BATAVIA, Ohio (March 14, 2023) – The unfavorable forecast has forced track and Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series officials to halt this weekend’s doubleheader.

The Buckeye Spring 50 at Atomic Speedway has been rescheduled for Thursday, May 4. The Tezos All Star Circuit of Champions will join the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series on Thursday, May 4 for one colossal event.

The Buckeye Spring 50 take place in conjunction with the John Bradshaw Memorial at Ponderosa Speedway on Friday, May 5 and the 37th Annual Ralph Latham Memorial at Florence Speedway on Saturday, May 6 for – setting up a blockbuster weekend in the Ohio Valley.

Advance tickets to the Buckeye Spring 50 will be honored on Thursday, May 4. To purchase tickets, please visit www.atomicspeedway.net.

With no suitable make-up date, Saturday’s 26th Annual Indiana Icebreaker at Brownstown Speedway has been canceled. All advance tickets will be refunded.

The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series will return to Brownstown Speedway for a record-breaking weekend, September 22 and 23, 2023. The weekend begins with the 2nd Annual CJ Rayburn Memorial on Friday, followed by the 44th Annual Jackson 100 – boasting a track record $30,000 payday on Saturday.

For more information, visit www.brownstownspeedway.com.

An Illinois doubleheader is next on the docket for the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series. The tour heads to Tri-City Speedway in Granite City on Friday, April 21 before traveling to Macon Speedway on Saturday, April 22.