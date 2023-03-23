MESQUITE, TX (March 23, 2023) – Further expanding its support with the World of Outlaws, Federated Auto Parts will serve as the title sponsor of the Texas Outlaw Nationals at Devil’s Bowl Speedway, March 31-April 1.

The iconic auto parts brand will be featured around the historic Texas track, which hosted the first World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car event in 1978.

“This is an exciting opportunity to have Federated Auto Parts associated with the most historic venue and one of the biggest events on the World of Outlaws schedule,” said J.R. Bishop, director of event marketing & member services, Federated Auto Parts. “We can’t wait to bring the Federated brand to the passionate Texas fanbase.”

The two-day race will be one of the biggest Spring events, featuring a more than $120,000 overall purse with Friday night’s race paying $10,000 to win and Saturday night’s Feature paying $20,000 to win.

Federated Auto Parts joined the World of Outlaws at the beginning of the year in a multi-year deal, serving as the title sponsor of DIRTcar Nationals – and will add its name to three more events this season. Also, Federated Car Care sponsors the Work Zone at every event.

Tickets to the Federated Auto Parts Texas Outlaw Nationals at Devil’s Bowl Speedway can be purchased here.

If you can’t make it to the track, you can watch all the action live on DIRTVision.