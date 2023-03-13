Texarkana 67 Speedway and Rocket Raceway Park Up Next on April 14-15

CONWAY, Ark. (03/13/23) – Saturated grounds paired with more rain in the forecast and below freezing temperatures have forced officials to cancel the upcoming weekend’s COMP Cams Super Dirt Series (CCSDS) Super Late Model doubleheader at Springfield (Mo.) Raceway.

“Jerry (Hoffman) with Springfield Raceway and I have been watching the forecast for over a week now hoping it would get better, and it’s actually only gotten worse. The facility is already saturated and there’s another round of rain coming in Thursday night, and then it’s supposed to be brutal cold this weekend. We wanted to go ahead and make the clear decision before teams and fans started making preparations to head this way,” CCSDS CEO Chris Sullivan said.

The CCSDS contingent will now have a month break before resuming the 2023 campaign with a pair of $5,000-to-win programs. Action resumes on Friday, April 14 at Texarkana (Texas) 67 Speedway before rolling into Rocket Raceway Park (Petty, Texas) on Saturday, April 15.

The CCSDS weekend tire rule is a Hoosier NLMT2 or Hoosier LM20 on all four corners with a Hoosier NLMT3 or Hoosier LM30 right-rear option.

For more information on the events, please visit www.67SpeedwayOfTexarkana.com and www.RocketRacewayPark.com .

