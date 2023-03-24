Despite a storied career that’s been ongoing longer than most of his competitors have been alive, to say that Thursday was monumental on many levels for Terry Phillips would be a monumental understatement.

Against a teeth-gnashing pack of 62 formidable challengers, the second-generation racer from Springfield, Missouri, stood alone at the top after dominating the opening night main event at RacinDirt USMTS King of America XII presented by Shock Hitch.

In his more than 40 starts here at the Humboldt Speedway, this was his third feature win and second in a King of America preliminary feature. The $12,000-to-win main event—which takes place Saturday—remains the lone crown jewel event missing from the hall-of-famer’s trophy case.

The 56-year-old veteran was the Sybesma Graphics Pole Award winner and he parlayed that advantage into a wire-to-wire victory in Thursday night’s 35-lapper at ‘The Hummer.’ He led every lap to pocket $3,000 and his 39th career USMTS triumph.

Phillips’s first 38 were behind the wheel of a GRT, but this was his first for his new Bloodline Race Cars chassis company.

“Man, it’s been a lot of hard work. I’ve got Cole my main here that helps build these cars here with us tonight, my daughter, Tommy Boy my new crew chief here,“ Phillips said. “I’m a little emotional tonight because I just retired from Late Model racing today. Sold out. So it’s all about the Modifieds now. Maybe we’ll be hard on ‘em or something.

“I’m a bit of a perfectionist but in the end I think it pays off—I was taught that way by my Dad (hall-of-famer Larry Phillips) so it’s just a great night to feel this good and put a pretty good whoopin’ on them… He had me welding frames together in high school so it started a long time ago. I’m proud of the bloodline crew tonight and there’s more of these to come.”

The race was nothing close to a runaway though. As is usually the case in a summit USMTS main event with 29 starters on a tight quarter-mile bullring, heavy lapped traffic midway through the feature kept the rest of the top five within sight of the leader.

The two constants were four-time USMTS National Champion Jason Hughes—the winningest driver at Humboldt with 13 career wins, including King of America V in 2015—and Dan Ebert who is slowly but surely piling up wins and experience on the USMTS campaign.

Help arrived for Phillips when a mid-race caution gave him a clear line of sight and allowed him to jump out ahead of his pursuers. It also brought into play Ryan Gustin as ‘The Reaper’ patiently searched for a way around the side-by-side second- and third-place runners Hughes and Ebert, but nothing would stand in the way of Phillips as he pedaled to an emotional and historic win on Thursday night.

“Gustin, he can drive anything with four wheels whether it’s a go kart or a drag car. Total respect for him,” Phillips added. “I knew Jason was there because he hit me in the bumper on every restart.”

“I just kind of pushed him,” Hughes said laughingly. “I didn’t know when he was gonna start and I wasn’t gonna be left there behind. I knew he’d try and sucker us on that.”

Hughes came from sixth on the grid to finish second while Gustin slipped by Ebert late to claim the third sport on the podium.

Adding to the level of impressiveness and nostalgia, six of the previous nine King of America champions followed Phillips across the finish line. The main event also featured five former USMTS National Champions with a combined ten titles between them.

If things keep going his way this weekend and beyond, Phillips just might be able to check off two bucket list crowns between Saturday and November’s finale.

Darron Fuqua and Tyler Wolff finished fifth and sixth after starting 14th and 15th, respectively. Defending King of America winner Jake O’Neil was seventh 2016 King of America winner Zack VanderBeek pocketed an eighth-place prize.

Last year’s points runner-up Tanner Mullens was ninth and Johnny Scott, who won his first and only USMTS National championship in 2018, completed the top 10.

Of note, four-time USMTS titlist Rodney Sanders finished 11th and the 2021 USMTS belt-wearer, Dereck Ramirez, wound up 18th.

The swarm returns to the Humboldt Speedway for RacinDirt King of America XII presented by Shocker Hitch and the 8th Annual Battle at The Bullring on Friday and Saturday. For more information, check out the Fast Facts.

The Humboldt Speedway is a 1/4-mile semi-banked clay oval located off of US 169 to the Humboldt exit, then 0.1 mile west, then 0.5 mile south, then 0.9 mile east to 1663 Georgia Rd, Humboldt, KS 66748.

The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt currently features 46 nights of racing at 15 of America’s premier dirt track racing venues in nine states for its Silver Anniversary season. Just the winners of those events are set to earn more than $300,000 with nearly $2 million in purses and prize money earmarked for the 2023 campaign.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

RacinDirt USMTS King of America XII presented by Shock Hitch – Night 1 of 3

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kansas

Thursday, March 23, 2023

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

2. (4) 55 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

3. (6) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

4. (1) 15 Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

5. (3) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

6. (7) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

7. (11) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

8. (5) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

9. (8) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

10. (10) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

11. (9) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (1) 4RJ Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

3. (3) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

4. (4) 56X Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

5. (7) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

6. (6) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

7. (8) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

8. (5) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

9. (9) 15WX Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

10. (10) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

11. (11) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 88 Tanner Williamson, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada

2. (4) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

3. (5) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

4. (3) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

5. (6) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

6. (10) WW1 Ricky Alvarado, Delta, Colo.

7. (7) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

8. (11) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

9. (9) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

10. (8) 6ST Joseph Thomas, Glyndon, Minn.

11. (1) 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

WIELAND HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (2) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (5) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (4) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

4. (6) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

5. (9) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

6. (1) 33X Justin Froemming, Garfield, Minn.

7. (3) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

8. (7) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

9. (10) 32 Jesse Young, Warner, S.D.

10. (8) 174 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.

VP RACING HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (1) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

3. (5) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

4. (3) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

5. (4) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

6. (8) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

7. (7) 712 Trevor Hughes, Salina, Okla.

8. (6) 45 Chase Holland, Success, Miss.

9. (9) 99T T.J. Tolan, Valley Center, Kan.

10. (10) 17 Jon Plowman, Woodbine, Iowa

SUPER CLEAN HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (4) 21X Austin Bonner, Elk City, Okla.

2. (1) 20T Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D.

3. (6) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

4. (10) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

5. (2) 308 Pat Hoffman, Rice Lake, Wis.

6. (5) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

7. (3) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

8. (8) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

9. (7) 15W Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

10. (9) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 4RJ Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

2. (3) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

3. (1) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

4. (5) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

5. (4) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

6. (6) WW1 Ricky Alvarado, Delta, Colo.

7. (11) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

8. (9) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

9. (12) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

10. (15) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

11. (8) 308 Pat Hoffman, Rice Lake, Wis.

12. (17) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

13. (14) 99T T.J. Tolan, Valley Center, Kan.

14. (16) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas

15. (13) 32 Jesse Young, Warner, S.D.

16. (10) 45 Chase Holland, Success, Miss.

17. (7) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (1) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

2. (2) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

3. (3) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

4. (6) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

5. (4) 56X Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

6. (8) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

7. (5) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

8. (7) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

9. (13) 15WX Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

10. (10) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

11. (16) 6ST Joseph Thomas, Glyndon, Minn.

12. (9) 33X Justin Froemming, Garfield, Minn.

13. (11) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

14. (14) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

15. (12) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

16. (15) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

17. (17) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (3) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

2. (1) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

3. (5) 15 Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

4. (7) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (4) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

6. (6) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

7. (8) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

8. (10) 712 Trevor Hughes, Salina, Okla.

9. (11) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

10. (2) 20T Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D.

11. (16) 174 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.

12. (13) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

13. (12) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

14. (17) 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

15. (9) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

16. (14) 15W Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

17. (15) 17 Jon Plowman, Woodbine, Iowa

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (35 laps):

1. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (6) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (12) 55 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

4. (7) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

5. (14) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

6. (15) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

7. (10) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

8. (4) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

9. (11) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

10. (5) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

11. (16) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

12. (21) 15 Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

13. (26) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

14. (19) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

15. (28) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

16. (25) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

17. (13) 4RJ Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

18. (24) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

19. (20) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

20. (17) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

21. (22) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

22. (8) 88 Tanner Williamson, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada

23. (27) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

24. (29) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

25. (23) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

26. (2) 21X Austin Bonner, Elk City, Okla.

27. (9) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

28. (18) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

29. (3) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

Lap Leader: T. Phillips 1-35.

Total Laps Led: T. Phillips 35.

Margin of Victory: 1.029 seconds.

Time of Race: 24 minutes, 51.903 seconds (3 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Berry, Krup.

Emergency Provisionals: K. Brown, Givens, Bleess.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Gustin (started 12th, finished 3rd).

Entries: 63.

Next Race: March 24, Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kan.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: Hughes 260, Phillips 254, Ebert 247, Wolff 237, Fuqua 232, Krup 225, Timm 221, Givens 221, Berry 219, O’Neil 212.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Krup 225, Berry 219, Christian 181, Nelson 168, Lavasseur 163.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: Hughes 24 Bloodline 20, Mullens 20, MBCustoms 15, Rage 13, Elite 13, LG2 13.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 26, Cornett 24, Durham 20, ProPower 19, OFI 16, ECE 16.

Contingency Awards:

Aero Race Wheels – Plowman.

American Racer – Hansen.

Beyea Custom Headers – Ebert.

BigDeal Car Care – T. Phillips, Gustin.

Bryke Racing – Givens.

BSB Manufacturing – Thornton.

Carquest – T. Phillips.

Champ Pans – Fuqua.

Collins Brothers Towing – K. Brown.

Deatherage Opticians – Davis.

Edelbrock – T. Williamson.

Fast Shafts – VanderBeek.

FK Rod Ends – Gustin.

Hooker Harness – A. Williamson.

Hyperco – Chisholm.

Integra Racing Shocks & Springs – Ramirez.

Keyser Manufacturing – Scott.

KSE Racing Products – Mullens.

MD3 – T. Phillips.

Mel Hambelton Racing – Hughes.

Mesilla Valley Transportation – T. Williamson.

Midwest Wrap Co. – T. Williamson.

Penske Racing Shocks – Krup.

PEM Racing Gears & Drivetrain – Thompson.

QA1 – Fuqua.

Quarter Master – Mullens.

RacerWebsite.com – Willard.

Salty’s BBQ & Catering – Gustin.

Simpson Performance Products – Ebert.

Summit Racing Equipment – Bowen, K. Brown, Wetzstein, Willard.

Super Clean – T. Phillips.

Swift Springs – Timm, Fuqua, T. Phillips.

Sybesma Graphics – T. Phillips.

VP Racing – T. Phillips.

Wehrs Machine & Racing Products – Willard.

Wilwood Disc Brakes – O’Neil.