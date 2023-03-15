1 MONTH ALERT: Xtreme Outlaw Midgets Return to I-55 with World of Outlaws

Xtreme Outlaw Midgets will join the World of Outlaws Sprint Cars for the doubleheader weekend in Missouri

PEVELY, MO (March 15, 2023) – Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 will welcome the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota for the second time in the Series’ history, April 14-15.

The Xtreme Outlaw Midgets made their debut at the 1/3-mile track last August, giving fans two thrilling shows with the best drivers in the division. They’ll do so again in the spring with $4,000 to win on the line Friday night and a $5,000 payday available Saturday night.

Like the last event, the Series will be paired with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars again, featuring drivers like 10-time Series champion Donny Schatz, four-time and reigning champion Brad Sweet and current Series points leader David Gravel.

TICKETS: CLICK HERE

Early Storylines:

CRUM REPEAT?: Chance Crum, who is contending for the Xtreme Outlaw title this year with Rudeen Racing, won the Series’ first visit to Federated Auto Parts Raceway – his first national Midget win.

He’ll have four chances to try and repeat this year, starting with the spring event. He’s started off the season with one top-five finish during the two-day season-opening event at the Southern Illinois Center.

EARLY CONTENDERS: Cannon McIntosh and Jade Avedisian kicked off the 2023 season with wins at the Southern Illinois Center. For McIntosh, it was his second Series victory, while Avedisian picked up her third Series victory – continuing her title as winningest driver with the Xtreme Outlaw Midgets.

Avedisian left Illinois with the points lead and fellow championship chaser Kyle Jones in second. While he didn’t pick up a win at the Center, he was consistent with a top five and two top-10 finishes.

Of the three drivers, Jones is the only one to have scored a top-10 finish at Federated Auto Parts Raceway with the Series. McIntosh did not compete in the event last year.

DAUM’S REBUILDING: Defending Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series champion Zach Daum, has an entirely new program in 2023. His own car and his own team.

He had an up and down weekend in the season-opener, finishing fifth the first night and then a DNF the second. I-55 could be a welcome sight when he gets there after two top-five finishes at the track last year.

Previous Winners:

2022 – Chance Crum on Aug. 5, Michael Pickens on Aug. 6

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.