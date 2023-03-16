(CARPENTERSVILLE, ILLINOIS) Dennis Erb, Jr., of Carpentersville, Illinois, secured his first feature victory of the young 2023 campaign on Friday night, March 10 in the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ opener at Clarksville Speedway in Clarksville, Tennessee! Dennis laid down the quickest time in his group during the qualifying session before picking up a heat race triumph. After leading the first twelve circuits from the pole position, Dennis passed leader Josh Rice on the twenty-fifth and final lap to claim the $3,000 first place prize money in dramatic fashion over Rice, Brian Shirley, Tanner English, and Josh Putnam!

On Saturday evening, March 11 at Clarksville Speedway, a $7,500 winner’s check was on the line in the ‘Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic’ finale. Dennis clicked off the fourth fastest lap overall during time trials to earn the rights to the outside of the second row for the start of the scheduled 40-lapper. He then moved up to the second position in the main event when rain invaded the area and the race was deemed official after only 22 circuits. Dennis was credited with a strong runner-up performance behind only victor Brian Shirley. Complete results from the Clarksville doubleheader can be viewed online at www.clarksvillespeedway.com.

“It is always good to get that first win of the season under your belt,” commented Erb, Jr. today via telephone. “We had a good race there at Clarksville on Friday night. I got out and led early before making that last lap pass for the victory. Then on Saturday, I feel like we had a chance to win that thing if it goes the distance, but the rain came right at the halfway mark and I had to settle for second place. Still, it was good to get back to racing again and it was a strong weekend for us!”

Dennis Erb Racing was slated to return to World of Outlaws CASE Construction Late Model Series competition from March 16-18 at Smoky Mountain Speedway in Maryville, Tennessee and Boyd’s Speedway in Ringgold, Georgia. However, all three events were canceled earlier today due to inclement weather invading the region and Dennis will now take this upcoming weekend off from racing action. You can view upcoming schedule dates all year long by pointing your web browser to www.DennisErb.com.

