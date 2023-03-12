Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (March 11, 2023) Earning the pole with his win on Friday night, Maryland’s Steven Snyder, Jr. battled tooth and nail to complete the sweep and, $10,000 at the Milestone Home Service Co. Outlaw Nationals presented by T2 Promotions at Port City Raceway with the Dirt2Media National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division.

Falling to second after the opening lap, it was Brian Carber who showed the way. Finding traffic on Lap 6, the fight for the top spot would be relentless, with the two picking slower cars nearly every lap trying to keep the other at bay.

Wheeling top to bottom at both ends of the eight-mile oval, caution brought the battle to a stall just shy of the race’s mid-point. Taking over the lead on Lap 23, Snyder put distance each time as Carber found himself fighting with Jeffrey Newell for the runner-up spot.

Into traffic through the final five laps, slower cars worked low as Snyder railed the cushion to a 1.407-second advantage at the finish. Swapping up second until Lap 45, Newell secured silver on the field, with Brian Carber settling for the bronze. Jake Hagopian, from seventh, made it to fourth, with Matthew Howard fifth.

Making a comeback for the ages, Jett Nunley rebounded from a flip in his Heat Race that put him racing through the B-Feature to Victory Lane and a $2,000 payday in Restricted competition. Gridding the feature 19th, cautions played to the advantage of Nunley. Slowly picking his way forward, Nunley worked to fifth on Lap 23.

Slowed for the final time on Lap 25 as race leader Wyatt Miller suffered contact from Lathe Griggs in a battle for the lead, the No. 3 was docked two spots on the restart for rough driving and with that, moved the No. 33 to second. Chasing Kyle Hooper on the restart, Nunley worked the hub on Kyle Hooper for the lead on Lap 31. Taking off from there, Nunley grabbed the win by 1.218-seconds. Kyle Hooper took second, with Lathe Griggs in third. Cooper Miller and Carson Bolden completed the top five.

Looking like a runner-up finish was going to be the result; a caution with two to go changed everything for Braxton Flatt, who made the final turn pass for the win. Leading the opening nine laps, the CB Industries No. 81 would go chasing after Ryker Griggs.

Pulling away by over a second, caution lights displayed with two to go. Building his run on the restart, the run into the third and fourth turns saw Flatt dive the bottom on Griggs to pull off the win. Brody Stewart crossed third, with Ryker Jones and Tripp Dotson making up the top five.

Saturday’s field included 149 entries across the three divisions. A total of $61,880 was awarded during A-Feature competition.

The Dirt2Media National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division, races next at Grayson County Speedway in Bells, Texas, on Friday, March 24, and Saturday, March 25, with A-Class, Stock Non-Wing, and Restricted in action.

The 2023 season marks the 11th year of competition for the National Open Wheel 600 Series. Anchored by the Dirt2Media NOW600 National Championship, the NOW600 Series comprises several regional tours and sanctioned racetracks. The NOW600 National Championship features three divisions of 600cc micro sprints at each event: Stock Non-Wing, Winged A-Class, and Restricted ‘A’ Class.

To keep up on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series.com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

Race Results:

Dirt2Media NOW600 Series

Port City Raceway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Saturday, March 11, 2023

Milestone Outlaw Nationals – Night 2

Outlaw

A-Main (50 Laps): 1. 21S-Steven Snyder Jr[1]; 2. 12X-Jeffrey Newell[8]; 3. 41C-Brian Carber[2]; 4. 14Q-Jake Hagopian[7]; 5. 8H-Matthew Howard[3]; 6. 2B-Garrett Benson[19]; 7. 24S-Colby Sokol[5]; 8. 14C-Chris Cochran[18]; 9. 3-Cole Roberts[6]; 10. 4-Jett Yantis[9]; 11. 15U-Willie Urish[12]; 12. 11J-Joey Starnes[16]; 13. 15-TJ Smith[15]; 14. 56-Cody Key[4]; 15. 99-Brett Osborn[10]; 16. 39-Russ Disinger[20]; 17. 1V-Johnny Boland[22]; 18. 13-Elijah Gile[14]; 19. 3C-Cole Schroeder[24]; 20. 51B-Joe B Miller[13]; 21. 81-Frank Flud[11]; 22. 19J-Justin Robison[23]; 23. 36-Kris Carroll[17]; 24. 2H-Blake Hahn[21]

B-Main 1 (20 Laps): 1. 36-Kris Carroll[1]; 2. 14C-Chris Cochran[4]; 3. 2B-Garrett Benson[2]; 4. 39-Russ Disinger[5]; 5. 2H-Blake Hahn[3]; 6. 1V-Johnny Boland[11]; 7. 10T-Cooper Smith[9]; 8. 10S-Shane Stewart[16]; 9. 12K-Dylan Kadous[15]; 10. 14X-Cody Christensen[6]; 11. 3C-Cole Schroeder[8]; 12. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[17]; 13. 97-Ryan Timms[12]; 14. 12-Trey Robb[20]; 15. 20Q-Brecken Reese[10]; 16. 94-Craig Ronk[13]; 17. 28-Chelby Hinton[19]; 18. 25S-Justis Sokol[18]; 19. 19J-Justin Robison[7]; 20. 93-Matt Carr[14]

C-Main 1 (15 Laps): 1. 12K-Dylan Kadous[1]; 2. 10S-Shane Stewart[4]; 3. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[2]; 4. 25S-Justis Sokol[3]; 5. 28-Chelby Hinton[7]; 6. 12-Trey Robb[11]; 7. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[5]; 8. 4H-Harley Hollan[13]; 9. 55-Jett Barnes[12]; 10. 15B-Brody Brown[8]; 11. 11U-Cameron Paul[20]; 12. 46-Peyton White[10]; 13. 12M-Tomy Moreau[15]; 14. 83-Brant Woods[9]; 15. 11JX-Kenny Koelsch[19]; 16. 4K-Khloe Cotton[18]; 17. 44-Hayden Holt[14]; 18. 35-Aubrey Smith[6]; 19. 18-Wyatt Siegel[17]; 20. 17S-Baron Silva[16]

D-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 12M-Tomy Moreau[1]; 2. 18-Wyatt Siegel[3]; 3. 11JX-Kenny Koelsch[2]; 4. 122-Lane Warner[5]; 5. 8P-Caleb Pence[8]; 6. 4L-Mike Linderman[10]; 7. 69X-Matthew Bauldwin[6]; 8. 32L-Brian Lunsford[4]; 9. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[7]; 10. 91-Alec Frisell[13]; 11. 29L-Jackson Lauderbaugh[15]; 12. 61-Montie Frey[12]; 13. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[16]; 14. 21C-Carter Holt[18]; 15. 01-Kaden Weger[9]; 16. 42-Ashley Afdahl[11]; 17. 66-Jayden Clay[14]; 18. 1NY-Mark Reynolds[17]; 19. 1-Kortland Stephens[19]; 20. 9S-TJ Stark[20]

D-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 17S-Baron Silva[2]; 2. 4K-Khloe Cotton[4]; 3. 11U-Cameron Paul[1]; 4. 12C-Chase Spicola[8]; 5. 88R-Ryder Laplante[5]; 6. 131-Dusty Young[12]; 7. 25J-Delaney Jost[14]; 8. 52-Hayden Mabe[13]; 9. 78B-Lane Burnett[6]; 10. 88M-Max Crabdree[7]; 11. 32K-Kyran Keith[16]; 12. 22-Jacob McConnell[18]; 13. 5P-Luke Porter[17]; 14. 20S-Steven Curbow[3]; 15. 14R-Jake Nail[9]; 16. 67-JJ Loss[10]; 17. 38-Levi Henderson[15]; 18. 20-Tony Morris[19]; 19. (DQ) 7S-Kaden Smith[11]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Russ Disinger[2]; 2. 35-Aubrey Smith[4]; 3. 3C-Cole Schroeder[5]; 4. 15B-Brody Brown[6]; 5. 18-Wyatt Siegel[8]; 6. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[7]; 7. 29L-Jackson Lauderbaugh[1]; 8. 8P-Caleb Pence[3]; 9. 91-Alec Frisell[9]; 10. 21C-Carter Holt[10]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 2H-Blake Hahn[4]; 2. 15-TJ Smith[5]; 3. 20S-Steven Curbow[6]; 4. 88M-Max Crabdree[3]; 5. 13-Elijah Gile[10]; 6. 4K-Khloe Cotton[7]; 7. 69X-Matthew Bauldwin[9]; 8. 32K-Kyran Keith[2]; 9. 67-JJ Loss[8]; 10. 9S-TJ Stark[1]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 81-Frank Flud[2]; 2. 7S-Kaden Smith[1]; 3. 2B-Garrett Benson[4]; 4. 20Q-Brecken Reese[8]; 5. 25S-Justis Sokol[7]; 6. 55-Jett Barnes[5]; 7. 28-Chelby Hinton[9]; 8. 61-Montie Frey[10]; 9. 22-Jacob McConnell[3]; 10. 52-Hayden Mabe[6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 15U-Willie Urish[2]; 2. 36-Kris Carroll[1]; 3. 4-Jett Yantis[7]; 4. 1V-Johnny Boland[5]; 5. 01-Kaden Weger[4]; 6. 11JX-Kenny Koelsch[8]; 7. 78B-Lane Burnett[9]; 8. 42-Ashley Afdahl[10]; 9. 1NY-Mark Reynolds[3]; 10. 20-Tony Morris[6]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 99-Brett Osborn[1]; 2. 11J-Joey Starnes[2]; 3. 10S-Shane Stewart[3]; 4. 10T-Cooper Smith[7]; 5. 93-Matt Carr[4]; 6. 14X-Cody Christensen[10]; 7. 122-Lane Warner[8]; 8. 4H-Harley Hollan[9]; 9. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[6]; 10. 25J-Delaney Jost[5]

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 12X-Jeffrey Newell[6]; 2. 19J-Justin Robison[1]; 3. 83-Brant Woods[3]; 4. 97-Ryan Timms[4]; 5. 12K-Dylan Kadous[5]; 6. 14R-Jake Nail[9]; 7. 17S-Baron Silva[7]; 8. 4L-Mike Linderman[8]; 9. 5P-Luke Porter[2]

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[2]; 2. 44-Hayden Holt[1]; 3. 46-Peyton White[4]; 4. 14C-Chris Cochran[6]; 5. 94-Craig Ronk[3]; 6. 66-Jayden Clay[5]; 7. 12M-Tomy Moreau[9]; 8. 12C-Chase Spicola[7]; 9. 38-Levi Henderson[8]

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 51B-Joe B Miller[2]; 2. 14Q-Jake Hagopian[5]; 3. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[1]; 4. 11U-Cameron Paul[4]; 5. 88R-Ryder Laplante[6]; 6. 32L-Brian Lunsford[3]; 7. 131-Dusty Young[7]; 8. 12-Trey Robb[8]; 9. 1-Kortland Stephens[9]

Qualifier 1 (15 Laps): 1. 99-Brett Osborn[2]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[3]; 3. 12X-Jeffrey Newell[4]; 4. 1V-Johnny Boland[6]; 5. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[8]; 6. 15B-Brody Brown[5]; 7. 12M-Tomy Moreau[9]; 8. 32L-Brian Lunsford[10]; 9. 12C-Chase Spicola[11]; 10. 88M-Max Crabdree[7]; 11. 38-Levi Henderson[12]; 12. 5P-Luke Porter[13]; 13. (DQ) 7S-Kaden Smith[1]

Qualifier 2 (15 Laps): 1. 36-Kris Carroll[1]; 2. 15U-Willie Urish[3]; 3. 14C-Chris Cochran[5]; 4. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 5. 2H-Blake Hahn[4]; 6. 55-Jett Barnes[9]; 7. 17S-Baron Silva[10]; 8. 4K-Khloe Cotton[8]; 9. 88R-Ryder Laplante[7]; 10. 52-Hayden Mabe[13]; 11. 29L-Jackson Lauderbaugh[11]; 12. 32K-Kyran Keith[12]; 13. 24T-Glenn James Bratti[6]

Qualifier 3 (15 Laps): 1. 13-Elijah Gile[2]; 2. 19J-Justin Robison[1]; 3. 15-TJ Smith[4]; 4. 94-Craig Ronk[8]; 5. 25S-Justis Sokol[6]; 6. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[3]; 7. 11JX-Kenny Koelsch[7]; 8. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[12]; 9. 18-Wyatt Siegel[5]; 10. 91-Alec Frisell[11]; 11. 131-Dusty Young[10]; 12. 66-Jayden Clay[9]; 13. (DNS) 20-Tony Morris

Qualifier 4 (15 Laps): 1. 14Q-Jake Hagopian[4]; 2. 51B-Joe B Miller[3]; 3. 3C-Cole Schroeder[2]; 4. 12K-Dylan Kadous[7]; 5. 10S-Shane Stewart[5]; 6. 4H-Harley Hollan[10]; 7. 44-Hayden Holt[1]; 8. 122-Lane Warner[9]; 9. 69X-Matthew Bauldwin[8]; 10. 25J-Delaney Jost[13]; 11. 14R-Jake Nail[6]; 12. 21C-Carter Holt[12]; 13. 1-Kortland Stephens[11]

Qualifier 5 (15 Laps): 1. 2B-Garrett Benson[1]; 2. 4-Jett Yantis[4]; 3. 10T-Cooper Smith[2]; 4. 97-Ryan Timms[6]; 5. 28-Chelby Hinton[8]; 6. 83-Brant Woods[5]; 7. 35-Aubrey Smith[3]; 8. 8P-Caleb Pence[11]; 9. 4L-Mike Linderman[10]; 10. 01-Kaden Weger[7]; 11. 61-Montie Frey[9]; 12. 22-Jacob McConnell[12]; 13. 9S-TJ Stark[13]

Qualifier 6 (15 Laps): 1. 11J-Joey Starnes[2]; 2. 14X-Cody Christensen[3]; 3. 93-Matt Carr[5]; 4. 39-Russ Disinger[4]; 5. 12-Trey Robb[10]; 6. 46-Peyton White[1]; 7. 11U-Cameron Paul[6]; 8. 67-JJ Loss[9]; 9. 78B-Lane Burnett[8]; 10. 42-Ashley Afdahl[7]; 11. 1NY-Mark Reynolds[11]; 12. 20S-Steven Curbow[12]

Restricted ‘A’ Class

A-Main (35 Laps): 1. 33-Jett Nunley[19]; 2. 11-Kyle Hooper[2]; 3. 3-Lathe Griggs[3]; 4. 5C-Cooper Miller[9]; 5. B2-Carson Bolden[1]; 6. 24C-Cale Lagroon[11]; 7. 73C-Chase McDougal[12]; 8. 45-Bradley Cox[7]; 9. 15-Ryder McCutcheon[17]; 10. 97-Cash Lacombe[10]; 11. 31BW-Braxton Weger[13]; 12. 8-Jase Blevins[15]; 13. 22-Hank Soares[14]; 14. 30P-Blake Pittman[20]; 15. 8L-Logun Lunsford[16]; 16. 73-Wyatt Miller[6]; 17. GH7-Garyn Howard[8]; 18. 10S-Scout Spraggins[18]; 19. 95-Nathan Ward[4]; 20. 83-Dawson Woods[5]

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 8-Jase Blevins[4]; 2. 15-Ryder McCutcheon[1]; 3. 33-Jett Nunley[8]; 4. 4-Jude Allgayer[3]; 5. 5S-Stone Smith[12]; 6. 88P-Ayden Parrish[2]; 7. 2T-Tyler Crow[10]; 8. 11H-Nicholas Harris[7]; 9. 95X-Ryker Morrow[9]; 10. 1K-Kolette Dicero[5]; 11. 21E-Enzo Spicola[6]; 12. 88R-Emery Laplante[11]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 8L-Logun Lunsford[1]; 2. 10S-Scout Spraggins[3]; 3. 30P-Blake Pittman[6]; 4. 17L-Chase Lauderbaugh[4]; 5. 19A-Ayla Morefield[9]; 6. 87C-Callan Hill[2]; 7. 81L-Ethan Larsen[10]; 8. 11M-Mattix McBride[5]; 9. K9-Sami Porter[11]; 10. 88K-Bryce Kujath[8]; 11. 20S-Ray Brewer[7]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. B2-Carson Bolden[2]; 2. 73C-Chase McDougal[1]; 3. 45-Bradley Cox[4]; 4. 15-Ryder McCutcheon[3]; 5. 10S-Scout Spraggins[6]; 6. 88K-Bryce Kujath[5]; 7. 19A-Ayla Morefield[8]; 8. K9-Sami Porter[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 95-Nathan Ward[4]; 2. 73-Wyatt Miller[3]; 3. 31BW-Braxton Weger[2]; 4. 1K-Kolette Dicero[1]; 5. 8-Jase Blevins[6]; 6. 11H-Nicholas Harris[7]; 7. 2T-Tyler Crow[8]; 8. 5S-Stone Smith[5]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Dawson Woods[2]; 2. 11-Kyle Hooper[4]; 3. 4-Jude Allgayer[1]; 4. 8L-Logun Lunsford[3]; 5. 17L-Chase Lauderbaugh[6]; 6. 95X-Ryker Morrow[5]; 7. 81L-Ethan Larsen[7]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. GH7-Garyn Howard[1]; 2. 5C-Cooper Miller[2]; 3. 24C-Cale Lagroon[3]; 4. 22-Hank Soares[6]; 5. 11M-Mattix McBride[5]; 6. 30P-Blake Pittman[7]; 7. 33-Jett Nunley[4]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Lathe Griggs[4]; 2. 97-Cash Lacombe[2]; 3. 87C-Callan Hill[1]; 4. 88P-Ayden Parrish[3]; 5. 21E-Enzo Spicola[5]; 6. 20S-Ray Brewer[7]; 7. 88R-Emery Laplante[6]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 45-Bradley Cox, 09.859[8]; 2. 15-Ryder McCutcheon, 09.862[5]; 3. B2-Carson Bolden, 09.991[7]; 4. 73C-Chase McDougal, 10.128[6]; 5. 88K-Bryce Kujath, 10.128[3]; 6. 10S-Scout Spraggins, 10.190[1]; 7. K9-Sami Porter, 10.241[4]; 8. 19A-Ayla Morefield, 10.275[2]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 95-Nathan Ward, 09.785[5]; 2. 73-Wyatt Miller, 09.905[2]; 3. 31BW-Braxton Weger, 10.152[4]; 4. 1K-Kolette Dicero, 10.227[3]; 5. 5S-Stone Smith, 10.268[8]; 6. 8-Jase Blevins, 10.283[1]; 7. 11H-Nicholas Harris, 10.289[7]; 8. 2T-Tyler Crow, 10.315[6]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 11-Kyle Hooper, 10.096[4]; 2. 8L-Logun Lunsford, 10.233[7]; 3. 83-Dawson Woods, 10.234[3]; 4. 4-Jude Allgayer, 10.303[5]; 5. 95X-Ryker Morrow, 10.314[1]; 6. 17L-Chase Lauderbaugh, 10.334[2]; 7. 81L-Ethan Larsen, 10.636[6]

Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 33-Jett Nunley, 10.041[6]; 2. 24C-Cale Lagroon, 10.065[7]; 3. 5C-Cooper Miller, 10.139[2]; 4. GH7-Garyn Howard, 10.149[1]; 5. 11M-Mattix McBride, 10.186[3]; 6. 22-Hank Soares, 10.219[4]; 7. 30P-Blake Pittman, 10.231[5]

Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 3-Lathe Griggs, 10.054[5]; 2. 88P-Ayden Parrish, 10.265[1]; 3. 97-Cash Lacombe, 10.292[4]; 4. 87C-Callan Hill, 10.293[6]; 5. 21E-Enzo Spicola, 10.365[3]; 6. 88R-Emery Laplante, 10.392[7]; 7. 20S-Ray Brewer, 10.671[2]

Junior Sprints

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 81-Braxton Flatt[1]; 2. 4-Ryker Griggs[3]; 3. 27-Brody Stewart[2]; 4. 22-Ryker Jones[8]; 5. 45-Tripp Dotson[6]; 6. 55K-Kayden Anderson[7]; 7. 12P-Collin Pruitt[16]; 8. 14-Ryder Morris[12]; 9. 57-Hudson Andrews[11]; 10. 9-Bristol Spicola[18]; 11. 90-Maxwell Norick[10]; 12. 17C-Caleb Johannesen[14]; 13. 28W-Blainey Woods[17]; 14. 22G-Gavin McDonald[5]; 15. 9S-Braxton Stewart[4]; 16. 95G-Gunner Griffin[13]; 17. 11S-Sawyer McBride[9]; 18. 2-Luke Booher[15]

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 2-Luke Booher[2]; 2. 12P-Collin Pruitt[3]; 3. 28W-Blainey Woods[6]; 4. 9-Bristol Spicola[1]; 5. 92-Lathan Knott[5]; 6. 2M-Lee Moses[8]; 7. 52-Carson Brazeal[11]; 8. 37K-Kacie Pittman[10]; 9. 12F-Oakley Fuller[4]; 10. 66-Jack Loss[9]; 11. 1L-Axten Larsen[12]; 12. 16-Berkley Reese[7]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 55K-Kayden Anderson[2]; 2. 45-Tripp Dotson[6]; 3. 14-Ryder Morris[5]; 4. 17C-Caleb Johannesen[3]; 5. 12P-Collin Pruitt[4]; 6. 66-Jack Loss[1]; 7. 2M-Lee Moses[8]; 8. 1L-Axten Larsen[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 11S-Sawyer McBride[1]; 2. 57-Hudson Andrews[2]; 3. 90-Maxwell Norick[6]; 4. 9-Bristol Spicola[5]; 5. 2-Luke Booher[4]; 6. 28W-Blainey Woods[3]; 7. 37K-Kacie Pittman[7]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 22G-Gavin McDonald[7]; 2. 95G-Gunner Griffin[1]; 3. 22-Ryker Jones[4]; 4. 12F-Oakley Fuller[2]; 5. 92-Lathan Knott[3]; 6. 16-Berkley Reese[5]; 7. 52-Carson Brazeal[6]

Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 12P-Collin Pruitt, 11.755[5]; 2. 17C-Caleb Johannesen, 11.868[1]; 3. 55K-Kayden Anderson, 11.930[2]; 4. 66-Jack Loss, 11.949[7]; 5. 14-Ryder Morris, 11.973[3]; 6. 45-Tripp Dotson, 12.040[4]; 7. 2M-Lee Moses, 12.070[6]; 8. 1L-Axten Larsen, 12.952[8]

Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 2-Luke Booher, 11.653[4]; 2. 28W-Blainey Woods, 11.726[7]; 3. 57-Hudson Andrews, 11.792[1]; 4. 11S-Sawyer McBride, 11.901[6]; 5. 9-Bristol Spicola, 11.961[5]; 6. 90-Maxwell Norick, 12.302[2]; 7. 37K-Kacie Pittman, 12.921[3]

Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 22-Ryker Jones, 11.531[1]; 2. 92-Lathan Knott, 11.894[6]; 3. 12F-Oakley Fuller, 11.934[4]; 4. 95G-Gunner Griffin, 12.386[3]; 5. 16-Berkley Reese, 12.400[2]; 6. 52-Carson Brazeal, 12.841[7]; 7. 22G-Gavin McDonald, 12.841[5]