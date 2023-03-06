Belleville, IL. (3/6/23) Growing the excitement level surrounding competition for the 2023 POWRI National Midget League season, Basehor, Kansas talent Talin Turner is finalizing preparations in his quest for a championship season.

Registering less than a handful of POWRi National Midget career starts, Turner, driving the Chandler Grand Prix entry, stays eligible and ready to compete for the recently renamed Jim Childers Rookie of the Year Honor as well as the point championship title when the season launches at the Turnpike Challenge on March 22-25.

Excited for the opportunity to continue his open-wheel career, Talin would state “Our main goal is to go out every night and be competitive. If we can do that, I don’t think a POWRi Championship is out of the question.” Adding “Towards the end of last season we started to gain speed and things were really starting to come together, so it’s just about finding that momentum again and building off of it.”

Validating his driving ability, Talin Turner rapidly proved his merit in limited showings in 2022 by gaining a pair of top-five finishes, a heat race victory, as well as a career-best showing of third at Port City Raceway in POWRi West Midget League stand-alone competition.

“There’s always a decent amount of pressure in trying to make sure Talin has everything he needs to be successful. We continue to try to make our operation better in every way with the goal is winning the championship, which I think we can do. We just have to put a whole night together but the speed is there to be a frontrunner,” said car owner Grady Chandler.

Entering into the 2023 racing season will see Talin Turner compete in the recognizable Chandler Grand Prix, DriveWFX, MelMark Pipe & Supply, Bullet by Spike Chassis, Speedway Toyota Racing Engine, #00 into POWRi National Midget League competition with prospects of championship titles in the sights.

