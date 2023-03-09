BATAVIA, Ohio (March 9, 2023) – The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series is back in action next week – Friday, March 17 at Atomic Speedway and Saturday, March 18 at Brownstown Speedway.

Drivers will contend for a $12,000 top prize in Friday’s Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic Speedway. The pit gate will open at 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET, followed by general admission gates at 2:00 p.m. ET. Dirt Draft Hot Laps are slated to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET followed by Allstar Performance Time Trials, Heat Races, B-Mains, and the 50-lap Buckeye Spring 50 finale. Also on the card will be the 305 Sprint Cars and Sport Modifieds.

Atomic Speedway is located at 2535 Blain Highway in Waverly, Ohio – just off S.R. 23 six miles south of Chillicothe. For more information about Atomic Speedway, including how to purchase discounted tickets in advance, please visit www.atomicspeedway.net.

Teams will travel west on Saturday to the historic Brownstown Speedway in Brownstown, Ind. A complete program is on deck for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – highlighted by the $15,000-to-win, 50-lap, 26th Annual John Jones Auto Group Indiana Icebreaker. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will be joined by the Modifieds and Pure Stocks.

All gates at Brownstown Speedway will open at 12:00 p.m. (noon) ET, with on-track action set to begin at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Brownstown Speedway is located one mile southeast of Brownstown, Ind. on S.R. 250 at the Jackson County Fairground. To purchase tickets in advance or find more information about Brownstown Speedway, visit the track’s website at www.brownstownspeedway.com.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series has seen eight different winners in the first eleven events of the 2023 season, including two first-time winners. Among those victors are the top three in the Big River Steel Chase for the Championship – presented by ARP standings – Ricky Thornton Jr., Hudson O’Neal, and Brandon Overton. Tim McCreadie and Devin Moran round out the top five in championship standings. For complete standings, please visit www.lucasdirt.com/standings.

Track Information:

Atomic Speedway

Phone Number: (740) 703-9749

Location: 2535 Blain Hwy, Waverly, OH 45690

Website: www.atomicspeedway.net

Brownstown Speedway

Phone Number: (812) 358-5332

Location: 476 East CR 100, Brownstown, IN 47220

Website: www.brownstownspeedway.com

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Tire Rule:

March 17th – Atomic Speedway

Left Front – Any Hoosier (28.5) or (90) Compound

Left Rear/Right Front – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20, (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 2 new tires.

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

March 18th – Brownstown Speedway

Left Front – Any Hoosier (28.5) or (90) Compound

Left Rear/Right Front – Hoosier (90) NLMT2, (90) LM20, (90) NLMT3, (90) LM30s

Right Rear – Hoosier (92) NLMT2, (92) LM20, (92) NLMT3, (92) LM30s, (92) NLMT4, (92) LM40

*Must use the same set of 4 tires for Time Trials, Heat Races, and B-Mains

*For the A-Main, competitors may use 3 new tires.

*Can cut and/or sipe any tire.

*Flat tire must be replaced with a used tire of the same compound and construction to retain starting position.

Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series Weekend Purses:

Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic Speedway: 1. $12,000, 2. $6,000, 3. $3,500, 4. $2,800, 5. $2,500, 6. $2,300, 7. $2,200, 8. $2,100, 9. $2,050, 10. $2,000, 11. $1,600, 12. $1,400, 13. $1,200, 14. $1,100, 15. $1,050, 16. $1,000, 17. $1,000, 18. $1,000, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000 = Total $52,800

Indiana Icebreaker at Brownstown Speedway: 1. $15,000, 2. $7,000, 3. $5,000, 4. $4,000, 5. $3,000, 6. $2,500, 7. $2,400, 8. $2,300, 9. $2,200, 10. $2,100, 11. $2,000, 12. $1,800, 13. $1,600, 14. $1,500, 15. $1,400, 16. $1,300, 17. $1,200, 18. $1,100, 19. $1,000, 20. $1,000, 21. $1,000, 22. $1,000, 23. $1,000, 24. $1,000, = Total $63,400