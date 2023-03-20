SILVER BAY, Minn. (March 20, 2022) — As unseasonably cold weather and predicted rain continues to grip the East Tennessee region, officials from XR Events, Volunteer Speedway, and Off Road Speedway have united to adjust schedules in hopes the weather will improve for all dates, cut down on driver travel, and offer the best fan experience possible for these $100,000-to-WIN mega events.

The Spring Thaw 100 will be moved to April 14-15, 2023, and will be accompanied by a number of race week upgrades including an XR Workin’ Man Series sanctioned $10,000-to-WIN, $1000-to-Start Spring Thaw Warm-Up event on Tuesday, April 11, XR Events Media Day and Social Hour on Wednesday April 12, Practice on Thursday April 13, followed up with $5000-to-WIN dual features on Friday and the $100,000-to-WIN Spring Thaw 100 feature on Saturday.

The Elkhorn 100 at the Off Road Speedway in Norfolk, NE will be shifted to July 24-25, 2023, a Monday and Tuesday heart of the summer showdown tucked in between scheduled major events at Huset’s Speedway and Fairbury Speedway.

Complete details for both events will be adjusted in the coming days at xrsuperseries.com and xrevents.shop. Any pre-purchased tickets or passes will be valid for the new dates. For fans that cannot make the new dates work send an email to tickets@xrevents.com and an automatic refund will be credited if requested in advance of the rescheduled event dates.

Due to the date shift the XR Super Series will implement standard tire rules for all events, including the Spring Thaw 100. Tires allowed: Hoosier NLMT2, NLMT3, NLMT4 and American Racer 48 or Harder, All 4 Corners, No Limit, Can Mix and Match.

2023 XR Super Series Late Model Schedule

Friday, April 14: Volunteer Speedway, Bulls Gap, TN ($5,000-to-WIN Twin Features*)

Saturday, April 15: Volunteer Speedway, Bulls Gap, TN ($100,000-to-WIN)

Monday, May 8: Kokomo Speedway, Kokomo, IN ($20,000-to-WIN)

Monday, June 12: Kokomo Speedway, Kokomo, IN ($20,000-to-WIN)

Monday, July 10: Dubuque Fairgrounds Speedway, Dubuque, IA ($20,000-to-WIN)

Monday, July 24: Off Road Speedway, Norfolk, NE ($5,000-to-WIN Twin Features*)

Tuesday, July 25: Off Road Speedway, Norfolk, NE ($100,000-to-WIN)

Monday, August 7: Gondik Law Speedway, Superior, WI ($20,000-to-WIN)