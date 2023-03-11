Fourth Ann. Ronny Adams Memorial Finale Set for Saturday
GREENWOOD, La. (03/10/23) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) opened their 2023 season on Friday night at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.) with the first round of the fourth annual Ronny Adams Memorial.
Thirteenth-starting Logan Martin led only the final lap or the 30-lap affair to claim the win. Martin’s Victory Lane celebration was subdued after contact with leader, Neil Baggett in turn 2 on the final lap resulted in Martin charging to the lead and Baggett catching the wall as he slipped to an 11th-place finish.
“Just a sucky deal. I mean, we’ll take the check,” Martin said in Victory Lane. “Me and (Neil) Baggett, we’ve had run-ins in the past before. It’s no excuse. It’s just not even worth celebrating. … Yeah, I mean, it’s good to be here, just wish it was under better circumstances.”
Dillon McCowan led the first nine circuits before contact from a lapped car collected the Top-4 runners in McCowan, Kyle Beard, Garrett Alberson, and Jonathan Davenport to draw the Mr. Dent Caution Flag. McCowan and Davenport were done for the night, while Beard and Alberson rejoined the back of the pack.
Fifth-starting Baggett inherited the lead and led until the final circuit, when contact from Martin ended his chances of a win.
In collecting his 11th-career CCSDS victory, Martin was followed across the finish line by Hunter Rasdon, Rick Rickman, Garrett Alberson, and B.J. Robinson.
Action continues on Saturday with the $10,000-to-win Ronny Adams Memorial finale for the CCSDS contingent. Factory Stocks ($500-to-win) and Limited Mods ($500-to-win) also join the night’s fun.
The CCSDS weekend tire rule is an Hoosier NLMT2 or Hoosier LM20 on all four corners with a Hoosier NLMT3 or Hoosier LM30 right-rear option.
Saturday grandstand admission is $25 (ages 12-and-up) with children (ages 6-11) $10, and kids (5-and-under) free: Pit admission is $40.
The pit gate opens at 4 p.m. CT and the grandstand gate opens at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6:15 p.m., racing action at 7 p.m.
For more information on the event, please visit www.BoothillDirt.com .
The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by and would like to thank all of their sponsors including- COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, Fiber Tec Laser Cutting, P&W Sales, Mississippi Police Supply, Mr. Dent Paintless Dent Removal & Collision Repair, FloRacing, Tommy Surrett Trucking, NewVisionCustomShirts.com, Rocket Chassis, Midwest Sheet Metal, Black Diamond Chassis, World Racing Group, Hoosier Race Tires, Smiley’s Racing Products, Dixon Road U-Pull-It, Beach Veterinarian Services, Air Power Consultants, Schoenfeld Headers, MI Truck Center, ASC Warranty, Quickcar Racing Products, Taylor Electric, DIRTcar Racing, Mid-State Golf Cars LLC, Delta Thunder Motorsports, Advanced Powder Coating, Farmer’s Tree Service, Autocraft Paint & Bodyworks, Toyota, MSD, ARP, Edelbrock, MD3 Five Star Bodies, Chevrolet Performance, and MyRacePass Website & PR Services.
For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .
COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 10, 2023
Ronny Adams Memorial
Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.)
41 entries
DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS
A Feature 1 (30 Laps): 1. 36M-Logan Martin[13]; 2. R5-Hunter Rasdon[7]; 3. 86-Rick Rickman[9]; 4. 58-Garrett Alberson[1]; 5. 1-BJ Robinson[18]; 6. 86B-Kyle Beard[4]; 7. 97-Cade Dillard[19]; 8. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[17]; 9. 11-Jon Kirby[15]; 10. 15-Clayton Stuckey[11]; 11. 14-Morgan Bagley[12]; 12. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[5]; 13. 11H-Spencer Hughes[16]; 14. C8-Timothy Culp[10]; 15. 90R-Brian Rickman[8]; 16. 2-Tyler Stevens[6]; 17. 48-Cody Leonard[14]; 18. 8-Dillon McCowan[2]; 19. 49-Jonathan Davenport[3]; 20. USA1-Chris Hawkins[20]; 21. 17-Jarret Stuckey[22]; 22. 19-Jamie Burford[21]
B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[2]; 2. 97-Cade Dillard[1]; 3. 25-Mikey Kile[4]; 4. 75D-Patrik Daniel[7]; 5. 17-Jarret Stuckey[5]; 6. 5-Jon Mitchell[3]; 7. 88-Chance Mann[8]; 8. USA128-Kylan Garner[11]; 9. (DNF) 26R-Ross Farmer[6]; 10. (DNS) 24H-Dustin Holmes; 11. (DNS) 91-Jack Lewis; 12. (DNS) 40-Neil Manchester
B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 1-BJ Robinson[1]; 2. USA1-Chris Hawkins[4]; 3. 19-Jamie Burford[5]; 4. 7W-Wesley Wise[10]; 5. 1G-Tony Lindsey[7]; 6. 10 4-Brandon Brzozowski[6]; 7. (DNF) 3K-Tanner Kellick[2]; 8. (DNF) 7D-Austin Theiss[3]; 9. (DNS) 9Z-Jayme Zidar; 10. (DNS) 007-Joe Sheddan; 11. (DNS) 11A-Bubba Mullins; 12. (DNS) 75-Terry Phillips
Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 58-Garrett Alberson[1]; 2. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[2]; 3. 86-Rick Rickman[3]; 4. 36M-Logan Martin[5]; 5. 97-Cade Dillard[7]; 6. 5-Jon Mitchell[4]; 7. 17-Jarret Stuckey[6]; 8. 75D-Patrik Daniel[9]; 9. (DNF) 24H-Dustin Holmes[8]; 10. (DNS) USA128-Kylan Garner; 11. (DNS) 91-Jack Lewis
Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 49-Jonathan Davenport[1]; 2. R5-Hunter Rasdon[3]; 3. 15-Clayton Stuckey[4]; 4. 11-Jon Kirby[2]; 5. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[10]; 6. 25-Mikey Kile[7]; 7. 26R-Ross Farmer[8]; 8. 88-Chance Mann[9]; 9. 5C-Brad Couch[6]; 10. (DNF) 40-Neil Manchester[5]
Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 8-Dillon McCowan[1]; 2. 2-Tyler Stevens[6]; 3. C8-Timothy Culp[7]; 4. 48-Cody Leonard[8]; 5. 1-BJ Robinson[2]; 6. (DNF) 7D-Austin Theiss[4]; 7. (DNF) 19-Jamie Burford[5]; 8. (DNF) 1G-Tony Lindsey[3]; 9. (DNF) 007-Joe Sheddan[10]; 10. (DNF) 11A-Bubba Mullins[9]
Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 86B-Kyle Beard[1]; 2. 90R-Brian Rickman[2]; 3. 14-Morgan Bagley[4]; 4. 11H-Spencer Hughes[3]; 5. 3K-Tanner Kellick[5]; 6. USA1-Chris Hawkins[9]; 7. 10 4-Brandon Brzozowski[7]; 8. 9Z-Jayme Zidar[10]; 9. 7W-Wesley Wise[8]; 10. (DNS) 75-Terry Phillips
Qualifying 1: 1. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:13.495[13]; 2. 49-Jonathan Davenport, 00:13.517[7]; 3. 21XXX-Neil Baggett, 00:13.570[1]; 4. 11-Jon Kirby, 00:13.657[18]; 5. 86-Rick Rickman, 00:13.781[2]; 6. R5-Hunter Rasdon, 00:13.810[9]; 7. 5-Jon Mitchell, 00:13.839[6]; 8. 15-Clayton Stuckey, 00:13.890[3]; 9. 36M-Logan Martin, 00:13.910[20]; 10. 40-Neil Manchester, 00:14.081[4]; 11. 17-Jarret Stuckey, 00:14.108[11]; 12. 5C-Brad Couch, 00:14.143[12]; 13. 97-Cade Dillard, 00:14.185[10]; 14. 25-Mikey Kile, 00:14.372[17]; 15. 24H-Dustin Holmes, 00:14.406[14]; 16. 26R-Ross Farmer, 00:14.770[15]; 17. 75D-Patrik Daniel, 00:15.375[19]; 18. 88-Chance Mann, 00:15.694[5]; 19. USA128-Kylan Garner, 00:17.967[8]; 20. (DNS) 21-Billy Moyer Jr, 00:17.967; 21. (DQ) 91-Jack Lewis, 00:17.925[21]
Qualifying 2: 1. 8-Dillon McCowan, 00:13.570[12]; 2. 86B-Kyle Beard, 00:13.756[13]; 3. 1-BJ Robinson, 00:13.808[3]; 4. 90R-Brian Rickman, 00:13.823[2]; 5. 1G-Tony Lindsey, 00:13.867[19]; 6. 11H-Spencer Hughes, 00:13.875[6]; 7. 7D-Austin Theiss, 00:13.924[1]; 8. 14-Morgan Bagley, 00:14.072[16]; 9. 19-Jamie Burford, 00:14.086[5]; 10. 3K-Tanner Kellick, 00:14.116[11]; 11. 2-Tyler Stevens, 00:14.172[9]; 12. 75-Terry Phillips, 00:14.372[17]; 13. C8-Timothy Culp, 00:14.373[7]; 14. 10 4-Brandon Brzozowski, 00:14.431[14]; 15. 48-Cody Leonard, 00:14.545[18]; 16. 7W-Wesley Wise, 00:14.559[8]; 17. 11A-Bubba Mullins, 00:14.560[10]; 18. USA1-Chris Hawkins, 00:14.894[15]; 19. 007-Joe Sheddan, 00:16.049[20]; 20. (DQ) 9Z-Jayme Zidar, 00:14.755[4]