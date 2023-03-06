COMP Cams Super Dirt Series Ronny Adams Memorial Up Next



TRUMANN, Ark. (03/06/23) – Kyle Beard raced to his first win of the 2023 campaign on Sunday afternoon with a $2,000 triumph in his Gary Beard Trucking No. 86 Mann Motorsports / Black Diamond Race Cars / Clements Racing Engine Super Late Model.

The victory came at Old No. 1 Speedway during the facility’s annual Winter Blast.

Kyle won his heat race from the fourth-starting position to earn the second-starting spot for the 20-lap feature. He jumped to the lead at the drop of the green flag and never looked back on his way to the $2,000 victory.

He was followed across the finish line by Chris Jones, Brian Woodard, Mike Carr, and Austin Vincent.

Full results are available at www.OldNo1Speedway.org .

The team is now preparing to open the 2023 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model campaign with a trip south to Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.) for the fourth annual Ronny Adams Memorial. The weekend includes a $5,000-to-win program on Friday followed by a $10,000-to-win slate on Saturday.

For more information on the weekend’s schedule, please visit www.COMPdirt.com .

The team is currently uncertain of when and where their next race will be, but once details are finalized they’ll be posted at www.KyleBeard86.com .

Kyle Beard would like to thank his sponsors including Gary Beard Trucking, Terry Phillips Racing, Black Diamond Race Cars, ROCKHARD Powder Coating, Mann Motorsports, KB Transport LLC, Swift Springs, Schaeffer’s Oil, Velocita USA, Rod End Supply, Auto Craft Parts & Bodyworks, Team 5 Enterprise, Xtreme Race Graphics, RAGE, and MyRacePass Marketing Services.

For more information on Kyle Beard, please visit www.KyleBeard86.com .