GREENWOOD, La. (03/10/23) – The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) opened their 2023 season on Friday night at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.) with the first round of the fourth annual Ronny Adams Memorial.

Thirteenth-starting Logan Martin led only the final lap or the 30-lap affair to claim the win. Martin’s Victory Lane celebration was subdued after contact with leader, Neil Baggett in turn 2 on the final lap resulted in Martin charging to the lead and Baggett catching the wall as he slipped to an 11th-place finish.

“Just a sucky deal. I mean, we’ll take the check,” Martin said in Victory Lane. “Me and (Neil) Baggett, we’ve had run-ins in the past before. It’s no excuse. It’s just not even worth celebrating. … Yeah, I mean, it’s good to be here, just wish it was under better circumstances.”

Dillon McCowan led the first nine circuits before contact from a lapped car collected the Top-4 runners in McCowan, Kyle Beard, Garrett Alberson, and Jonathan Davenport to draw the Mr. Dent Caution Flag. McCowan and Davenport were done for the night, while Beard and Alberson rejoined the back of the pack.

Fifth-starting Baggett inherited the lead and led until the final circuit, when contact from Martin ended his chances of a win.

In collecting his 11th-career CCSDS victory, Martin was followed across the finish line by Hunter Rasdon, Rick Rickman, Garrett Alberson, and B.J. Robinson.

Action continues on Saturday with the $10,000-to-win Ronny Adams Memorial finale for the CCSDS contingent. Factory Stocks ($500-to-win) and Limited Mods ($500-to-win) also join the night’s fun.

The CCSDS weekend tire rule is an Hoosier NLMT2 or Hoosier LM20 on all four corners with a Hoosier NLMT3 or Hoosier LM30 right-rear option.

Saturday grandstand admission is $25 (ages 12-and-up) with children (ages 6-11) $10, and kids (5-and-under) free: Pit admission is $40.

The pit gate opens at 4 p.m. CT and the grandstand gate opens at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6:15 p.m., racing action at 7 p.m.

For more information on the event, please visit www.BoothillDirt.com .



For the latest information on the COMP Cams Super Dirt Series presented by Lucas Oil, please visit www.COMPDirt.com .

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 10, 2023

Ronny Adams Memorial

Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.)

41 entries