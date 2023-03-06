The 13th Annual Summit USMTS Spring Nationals wrapped up at the Rocket Raceway Park on Sunday evening with a second straight night of nail-biting action for the fans in attendance and those watching the live stream on RacinDirt.com and RaceOnTexas.com.

Jake Timm was the quickest driver out of the gate, earning the Swift Springs Fastest Lap Award after posting the quickest one-lap time during heat race group qualifying. From there, he earned the Sybesma Graphics Pole Award and set the pace for the start of the main event.

Timm jumped out to lead the first five laps but gave way to Tyler Wolff on the sixth lap. Looking to rebound from a late-race mishap that likely extinguished a top-three performance the previous night, Wolff led the next 21 laps while Timm and 2021 USMTS National Champion kept him in their crosshairs.

Following the race’s third and final caution on lap 11, Timm regained second from Ramirez while Will Krup and Dan Ebert moved into the top five after disposing of Chris Henigan.

Wollf extended his lead to just under a full second over Timm by lap 15 but Timm narrowed the gap to nearly nothing by the halfway point of the 40-lapper, showing Wolff his nose on the inside of the first turn as the leaders engaged a swam of back-markers.

With 13 laps to go, Timm raced underneath of Wolff and the duo made contact. Wolff bounced up the track while Ramirez drafted Timm into the second spot.

“I don’t always start at the top but it was still pretty slimy on both ends. I knew at some point it was going to come in for a little bit and I was just going to waiting for it,” Timm said of his move from the pole to a higher lane right away. “When Tyler slid me there I kind of figured he was he was getting it going so I came over here and I tried it and, man, it was not ready. I about parked it almost I thought I was going to spin.”

The top three ran nose-to-tail under lap 32 when Wolff got back by Ramirez and set his sights on Timm. Once in second place, however, Wolff was unable to track down Timm as the 26-year-old from Winona, Minnesota, sailed to a $5,000 victory and the fifth of his USMTS career.

“I’m going to have to apologize, Timm added, but I just knew my window of opportunity was getting small with the with the lanes tightening up and I just got in one of them ruts and hooked it. We jumped tires but definitely not the way you want to win.”

“There’s nothing to apologize for,” said Wolff, who held on to take home the runner-up paycheck. “We were racing hard having a good time and just got together there. We both stayed in it and he beat me back around, so we’ll work on our car. We’re pretty close.”

Improving on a forgettable Saturday night effort, Ramirez remained in third while Krup and Ebert followed him to the checkered flag in fourth and fifth. The rest of the top 10 were Brandon Givens, Jason Hughes, Henigan, Jim Chisholm and Cade Dillard.

In less than two weeks, USMTS competitors will once again invade the Humboldt Speedway for RacinDirt King of America XII presented by Shocker Hitch and the 8th Annual Battle at The Bullring. An open practice is slated for Wednesday, March 22, with three days of racing to follow on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 23-25.

The Humboldt Speedway is a 1/4-mile semi-banked clay oval located off of US 169 to the Humboldt exit, then 0.1 mile west, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east to 1663 Georgia Rd, Humboldt, KS 66748. Check out HumboldtSpeedway.com to learn more.

The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt currently features 46 nights of racing at 15 of America’s premier dirt track racing venues in nine states for its Silver Anniversary season. Just the winners of those events are set to earn more than $300,000 with nearly $2 million in purses and prize money earmarked for the 2023 campaign.

Watch every USMTS event online live and on-demand from anywhere on any device with RacinDirt. Download the app at Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, Apple TV or on Google Play.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

13th Annual Summit USMTS Spring Nationals – Night 2 of 2

Rocket Raceway Park, Petty, Texas

Sunday, March 5, 2023

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

2. (1) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

3. (3) 10 Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

4. (5) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

5. (4) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

6. (6) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (11) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

8. (8) 15G Scott Green, Derby, Kan.

9. (10) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

10. (9) 38T T.J. Tolleson, Bevins, Texas

11. (7) 30 Dalton Kirk, Edgerton, Kan.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (3) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

2. (5) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

3. (4) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

4. (6) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

5. (2) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

6. (1) 15W Chase Wascom, Denham Springs, La.

7. (9) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas

8. (7) 21D Daniel Drury, Iowa Falls, Iowa

9. (10) 55 Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

10. (8) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

11. (11) 00 Scott Bryant, Baring, Mo.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (1) 28 Cory Davis, Seminole, Texas

2. (4) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

3. (2) 410 Justin McCoy, Grandview, Texas

4. (5) 712 Trevor Hughes, Salina, Okla.

5. (6) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

6. (8) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

7. (7) C7 Corey Neil Jr., Bridge City, Texas

8. (10) 5X Danny Veal, Princeton, Texas

9. (3) 17 Jon Plowman, Woodbine, Iowa

10. (9) 15WX Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

11. (11) 54 Carlos Ahumada Sr., El Paso, Texas

WIELAND HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (2) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

3. (4) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

4. (5) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

5. (6) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

6. (3) 38DT Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

7. (9) 66X Mike Dillard, McKinney, Texas

8. (7) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

9. (8) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan.

10. (10) 18 Bobby Mayfield, Elk City, Okla.

11. (11) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas

VP RACING HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (3) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (5) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

3. (2) 47 Jack Sartain, Royse City, Texas

4. (8) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

5. (4) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

6. (9) 7G Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

7. (10) 15D Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas

8. (6) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

9. (7) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

10. (1) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

DNS – 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

SUPER CLEAN HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (3) 4RJ Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

2. (1) 7W Willie Gammill, Siloam Springs, Ark.

3. (4) 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

4. (2) 12I Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

5. (5) 4D Bo Day, Greenville, Texas

6. (11) 5 Steve Holzkamper, Gentry, Ark.

7. (9) 15K Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

8. (6) 45 Chase Holland, Success, Miss.

9. (8) 29 Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

10. (10) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

11. (7) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

MEL HAMBELTON RACING HEAT RACE #7 (8 laps):

1. (3) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas

2. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (6) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (5) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

5. (4) 56X Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

6. (8) 23 Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

7. (10) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

8. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

9. (7) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

10. (11) 101 Tyson Dickson, Lubbock, Texas

11. (9) 11F Clint Fletcher, Tyler, Texas

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (4) 10 Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

2. (5) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

3. (3) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

4. (6) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (13) 56 Colton Horner, Houston, Texas

6. (7) 56X Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

7. (12) 55 Chris Kratzer, Wichita, Kan.

8. (8) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

9. (9) 66X Mike Dillard, McKinney, Texas

10. (11) 15G Scott Green, Derby, Kan.

11. (17) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

12. (15) 11N Gene Nicholas, Lowell, Ark.

13. (14) 18 Bobby Mayfield, Elk City, Okla.

14. (1) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

15. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

16. (10) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

17. (16) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

2. (3) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (5) 4D Bo Day, Greenville, Texas

4. (2) 712 Trevor Hughes, Salina, Okla.

5. (10) 45 Chase Holland, Success, Miss.

6. (4) 410 Justin McCoy, Grandview, Texas

7. (7) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

8. (12) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

9. (9) 15K Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

10. (6) 7G Sean Gaddis, Diana, Texas

11. (11) 21D Daniel Drury, Iowa Falls, Iowa

12. (13) 4M Bobby Malchus, Red Oak, Texas

13. (14) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

14. (8) 15D Dennie Gieber, Frankston, Texas

15. (15) 00 Scott Bryant, Baring, Mo.

16. (16) D25 David Tanner, Wichita Falls, Texas

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (2) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

2. (6) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

3. (4) 47 Jack Sartain, Royse City, Texas

4. (1) 7W Willie Gammill, Siloam Springs, Ark.

5. (9) 38DT Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

6. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (8) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

8. (5) 5 Steve Holzkamper, Gentry, Ark.

9. (11) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

10. (10) C7 Corey Neil Jr., Bridge City, Texas

11. (7) 23 Darwin Karau, Kasson, Minn.

12. (15) 54 Carlos Ahumada Sr., El Paso, Texas

13. (12) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan.

14. (13) 101 Tyson Dickson, Lubbock, Texas

15. (16) 11F Clint Fletcher, Tyler, Texas

16. (14) 38T T.J. Tolleson, Bevins, Texas

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #4 (15 laps, top 3 advance):

1. (1) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

2. (3) 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

3. (4) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

4. (2) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

5. (7) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

6. (9) 15W Chase Wascom, Denham Springs, La.

7. (5) 12I Jason Ingalls, Longview, Texas

8. (6) 2G Kenny Gaddis, Diana, Texas

9. (14) 15WX Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

10. (8) 13J James McCreery, Midlothian, Texas

11. (13) 17 Jon Plowman, Woodbine, Iowa

12. (12) 29 Chris Spalding, Montgomery City, Mo.

13. (10) 5X Danny Veal, Princeton, Texas

14. (15) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas

15. (16) 30 Dalton Kirk, Edgerton, Kan.

16. (11) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (40 laps):

1. (1) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

2. (2) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

3. (3) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

4. (5) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

5. (6) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

6. (10) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (18) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

8. (4) 16 Chris Henigan, Marshall, Texas

9. (12) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

10. (19) 97 Cade Dillard, Robeline, La.

11. (13) 10 Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

12. (24) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

13. (8) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

14. (15) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

15. (7) 4RJ Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

16. (20) 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

17. (27) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

18. (25) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

19. (9) 28 Cory Davis, Seminole, Texas

20. (22) 4D Bo Day, Greenville, Texas

21. (21) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

22. (26) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

23. (16) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

24. (29) 38DT Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

25. (14) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

26. (28) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

27. (11) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

28. (23) 47 Jack Sartain, Royse City, Texas

29. (17) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

Lap Leaders: Timm 1-5, Wolff 6-27, Timm 28-40.

Total Laps Led: Wolff 22, Timm 18.

Margin of Victory: 0.882 second.

Time of Race: 21 minutes, 27.618 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Berry, Phillips.

Emergency Provisionals: Mullens, VanderBeek, Thornton.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: T. Davis (started 24th, finished 12th).

Entries: 77.

Next Race: Thursday, March 23, Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Timm 171, J. Hughes 165, Ebert 160, Berry 159, Krup 159, Givens 159, Wolff 156, Fuqua 148, Phillips 148, Ramirez 141.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Berry 159, Krup 159, Christian 136, Lavasseur 118, Nelson 118.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: Mullins 17, Cornett 16, OFI 15, ProPower 12, ECE 11.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Hughes 15, Rage 12, Mullens 12, Harris 11, CDR 11.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Dickson.

American Racer – Fuqua.

Beyea Custom Headers – Krup.

BigDeal Car Care – Timm, Russell.

Bryke Racing – Russell.

BSB Manufacturing – O’Neil.

Carquest – TBD.

Champ Pans – Ebert.

Collins Brothers Towing – Phillips.

Deatherage Opticians – Fuqua.

Edelbrock – C. Davis.

Fast Shafts – Krup.

FK Rod Ends – T. Davis.

Hooker Harness – T. Davis.

Hyperco – Kratzer.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Berry.

Keyser Manufacturing – Dillard.

KSE Racing Products – Chisholm.

MD3 – Wolff.

Mel Hambelton Racing – Wolff.

Midwest Wrap Co. – Phillips.

Penske Racing Shocks – Lavasseur.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Thornton.

QA1 – Russell.

Quarter Master – Chisholm.

RacerWebsite.com – Henigan.

Salty’s BBQ & Catering – Russell.

Simpson Performance Products – Lavasseur.

Summit Racing Equipment – Fuqua, Henigan, Hobscheidt, Holland, Sartain.

Super Clean – Timm.

Swift Springs – C. Davis, Timm (2).

Sybesma Graphics – Timm.

VP Racing – Timm.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Fletcher.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – J. Hughes.