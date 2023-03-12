Garrett Alberson Rallies for CCSDS Ronny Adams Memorial

Springfield Raceway Doubleheader Next Friday and Saturday

GREENWOOD, La. (03/11/23) – Garrett Alberson banked the $10,000 COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) victory on Saturday night at Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.) during the finale of the fourth annual Ronny Adams Memorial.

The New Mexico native took control of the lead with six laps remaining from race-long leader Billy Moyer Jr. and went on to pick up his fourth-career CCSDS win.

“I was a little worried that the track was gonna be a little bit bottom-dominant, but you could really move around a lot more than I thought,” Alberson said. “It was just kind of like positioning yourself. That was really fun.”

Brett Frazier was slated to roll off from the NewVisionCustomShirts.com Pole Position, but mechanical issues sidelined him on the pace lap, which promoted Billy Moyer to the spot with Kyle Beard alongside.

Moyer paced the first 34 laps, utilizing the low side of the oval, before the fifth-starting Garrett Alberson started rolling on the high side. Alberson inched ahead for the lead on the 35th circuit and extended his advantage to 3.1 seconds over Moyer at the checkered flag.

B.J. Robinson claimed the MD3 Hard Charger Award after advancing from 18th to third in the finale with Cade Dillard and Billy Moyer Jr. rounding out the Top-5 finishers.

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series now turns their attention to a doubleheader at Springfield (Mo.) Raceway on March 17 and 18. Each night posts a $5,000 top prize.

Joining Friday’s racing action will be Midwest Modz, Legends, and FWD/Mini Stocks.

Saturday’s program includes Stock Cars, Midwest Modz, A-Mod, and B-Mods.

The CCSDS weekend tire rule is an Hoosier NLMT2 or Hoosier LM20 on all four corners with a Hoosier NLMT3 or Hoosier LM30 right-rear option.

Saturday grandstand admission is $25 (ages 12-and-up) with children (ages 6-11) $10, and kids (5-and-under) free: Pit admission is $40.

The pit gate opens at 4 p.m. CT and the grandstand gate opens at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6:15 p.m., racing action at 7 p.m.

For more information on the event, please visit www.BoothillDirt.com .

The COMP Cams Super Dirt Series is sponsored by COMP Cams, Pannell Chipping, VP Racing Fuels, Mark Martin Automotive, Keyser Manufacturing, Hyperco, Weiland Metal Services, Case No. 1 Engine Oil, and other partners.

COMP Cams Super Dirt Series – March 11, 2023

Ronny Adams Memorial

Boothill Speedway (Greenwood, La.)

34 entries DIRT SUPER LATE MODELS

A Feature 1 (40 Laps): 1. 58-Garrett Alberson[5]; 2. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[3]; 3. 1-BJ Robinson[18]; 4. 97-Cade Dillard[9]; 5. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[8]; 6. 36M-Logan Martin[4]; 7. 86B-Kyle Beard[2]; 8. 48-Cody Leonard[13]; 9. 14-Morgan Bagley[21]; 10. 11-Jon Kirby[22]; 11. 5-Jon Mitchell[12]; 12. 8-Dillon McCowan[7]; 13. 90R-Brian Rickman[6]; 14. 86-Rick Rickman[20]; 15. 17-Jarret Stuckey[23]; 16. R5-Hunter Rasdon[10]; 17. 19-Jamie Burford[19]; 18. 25-Mikey Kile[17]; 19. 15-Clayton Stuckey[24]; 20. 75-Terry Phillips[15]; 21. USA128-Kylan Garner[16]; 22. 11H-Spencer Hughes[11]; 23. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[14]; 24. F1-Brett Frazier[1]

MISSISSIPPI POLICE SUPPLY B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 25-Mikey Kile[3]; 2. 19-Jamie Burford[2]; 3. C8-Timothy Culp[6]; 4. 17-Jarret Stuckey[4]; 5. 10 4-Brandon Brzozowski[7]; 6. 7D-Austin Theiss[9]; 7. 88-Chance Mann[8]; 8. 40-Neil Manchester[5]; 9. 15-Clayton Stuckey[1]

ADVANCED POWDERCOATING B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 1-BJ Robinson[1]; 2. 86-Rick Rickman[2]; 3. 11-Jon Kirby[4]; 4. 14-Morgan Bagley[3]; 5. 1G-Tony Lindsey[6]; 6. 75D-Patrik Daniel[7]; 7. 00K-Joe Sheddan[5]; 8. (DNF) USA1-Chris Hawkins[8]; 9. (DNS) 7W-Wesley Wise

PW SALES Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. F1-Brett Frazier[2]; 2. 58-Garrett Alberson[1]; 3. 97-Cade Dillard[3]; 4. 48-Cody Leonard[4]; 5. 15-Clayton Stuckey[5]; 6. 25-Mikey Kile[7]; 7. 40-Neil Manchester[9]; 8. 10 4-Brandon Brzozowski[6]; 9. 7D-Austin Theiss[8]

BLACK DIAMOND CHASSIS Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr[1]; 2. 8-Dillon McCowan[2]; 3. 11H-Spencer Hughes[3]; 4. 75-Terry Phillips[4]; 5. 19-Jamie Burford[6]; 6. 17-Jarret Stuckey[7]; 7. C8-Timothy Culp[5]; 8. 88-Chance Mann[8]

KEYSER MANUFACTURING Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 86B-Kyle Beard[1]; 2. 90R-Brian Rickman[2]; 3. R5-Hunter Rasdon[3]; 4. 21XXX-Neil Baggett[4]; 5. 1-BJ Robinson[5]; 6. 14-Morgan Bagley[7]; 7. 00K-Joe Sheddan[9]; 8. 75D-Patrik Daniel[8]; 9. (DNF) 7W-Wesley Wise[6]

WEILAND Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 36M-Logan Martin[1]; 2. 21-Billy Moyer Jr[5]; 3. 5-Jon Mitchell[3]; 4. USA128-Kylan Garner[6]; 5. 86-Rick Rickman[7]; 6. 11-Jon Kirby[4]; 7. 1G-Tony Lindsey[2]; 8. USA1-Chris Hawkins[8]

MARK MARTIN AUTOMOTIVE Qualifying 1: 1. 58-Garrett Alberson, 00:14.653[11]; 2. 21M-Billy Moyer Sr, 00:14.856[2]; 3. F1-Brett Frazier, 00:14.876[9]; 4. 8-Dillon McCowan, 00:14.987[10]; 5. 97-Cade Dillard, 00:15.044[7]; 6. 11H-Spencer Hughes, 00:15.053[6]; 7. 48-Cody Leonard, 00:15.122[8]; 8. 75-Terry Phillips, 00:15.145[17]; 9. 15-Clayton Stuckey, 00:15.379[16]; 10. C8-Timothy Culp, 00:15.383[4]; 11. 10 4-Brandon Brzozowski, 00:15.392[3]; 12. 19-Jamie Burford, 00:15.486[5]; 13. 25-Mikey Kile, 00:15.487[15]; 14. 17-Jarret Stuckey, 00:15.574[14]; 15. 7D-Austin Theiss, 00:15.580[1]; 16. 88-Chance Mann, 00:15.718[12]; 17. 40-Neil Manchester, 00:15.798[13]

MARK MARTIN AUTOMOTIVE Qualifying 2: 1. 86B-Kyle Beard, 00:15.008[1]; 2. 36M-Logan Martin, 00:15.102[5]; 3. 90R-Brian Rickman, 00:15.122[12]; 4. 1G-Tony Lindsey, 00:15.128[2]; 5. R5-Hunter Rasdon, 00:15.176[10]; 6. 5-Jon Mitchell, 00:15.180[13]; 7. 21XXX-Neil Baggett, 00:15.192[16]; 8. 11-Jon Kirby, 00:15.339[11]; 9. 1-BJ Robinson, 00:15.488[4]; 10. 21-Billy Moyer Jr, 00:15.548[14]; 11. 7W-Wesley Wise, 00:15.579[3]; 12. USA128-Kylan Garner, 00:15.603[17]; 13. 14-Morgan Bagley, 00:15.624[7]; 14. 86-Rick Rickman, 00:15.736[15]; 15. 75D-Patrik Daniel, 00:15.863[8]; 16. USA1-Chris Hawkins, 00:15.873[9]; 17. 00K-Joe Sheddan, 00:15.986[6]