A CLASS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 7-Kynsey Collins[4]; 2. 44-Jerry Lankton[12]; 3. 33-Anthony Ferrara[6]; 4. 678-Sundance Keepper[7]; 5. 64-Pete Richardson[2]; 6. 7R-robert bell[10]; 7. 20-Jeremy Lahey[3]; 8. 59-Rob Muilenburg[9]; 9. 83N-Ben Newell[17]; 10. 99-Jaren Martin[13]; 11. 9X-Jerad McIntire[5]; 12. 59R-Logan Rash[20]; 13. 26-Gary Krebs[14]; 14. 8S-Chase Scroggins[8]; 15. 30B-Dean Bell[11]; 16. 23-Allen Luttjohann[16]; 17. 211-Tim Eaton[19]; 18. 52-Eric Tinderholt[15]; 19. 81K-Elijah Keepper[1]; 20. 50-Justin Pearish[18]
B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 99-Jaren Martin[5]; 2. 52-Eric Tinderholt[1]; 3. 83N-Ben Newell[7]; 4. 211-Tim Eaton[3]; 5. 72-Andy Aust[9]; 6. 18-Shaine Paxston[2]; 7. 28-Wesley Briggs[6]; 8. 71-Dustin Kinyon[8]; 9. 88-Brady Hutchinson[4]
B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 26-Gary Krebs[2]; 2. 23-Allen Luttjohann[3]; 3. 50-Justin Pearish[4]; 4. 59R-Logan Rash[6]; 5. 13-Brandon Beam[5]; 6. (DNS) 2J-Jordan Beard; 7. (DNS) 83-Scott Campbell; 8. (DNS) 21-James Newell
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 9X-Jerad McIntire[1]; 2. 59-Rob Muilenburg[3]; 3. 8S-Chase Scroggins[8]; 4. 2J-Jordan Beard[2]; 5. 23-Allen Luttjohann[4]; 6. 99-Jaren Martin[7]; 7. 83N-Ben Newell[6]; 8. 83-Scott Campbell[5]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 81K-Elijah Keepper[4]; 2. 64-Pete Richardson[6]; 3. 7R-robert bell[5]; 4. 18-Shaine Paxston[3]; 5. 88-Brady Hutchinson[2]; 6. 13-Brandon Beam[7]; 7. (DQ) 72-Andy Aust[1]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Anthony Ferrara[1]; 2. 20-Jeremy Lahey[6]; 3. 30B-Dean Bell[3]; 4. 26-Gary Krebs[4]; 5. 211-Tim Eaton[7]; 6. 28-Wesley Briggs[2]; 7. 21-James Newell[5]
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 678-Sundance Keepper[1]; 2. 7-Kynsey Collins[6]; 3. 44-Jerry Lankton[2]; 4. 52-Eric Tinderholt[5]; 5. 50-Justin Pearish[3]; 6. 59R-Logan Rash[4]; 7. 71-Dustin Kinyon[7]
POWRI MIDWEST MODZ – B CLASS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 15B-jason Bresee[7]; 2. 32-Austin Harrell[1]; 3. 32L-Lane New[6]; 4. 0-Ty Jackson[5]; 5. 3N1-Austin Dixon[13]; 6. 39-Nick Lahey[9]; 7. 357-Jack Owens[18]; 8. 6-Tyler Pearish[3]; 9. 71-Brad Aust[10]; 10. 47-Andrew Hendren[17]; 11. 1-Nathan Bresee[19]; 12. 12X-Darren Burt[4]; 13. 18-Dylan Dorris[12]; 14. X2M-Cole Murphy[16]; 15. 1R-Rylan Gibbs[15]; 16. 7W-Wesley Breedlove[20]; 17. 12-Zach Broiller[11]; 18. 11-Hunter Stutesmun[8]; 19. 55J-Josh Marshall[14]; 20. (DQ) 15J-Jordan Bryant[2]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 3N1-Austin Dixon[3]; 2. 1R-Rylan Gibbs[5]; 3. 47-Andrew Hendren[6]; 4. 1-Nathan Bresee[7]; 5. 01-Dennis Dukes[4]; 6. 49-Nick Ferrell[2]; 7. 83R-Ryan Smythe[8]; 8. (DQ) 29-Dustin Bray[1]
B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 55J-Josh Marshall[6]; 2. X2M-Cole Murphy[3]; 3. 357-Jack Owens[1]; 4. 7W-Wesley Breedlove[4]; 5. 37-Nathan Asher[7]; 6. 24R-Gilbert Roland[2]; 7. 17S-James Schrader[5]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 15J-Jordan Bryant[3]; 2. 11-Hunter Stutesmun[2]; 3. 18-Dylan Dorris[1]; 4. 357-Jack Owens[5]; 5. 3N1-Austin Dixon[4]; 6. 1R-Rylan Gibbs[7]; 7. 1-Nathan Bresee[6]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 0-Ty Jackson[1]; 2. 6-Tyler Pearish[6]; 3. 29-Dustin Bray[3]; 4. 49-Nick Ferrell[5]; 5. X2M-Cole Murphy[4]; 6. 17S-James Schrader[7]; 7. 37-Nathan Asher[2]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 32L-Lane New[1]; 2. 15B-jason Bresee[3]; 3. 39-Nick Lahey[4]; 4. 12-Zach Broiller[7]; 5. 01-Dennis Dukes[5]; 6. 47-Andrew Hendren[6]; 7. 83R-Ryan Smythe[2]
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 32-Austin Harrell[5]; 2. 12X-Darren Burt[6]; 3. 71-Brad Aust[4]; 4. 24R-Gilbert Roland[3]; 5. 7W-Wesley Breedlove[1]; 6. 55J-Josh Marshall[2]
AREA PURE STOCKS
A Feature 1 (20 Laps): 1. 33-Tyrel Jones[2]; 2. 92M-Michael McKnight[8]; 3. 70-Allen Thompson[3]; 4. 7-Karla Lampe[7]; 5. 41-Mason Beck[9]; 6. 64-Rex McKroskey[15]; 7. 9-Don Marrs[18]; 8. 742-Chad Nivens[5]; 9. 73C-Eric Clay[14]; 10. 55-Adriell Shepherd[13]; 11. 66PR-Eric Rushlow[6]; 12. 85T-Jody Tillman[1]; 13. 28-Tobin Bartlett[10]; 14. 85-Robert Douglas[11]; 15. 5-James Price[17]; 16. 42-Jesse Booth[19]; 17. 05G-Grayson McKiney[4]; 18. 136-Nick Gibson[20]; 19. 27-Jason Ryun[12]; 20. 23R-Jeff Reid[16]
B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 64-Rex McKroskey[3]; 2. 23R-Jeff Reid[2]; 3. 5-James Price[5]; 4. 9-Don Marrs[8]; 5. 42-Jesse Booth[9]; 6. 136-Nick Gibson[4]; 7. 07R-Brian Thompson[10]; 8. 30-Devin Young[1]; 9. (DQ) 70F-Harold Fox[6]; 10. (DQ) 07-Jordan Goddard[7]
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 742-Chad Nivens[1]; 2. 66PR-Eric Rushlow[4]; 3. 85-Robert Douglas[3]; 4. 30-Devin Young[5]; 5. 64-Rex McKroskey[6]; 6. 07-Jordan Goddard[2]
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 70-Allen Thompson[2]; 2. 05G-Grayson McKiney[5]; 3. 28-Tobin Bartlett[4]; 4. 55-Adriell Shepherd[6]; 5. 136-Nick Gibson[1]; 6. 9-Don Marrs[3]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 85T-Jody Tillman[5]; 2. 7-Karla Lampe[4]; 3. 27-Jason Ryun[2]; 4. 73C-Eric Clay[6]; 5. 5-James Price[3]; 6. 42-Jesse Booth[1]
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 33-Tyrel Jones[5]; 2. 92M-Michael McKnight[4]; 3. 41-Mason Beck[6]; 4. 23R-Jeff Reid[3]; 5. 70F-Harold Fox[2]; 6. 07R-Brian Thompson[1]
OPEN LATE MODELS
Buds Tire And Wheel A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 32-Bobby Pierce[4]; 2. 36-Logan Martin[2]; 3. 8-Dillon McCowan[1]; 4. 56-Tony Jackson Jr[3]; 5. 15-Payton Looney[9]; 6. 82-Jace Parmley[6]; 7. 11-Jon Kirby[5]; 8. 1T-Tucker Cox[19]; 9. 12C-Sawyer Crigler[7]; 10. USA1-Kylan Garner[10]; 11. 1/4J-Jaxon Ertel[12]; 12. 14R-Jeff Roth[14]; 13. B1-Dustin Bolster[8]; 14. 25S-Shannon Phillips[17]; 15. 68-Dean Wille[18]; 16. 73-Larry Fitzsimmons[16]; 17. 0-Dewayne Kiefer[15]; 18. 23-Chad Walter[11]; 19. 13-Joey Smith[13]; 20. 28-Jim Greenway[20]
B Feature 1 (12 Laps): 1. 13-Joey Smith[1]; 2. 0-Dewayne Kiefer[4]; 3. 25S-Shannon Phillips[3]; 4. 1T-Tucker Cox[2]; 5. 29-Chandler Moenning[8]; 6. 14-Dustin Walker[7]; 7. T31-Elliott Binney[5]; 8. 26-Glen Powell[6]
B Feature 2 (12 Laps): 1. 14R-Jeff Roth[1]; 2. 73-Larry Fitzsimmons[2]; 3. 68-Dean Wille[5]; 4. 28-Jim Greenway[6]; 5. 21P-Adam Parmeley[3]; 6. 69-Dalton Imhoff[4]; 7. 26D-Jonathon Dean[7]
Heat 1 (10 Laps): 1. 8-Dillon McCowan[3]; 2. 11-Jon Kirby[5]; 3. 23-Chad Walter[1]; 4. 14R-Jeff Roth[4]; 5. 25S-Shannon Phillips[6]; 6. T31-Elliott Binney[2]; 7. 14-Dustin Walker[7]
Heat 2 (10 Laps): 1. 36-Logan Martin[3]; 2. B1-Dustin Bolster[1]; 3. 1/4J-Jaxon Ertel[2]; 4. 1T-Tucker Cox[4]; 5. 21P-Adam Parmeley[6]; 6. 68-Dean Wille[5]; 7. 26D-Jonathon Dean[7]
Heat 3 (10 Laps): 1. 32-Bobby Pierce[2]; 2. 15-Payton Looney[1]; 3. 12C-Sawyer Crigler[6]; 4. USA1-Kylan Garner[7]; 5. 0-Dewayne Kiefer[4]; 6. 26-Glen Powell[5]; 7. 29-Chandler Moenning[3]
Heat 4 (10 Laps): 1. 82-Jace Parmley[1]; 2. 56-Tony Jackson Jr[6]; 3. 13-Joey Smith[3]; 4. 73-Larry Fitzsimmons[4]; 5. 69-Dalton Imhoff[2]; 6. 28-Jim Greenway[5]