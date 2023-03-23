$20,000-To-Win Super Late Models at Volunteer Speedway on Thursday, April 6



BULLS GAP, Tenn. (March 23, 2023) – The plot continues to thicken for the second running of the Kyle Larson Presents, FloRacing Late Model Challenge.

Joining 2021 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Larson on the entry list for the extravaganza is 2015 and 2019 NASCAR Cup Series Champion, Kyle Busch. This will mark Busch’s first-ever start at the high-banked, East Tennessee dirt oval.

The Nevada native will pilot a team car to Dirt Late Model standout, Brandon Overton on Thursday, April 6 at Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.).

The action-packed program kicks-off a weekend full of dirt racing, which includes a busy NASCAR slate at the nearby Bristol (Tenn.) Motor Speedway.

While Kyle Busch is best known for his accomplishments on asphalt, he’s no stranger to Dirt Super Late Model racing. In fact, he picked up a win in the division during the 2012 running of the Prelude to the Dream at Tony Stewart’s Eldora Speedway.

Busch, who is the winningest active driver in NASCAR Cup Series competition, made Dirt Super Late Model starts in 2021 aboard a Jonathan Davenport team car during the Bristol Dirt Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Adding to his dirt resume, Busch has also entered a bevy of Micro Sprint events over the past few years, including a victory in the Outlaw division at Oklahoma’s Port City Raceway last October.

Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch will take on a star-studded field of expected Super Late Models entrants on Thursday, April 6 at Volunteer Speedway. High stakes, major cash prizes, and maximum bragging rights will be on the line.

Advanced tickets for can now be purchased online at https://tickets.flosports.tv/events/latemodelchallenge .

In 2022, the Kyle Larson Presents, FloRacing Late Model Challenge debuted at the famed East Tennessee oval in front of a massive crowd. Home state driver, Mike Marlar topped a star-studded field at the 4/10-mile oval and will be back to defend his crown in 2023.

The racing program is headlined by a $20,000-to-win / $1,000-to-start Super Late Model feature, which boasts over $62,000 in total prize money. Joining the night’s action will be the Sportsman Crate division, which will contest a $1,000-to-win finale that includes a $4,600 total purse.

The Super Late Model program on Thursday, April 6 will include a full slate of hot laps, qualifying, heat race and consolation race action, capped by a 50-lap finale around the East Tennessee highbanks.

Race operation and technical inspection for the Super Late Model division will be overseen by the Castrol FloRacing Night in America staff with series rules in effect.

The Super Late Model tire rule for the event is as follows:

Front Tires: Open

Left Rear Tire: Hoosier NLMT2, Hoosier LM20, Hoosier NLMT3, Hoosier LM30

Right Rear Tire: Hoosier NLMT3, Hoosier LM30, Hoosier NLMT4, Hoosier LM40

Full Super Late Model technical rules can be found at www.floseries.com/rules/

Meanwhile, the Sportsman Crate division docket includes hot laps followed by qualifying with the Top-16 qualifiers locked into the feature. The balance of the 22-car grid for the night’s 20-lap finale will be determined by a consolation event.

The Sportsman Crate division race operation and technical inspection will be overseen by Volunteer Speedway staff and track rules will apply. Full Sportsman Crate rules can be found at http://volunteerspeedway.com/driver-info/rules/

The pit gate opens at 12:00 p.m. EST with the grandstand gate opening at 3:00 p.m. The mandatory driver’s meeting is at 6:00 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 p.m. and racing action to follow.

General grandstand admission is $30 (ages 11-and-up), $10 (ages 5-10), and free (ages 4-and-under)

Pit admission and tier parking is $40 (ages 11-and-up), $20 (ages 5-10), and free (ages 4-and-under).

For anyone unable to attend the event, every lap of every event will be broadcast live at FloRacing.

EVENT FAST FACTS:

Kyle Larson Presents, FloRacing Late Model Challenge

Volunteer Speedway (Bulls Gap, Tenn.)

Thursday, April 6, 2023



Times

Pit Gate Opens: 12:00 p.m. Eastern (EST)

Grandstand Gate Opens: 3:00 p.m.

Driver’s Meeting: 6:00 p.m.

Hot Laps: 6:30 p.m.

Racing Action to Follow

Admission Prices

Buy Advanced Tickets Online at https://tickets.flosports.tv/events/latemodelchallenge

Grandstands

General Admission (ages 11-and-up): $30

General Admission (ages 5-10): $10

General Admission (ages 4-and-under): FREE with a paying adult

Pit Admission

Pit Passes & Tier Parking (ages 11-and-up): $40

Pit Passes & Tier Parking (aged 5-10): $20

Pit Passes & Tier Parking (ages 4-and-under): FREE with a paying adult



Purses

Super Late Model Feature Purse (50 Laps)

1)$20,000 2)$10,000 3)$5,000 4)$3,000 5)$2,500 6)$2,250 7)$2,000 8)$1,800 9)$1,600 10)$1,400 11)1,200 12)$1,150 13)$1,100 14)$1,050 15-22)$1,000

Entry Fee: $100 | Non-Qualifier Money: $50

Sportsman Crate Feature (20 Laps)

1)$1,000 2)$600 3)$400 4)$350 5)$300 6)$200 7)$175 8)$150 9)$125 10-22)$100

No Entry Fee

Track Address

Volunteer Speedway

14095 W Andrew Johnson Hwy

Bulls Gap, Tenn. 37711

Directions

South on Interstate 81 from Tennessee/Virginia state lines: Take Exit 23 (Bulls Gap/Greeneville), then turn right onto Hwy. 11-E at bottom of the exit ramp. Look for Volunteer Speedway entrance approximately 200 yards on left.

North on Interstate 81 from I-81/I-40 split (East of Knoxville, TN): Take Exit 23, then turn left onto Hwy. 11-E at bottom of the exit ramp. Continue underneath the interstate overpasses, and Volunteer Speedway entrance approximately 300 yards ahead on left.