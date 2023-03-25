WHEATLAND, MO. (March 23, 2023) – Lucas Oil Speedway drivers in the Hermitage Lumber Late Model division will be going after bonus money in each Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series show.

Features will pay $1,000 to win each weekly championship series race along with heat-race bonus money thanks to sponsors Wasoba Seed & Trucking, Reed Environmental and Dirt Track Specialist.

“We want to thank those sponsors for supporting this program,” Lucas Oil Speedway General Manager Danny Lorton said. “We look forward to this new program. It’s like bringing back some of the old-school racing back when classes use to earn heat-race money.

“A special thank you to Bryan Larimore of Dirt Track Specialist for working with us on this program.”

The top four in each Hermitage Lumber Late Model heat race will earn $100 (first place), $75 (second), $50 (third) and $25 (fourth). So the feature winner can earn $1,100 that night.

A special $1,000-to-win 25-lap Late Model feature highlights opening-night action of the Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series this Saturday. Joining the Late Models in thewill be the Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifieds, Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars.

Gates are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 6:30 and racing at 7:05.

Weekly Racing Series ticket information:

Advance discount tickets (online only, ages 16 and up) – $12

Adults (16 and up) – $15

Seniors (62 and up)/Military – $12

Youth (6-15) – $5

Kids (5 and under) – FREE

Family Pass (two adults up to three youth) – $35

Pit Pass – $35

Kids’ Power Wheel races at intermission: Kids’ Power Wheel racing is scheduled for intermission of Saturday’s program. For ages 3-through-9, the races will be on the front straightaway during intermission, navigating a course outlined by orange cones.

Youngsters can enter their own battery-powered Power Wheel cars by signing up for the Frogs Jr. Fan Club on the south end of the Midway prior to the races. Other Kids Power Wheel nights are scheduled for April 29, May 13, June 17, July 29 and Aug. 26 when a mini-season-champion will crowned along with the four regular Weekly Racing Series classes.

One Kids Power Wheel class will be the 6-12 volt cars and another will be for the 24-36 volt class. No power or speed enhancement modifications will be allowed.

The youngsters can bring their Power Wheels to the Frogs Jr Fan Club sign-in, or drop them off at the pit gate and the Power Wheels will be brought to the front stretch at intermission.

Drivers must register on MyRacePass: If they have not done so already, drivers must register their information on MyRacePass for the upcoming season and may do so on the Drivers’ Dashboard portion of LucasOilSpeedway.com. The driver forms link will allow drivers to find both their membership and license application along with driver/owner W9 and driver medical form.

Downloading those forms and filling them out ahead of time and returning to Office Manager Laurie Looney at Llooney@lucasoilspeedway.com before opening night is preferred. The forms also can be printed and dropped by the office at the Test and Tune or prior to opening night.

Announcing crew seeks info for MAVTV telecasts: The announcing crew for Lucas Oil Speedway and MAVTV Motorsports Network need the drivers’ help in gathering driver information for the upcoming season. If you plan on racing at Lucas Oil Speedway, please take a few minutes and fill in the Driver Profile Electronic form. It will help in promoting you, your sponsors, and the sport.

SRX roster of drivers expands, with tickets on sale: General admission tickets for the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX) race scheduled for Aug. 17 at Lucas Oil Speedway remain on sale. The SRX Thursday Night Thunder event will be the finale in the six-race series, which features some of racing’s biggest names.

Drivers previously announced for the Wheatland event include Tony Stewart, Kenny Wallace, Hailie Deegan, Brad Keselowski, Bobby Labonte, Ryan Newman, Helio Castroneves, Clint Bowyer, reigning SRX Champion Marco Andretti, Paul Tracy and Ryan Hunter-Reay.

Tickets for the SRX event will be $35 in advance and $40 at the gate (ages 16 and over). Kids (ages 6-15) will be $20 with ages 5-and-under free. Advance tickets can now be purchased via Stubwire – https://www.stubwire.com/event/srxespnthursdaynightthunder/lucasoilspeedway/wheatland/28075/ Pit passes are $50 and must be purchased the day of the event.

For more information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

