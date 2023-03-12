(SEYMOUR, TENNESSEE) Cory Hedgecock, of nearby Loudon, Tennessee, added to his impressive list of accomplishments at 411 Motor Speedway on Saturday afternoon, as he emerged victorious in the inaugural ‘Tennessean’ at the Seymour, Tennessee facility! Cory, who started the day by earning the Boyd Bilt “Smashing the Clock Award” with his fastest lap overall in hot laps, later timed in sixth quickest in Group A during the qualifying session before placing second in his heat race. After starting the 71-lap Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing headliner from the inside of the fourth row, Cory moved up through the top five before eventually grabbing the point from racelong leader Dale McDowell on lap 39.

From there it was all Hedgecock, as he kept his #23 mount in front of the talented field throughout the remainder of the contest to bag the whopping $15,000 first place prize money. Canadian Ricky Weiss advanced four positions to finish second – 1.375 seconds behind Hedgecock – while Jensen Ford rounded out the podium in third after starting the “Tennessean’ from the inside of the fifth row. Polesitter Dale McDowell came home in the fourth spot after leading the first 38 circuits and Brandon Overton passed a trio of competitors to land in the fifth finishing position.

“To win in front of a hometown crowd like this in a big event with the names here… it’s always good to win here at 411,” quoted Hedgecock in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane following the daytime affair. “I’m just happy, grateful, every which way and above. I can’t thank all of my people (that support my race team) enough.”

A total of five caution flags slowed the action in the 71-lapper. Caden Mullinax drew the opening yellow for his spin on lap 9. The next caution flag flew on lap 19 for a tangle on the frontstretch involving Jason Welshan and Kyle Strickler. Michael Chilton then slowed to bring out a caution flag on lap 21 before Mike Marlar slowed on the track with damage and a flat tire on lap 22. The final caution flag then flew on the ensuing lap 22 restart when Kenny Collins spun and was pointed in the wrong direction.

Cory Hedgecock’s first career Spring Nationals triumph came aboard a BMF Race Car that is powered by an Eagle Racing Engine and carried sponsorship from E-Z-GO, STI Trucking, SFP Performance, W.E. Hardscapes and Masonry, Currin Construction, Noble Knights Construction Services, Vineyard Enterprises, Winters Performance, and Quickcar Racing Products.

A massive field of 45 Super Late Model competitors were packed into the pit area at 411 Motor Speedway for round four of the sixteen race miniseries. Dirt Late Model Hall of Famer Dale McDowell earned Fast Time honors during the qualifying session with his quick lap of 15.105 seconds. The four heat races were captured by McDowell, Carson Ferguson, Mike Marlar, and Ross Bailes, while the two consolation events were won by Michael Chilton and Booger Brooks. The two series provisionals were awarded to Haiden Cowan and Cla Knight, while emergency provisionals were given to Caden Mullinax, Chuck Southard, and David McCoy.

After a busy couple of weekends to get the 2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco season underway, the tour will sit idle for two weekends before heading to Alabama on March 31-April 1. A big doubleheader is on tap, as a $7,553 payday is up for grabs on that Friday at Buckshot Speedway in Clanton, Alabama before the cars and stars racing with the series invade the famed East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama on that Saturday searching for a $10,053 paycheck. Defending Spring Nationals Champion Carson Ferguson now holds the top spot by a mere two markers over Ross Bailes heading into the Heart of Dixie.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 4 of 16 Race Summary

Saturday, March 11, 2023

411 Motor Speedway – Seymour, Tennessee

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (71 Laps):

(7) Cory Hedgecock $15,000 (6) Ricky Weiss $7,500 (9) Jensen Ford $4,000 (1) Dale McDowell $3,300 (8) Brandon Overton $2,800 (3) Carson Ferguson $2,300 (19) Ryan Gustin $2,100 (14) Dakotah Knuckles $1,900 (5) Jimmy Owens $1,700 (4) Ross Bailes $1,500 (13) Adam Ahl $1,400 (20) Kyle Strickler $1,300 (15) Kenny Collins $1,200 (18) Booger Brooks $1,100 (12) Josh Henry $1,000 (23) Caden Mullinax $200 (24) Chuck Southard $100 (16) Will Roland $700 (22) Cla Knight $700 (11) Cameron Weaver $700 (2) Mike Marlar $700 (17) Michael Chilton $700 (21) Haiden Cowan $700 (10) Jason Welshan $700 (25) David McCoy $75

Entries: 45

Lap Leaders: Dale McDowell (Laps 1-38), Cory Hedgecock (Laps 39-71)

Cautions: 5

Hot Laps:

Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award: Cory Hedgecock 13.946

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Dale McDowell 15.105

Group A (Top Five): Dale McDowell 15.105, Cameron Weaver, Jimmy Owens, Carson Ferguson, Jensen Ford

Group B (Top Five): Mike Marlar 15.269, Ross Bailes, Ricky Weiss, Will Roland, Dakotah Knuckles

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Dale McDowell, 2. Jimmy Owens, 3. Jensen Ford, 4. Adam Ahl, 5. Cla Knight, 6. Jed Emert, 7. Ryan King, 8. Noah Phillips, 9. Jordan Koehler, 10. Chuck Southard, 11. Steve Smith

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Carson Ferguson, 2. Cory Hedgecock, 3. Cameron Weaver, 4. Kenny Collins, 5. Michael Chilton, 6. Ryan Gustin, 7. Caden Mullinax, 8. Brodie Sharp, 9. Brad Lowe, 10. Sylvan Schuette, 11. Trevor Sise (DNS)

E-Z-GO Heat Race #3 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Mike Marlar, 2. Ricky Weiss, 3. Jason Welshan, 4. Dakotah Knuckles, 5. Jason Hiett, 6. Booger Brooks, 7. David McCoy, 8. Chase King, 9. Forrest Trent, 10. Skip Arp, 11. Chris Chandler, 12. Mike Bargo (DNS)

Delph Communications Heat Race #4 Finish (Top Four Transfer): 1. Ross Bailes, 2. Brandon Overton, 3. Josh Henry, 4. Will Roland, 5. Kyle Strickler, 6. David Payne, 7. Dustin Linville, 8. Tyler Millwood, 9. Haiden Cowan, 10. Josh Sneed, 11. Jamie Oliver

Hoosier Racing Tires B-Main #1 Finish (Top Two Transfer): 1. Michael Chilton, 2. Ryan Gustin, 3. Cla Knight, 4. Jed Emert, 5. Ryan King, 6. Caden Mullinax, 7. Brodie Sharp, 8. Noah Phillips, 9. Steve Smith, 10. Chuck Southard, 11. Jordan Koehler, 12. Brad Lowe (DNS), 13. Sylvan Schuette (DNS), 14. Trevor Sise (DNS)

Collins Signs B-Main #2 Finish (Top Two Transfer): 1. Booger Brooks, 2. Kyle Strickler, 3. Chase King, 4. Jason Hiett, 5. David Payne, 6. Dustin Linville, 7. Forrest Trent, 8. David McCoy, 9. Haiden Cowan, 10. Tyler Millwood, 11. Skip Arp (DNS), 12. Josh Sneed (DNS), 13. Chris Chandler (DNS), 14. Jamie Oliver (DNS), 15. Mike Bargo (DNS)

Provisionals: Haiden Cowan & Cla Knight (Series Provisionals), Caden Mullinax, Chuck Southard, & David McCoy (Emergency Provisionals)

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Carson Ferguson – 560 Ross Bailes – 558 Kenny Collins – 520 Haiden Cowan – 508 Brandon Overton – 465 Cory Hedgecock – 461 Mike Marlar – 427 Caden Mullinax – 421 Cla Knight – 415 Will Roland – 413 David McCoy – 395 Jason Welshan – 383 Wil Herrington – 366 Ashton Winger – 360 Jimmy Sharpe, Jr. – 356

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 3 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 4 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | WIL HERRINGTON

Friday, March 10 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | RAINED OUT

Saturday, March 11 | 411 Motor Speedway, Seymour, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Friday, March 31 | Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL | $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 1 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $10,053 to win

Friday, April 7 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, April 8 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win

Thursday, April 27 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $7,553 to win

Friday, April 28 | Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY | $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 29 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 5 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 6 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 26 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 27 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 28 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | $10,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

