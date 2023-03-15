CONCORD, NC – March 15, 2023 – Precision Weather Service (PWS) has cited an outlook of below freezing temperatures, including wind chills in the 20s, together with heavy rain and thunderstorms this weekend throughout northern Georgia. After consulting with PWS, World of Outlaws and Boyd’s Speedway officials decided in the best interest of fans and competitors to cancel this weekend’s event.

Also, with the already rescheduled Smoky Mountain Speedway race on Thursday only viable for competitors while paired with the Boyd’s Speedway weekend, World of Outlaws and track officials decided to cancel the event as Series officials continue to create multi-day, destination events. A one-day show with no other event in reasonable traveling distance for teams and fans is cost-prohibitive and no longer practical.

The weather system, according to PWS, is expected to have significant precipitation, and create potentially dangerous travel conditions as the weekend unfolds.

Neither event will be made up.

All tickets for the Tennessee Tipoff at Smoky Mountain will be refunded through MyRacePass.

Those who purchased a ticket in advance to this weekend’s events at Boyd’s Speedway will receive a face value credit to their MyDirtTickets.com account to be used towards any World of Outlaws event available at WorldofOutlaws.com/tix. Those credits are good for two years.

If a credit to your account does not work for you, then you have until Monday, April 17 to request a refund. For more details email tickets@dirtcar.com.

The World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models will continue its high-octane show on Friday and Saturday, March 30- April 1 at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL along with the Xtreme Outlaws Midget Series presented by Toyota.