1 MONTH ALERT: 411, Talladega Make For New World of Outlaws Destination Weekend

One driver could walk away with a $64,000 payday for the entire triple header weekend

CONCORD, NC (March 20, 2023) – The 2023 World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model tour will bring The Most Powerful Late Models on the Planet to Tennessee and Alabama for a new triple header weekend, April 20-22.

First, the Series will return to 411 Motor Speedway, in Seymour, TN, Thursday, April 20, for a $10,000-to-win Feature. Then, the World of Outlaws CASE Late Models will make their debut at the Talladega Short Track for the two-day Alabama Gang 100, Friday-Saturday, April 21-22. There will be twin $4,000-to-win Features the first night and then a massive $50,000 payday the second night.

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models will be joined by the United Sprint Car Series on Friday, and the Talladega Short Track is also less than 10 minutes outside the Talladega Superspeedway, which will be hosting its NASCAR event the same weekend, making for a massive motorsports weekend in Eastaboga, AL.

EVENT INFO: CLICK HERE

Early Storylines:

TITLE TITANS: While still early in the 2023 season, the World of Outlaws CASE Late Model championship title fight is already shaping up to be exciting all year. Chris Madden currently leads the way, but with several Midwest and Southeast races on the way, veterans like reigning champion Dennis Erb Jr., 2015 Series champion Shane Clanton and four-time Series champion Brandon Sheppard will be eager to make up points at favored tracks.

However, Madden is currently the only full-time driver on the tour with a Series win at 411. He also has two wins at the track in total, while Erb, Clanton and Sheppard are all searching for their first there. All will be looking for their first win at Talladega.

SHOW STOPPERS: The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models has one of the most exciting fields of drivers in Series history this season with a wide range of experience and personalities.

Illinois’ Bobby Pierce scored a Series win already at Volusia Speedway Park – currently the only full-timer with a win. But other Series stars like Brian Shirley, Ryan Gustin, Max Blair and more have shown their muscle early with strong runs during DIRTcar Nationals.

Leading Rookie of the Year contender Nick Hoffman is one of the few drivers on the tour with a win at 411 Motor Speedway. However, his victory came in a UMP Modified in 2020. Looking for his first World of Outlaws victory, he’ll try to capitalize on his winning experience.

TENNESSEE HERO: Jimmy Owens, of Newport, TN, will be a home state hero for many of the fans at 411 Motor Speedway. Along with being a Tennessee native, Owens has been a regular at 411, collecting eight victories overall – most recently in October.

“The O-Show” will try to keep that winning momentum going for his first World of Outlaws win at the track. Then, keep the train rolling into Talladega for a massive weekend sweep.

PREVIOUS 411 MOTOR SPEEDWAY WINNERS:

2020 – Chris Madden on Oct. 3

2019 – Brandon Overton on October 5

2018 – Cory Hedgecock on June 1

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch both events live on DIRTVision.