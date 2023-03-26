Daniel was in the lion’s den Saturday night at the Humboldt Speedway in Humboldt, Kansas, for the finale of RacinDirt USMTS King of America XII presented by Shocker Hitch, but he emerged a newly-crowned king at the end of a 60-lap battle.

After Terry Phillips won in impressive fashion on Thursday, most of the betting was heavy on his side again Saturday after his crew drew the pole for a second straight night.

It appeared that Phillips was on his way to another historic win as he pulled away from the pack and led the first 30 laps unchallenged. Only Dan Ebert was able to stay with him and he eventually ran him down.

Ebert, from Lake Shore, Minnesota, made the winning pass with 33 laps down and 27 to go. His car just continued to get smaller in the windshield of every chaser.

With the threat of rain looming above, Ebert made quick work of lapped traffic and never faltered. In his Collins Brothers Towing #60, Ebert took the checkered flag on lap 60 with a 4.984-second advantage—more than double the combined margins of victory in the first three events this year.

“Unbelievable really. Special thanks to (Race Director) Todd, he said ‘We gotta hurry here the rain’s coming. Look at it, it’s going here,” Ebert said in victory lane as the rain began to fall. ”Early in the go I was just searching—trying some high, trying some low—and decided to go back to the bottom and see where we’ve been running. I just kept working him and working him but I had to be real careful not to slide my tires.”

It was no surprise to find Ebert near the front of the pack. With three top-ten efforts and a pair of top-five finishes so far this year, Ebert improved his score card with a $12,000 triumph on Saturday in becoming King Daniel XII—the eleventh different winner of this event. It was his third USMTS triumph.

“We made a shock change today and the FOX Shocks are really dialed-in,” he added. ”We studied our tires last night and we saw some blistering but thought it was from the cold weather, so I think we made the right call tonight.”

For Phillips, it was his second runner-up effort in four races, but it was enough for another healthy payday and enough to lay claim to the top spot in the national points standings.

Last year’s Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year, Cayden Carter, finished third and fans got to witness an amazing run by Rodney Sanders as the four-time USMTS National Champion started dead last in 30th and crossed the finish in fourth.

A former winner here, Zack VanderBeek was as solid as ever with a fifth-place finish. Jim Chisholm, defending event champion Jake O’Neil, Jason Hughes, Jeremy Nelson and Tyler Wolff completed the top ten at the checkered flag.

A short week lies ahead as the Summit USMTS Modifieds invade the “Land of Three Wide” for the 10th Annual USMTS Cajun Clash at the Ark-La-Tex Speedway in Vivian, Louisiana.

After a practice session Wednesday, drivers will race for $3,000 to win Thursday, $5,000 to win Friday and $10,000 to win Saturday, April 1. For complete information, check out the Fast Facts.

The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt currently features 46 nights of racing at 15 of America’s premier dirt track racing venues in nine states for its Silver Anniversary season. Just the winners of those events are set to earn more than $300,000 with nearly $2 million in purses and prize money earmarked for the 2023 campaign.

OFFICIAL RESULTS

United States Modified Touring Series

Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt

RacinDirt USMTS King of America XII presented by Shock Hitch – Night 3 of 3

Humboldt Speedway, Humboldt, Kansas

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Showing finishing position, starting position in parentheses, car number, driver and hometown. Heat race lineups are determined via group qualifying. The top 12 in heat race passing points advance to the Summit Racing Equipment “A” Main.

SIMPSON PERFORMANCE PRODUCTS HEAT RACE #1 (8 laps):

1. (2) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

2. (3) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

3. (5) 55 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

4. (6) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

5. (1) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

6. (7) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

7. (4) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

8. (11) WW1 Ricky Alvarado, Delta, Colo.

9. (10) 18 Bobby Mayfield, Elk City, Okla.

10. (9) 17 Jon Plowman, Woodbine, Iowa

11. (8) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan.

FAST SHAFTS HEAT RACE #2 (8 laps):

1. (4) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

2. (2) 21KT Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, Ind.

3. (8) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

4. (7) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

5. (6) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

6. (5) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

7. (10) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

8. (1) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

9. (11) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas

10. (3) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

11. (9) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

EDELBROCK HEAT RACE #3 (8 laps):

1. (2) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

2. (5) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

3. (1) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

4. (4) 174 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.

5. (6) 56X Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

6. (8) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

7. (7) 33X Justin Froemming, Garfield, Minn.

8. (3) 6ST Joseph Thomas, Glyndon, Minn.

9. (10) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

10. (11) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

11. (9) 99T T.J. Tolan, Valley Center, Kan.

WIELAND HEAT RACE #4 (8 laps):

1. (1) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

2. (3) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

3. (6) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

4. (2) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

5. (9) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

6. (5) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

7. (7) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

8. (8) 20T Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D.

9. (10) 88 Tanner Williamson, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada

10. (4) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

11. (11) 47 Jack Sartain, Royse City, Texas

VP RACING HEAT RACE #5 (8 laps):

1. (2) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

2. (4) 45 Chase Holland, Success, Miss.

3. (8) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

4. (6) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

5. (1) 21X Austin Bonner, Elk City, Okla.

6. (9) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

7. (5) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

8. (7) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

9. (3) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

10. (10) 308 Pat Hoffman, Rice Lake, Wis.

11. (11) 32 Jesse Young, Warner, S.D.

SUPER CLEAN HEAT RACE #6 (8 laps):

1. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

2. (3) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

3. (1) 712 Trevor Hughes, Salina, Okla.

4. (6) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

5. (5) 4RJ Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

6. (4) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

7. (10) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

8. (7) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

9. (9) 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

10. (11) 15W Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

11. (8) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #1 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (3) 21KT Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, Ind.

2. (2) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

3. (1) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

4. (7) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

5. (10) WW1 Ricky Alvarado, Delta, Colo.

6. (12) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

7. (8) 16 Austin Siebert, Grandview, Mo.

8. (15) 15W Wyatt Gaggero, Wichita, Kan.

9. (9) 96 Taton Hansen, Spicer, Minn.

10. (14) 7X Chris Dawson, Lubbock, Texas

11. (17) 47 Jack Sartain, Royse City, Texas

12. (16) 17 Jon Plowman, Woodbine, Iowa

13. (18) 99T T.J. Tolan, Valley Center, Kan.

14. (5) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

15. (4) 56X Broc Bowen, Fannin, Texas

16. (6) 65 Tyler Davis, Haysville, Kan.

17. (13) 16B Randy Brown, Chowchilla, Calif.

18. (11) 99L Steve Lavasseur, River Falls, Wis.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #2 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

2. (4) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

3. (1) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

4. (9) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

5. (16) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

6. (3) 8 Dillon McCowan, Urbana, Mo.

7. (10) 33X Justin Froemming, Garfield, Minn.

8. (7) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

9. (14) 25C Cody Thompson, Sioux City, Iowa

10. (18) 12H Mike Hansen, Dickinson, N.D.

11. (13) 88 Tanner Williamson, Fort Frances, Ont., Canada

12. (11) 20T Trevor Anderson, Watertown, S.D.

13. (6) 22B Rick Beebe, Shawnee, Kan.

14. (17) 32 Jesse Young, Warner, S.D.

15. (5) 4R Jared Russell, Wagoner, Okla.

16. (15) 90 Steve Wetzstein, West Concord, Minn.

17. (12) 78 Billy Jack Brutchin, Gladewater, Texas

18. (8) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

REAL RACING WHEELS “B” MAIN #3 (15 laps, top 4 advance):

1. (2) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

2. (1) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

3. (5) 174 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.

4. (11) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

5. (12) 6ST Joseph Thomas, Glyndon, Minn.

6. (16) 11X Tom Berry Jr., Des Moines, Iowa

7. (4) 712 Trevor Hughes, Salina, Okla.

8. (8) 01 Jacob Hobscheidt, Plattsmouth, Neb.

9. (9) 127 Paden Phillips, Chanute, Kan.

10. (10) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

11. (15) 308 Pat Hoffman, Rice Lake, Wis.

12. (18) 40 Jessy Willard, Mound City, Kan.

13. (13) 18 Bobby Mayfield, Elk City, Okla.

14. (7) 21X Austin Bonner, Elk City, Okla.

15. (3) 91 Joe Duvall, Claremore, Okla.

16. (6) 19SB Lance Mari, El Centro, Calif.

17. (14) 747 Colton Eck, Goddard, Kan.

18. (17) 1M Curt Myers, Cameron, Wis.

SUMMIT RACING EQUIPMENT “A” MAIN (60 laps):

1. (8) 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn.

2. (1) 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo.

3. (4) 10C Cayden Carter, Oskaloosa, Iowa

4. (30) 20 Rodney Sanders, Happy, Texas

5. (2) 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa

6. (7) 24C Jim Chisholm, Osage, Iowa

7. (6) 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz.

8. (16) 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla.

9. (17) 4 Jeremy Nelson, Alexandria, Minn.

10. (3) 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark.

11. (18) 38T Dylan Thornton, Orcutt, Calif.

12. (15) 1ST Johnny Scott, Las Cruces, N.M.

13. (5) 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn.

14. (11) 55 Ryan Gustin, Marshalltown, Iowa

15. (25) K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill.

16. (27) 65X Carlos Ahumada Jr., El Paso, Texas

17. (29) 21 Jacob Bleess, Chatfield, Minn.

18. (26) 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan.

19. (24) 58X Gary Christian, Broken Bow, Okla.

20. (12) 45 Chase Holland, Success, Miss.

21. (22) 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan.

22. (23) 4R Dereck Ramirez, Woodward, Okla.

23. (28) 21K Kyle Brown, Madrid, Iowa

24. (10) 15W Kale Westover, Altus, Okla.

25. (20) 15W Alex Williamson, Rushford, Minn.

26. (14) 02 Tanner Mullens, Wichita, Kan.

27. (9) 7 Al Hejna, Clear Lake, Iowa

28. (19) 26G Ryan Gierke, Villard, Minn.

29. (21) 174 Ethan Dotson, Bakersfield, Calif.

30. (13) 21KT Ricky Thornton Jr., Martinsville, Ind.

Lap Leaders: T. Phillips 1-33, Ebert 34-60.

Total Laps Led: T. Phillips 33, Ebert 27.

Margin of Victory: 4.984 seconds.

Time of Race: 24 minutes, 33.007 seconds (2 cautions).

Provisional Starters: Krup, Givens.

Emergency Provisionals: Ahumada, K. Brown, Bleess, Sanders.

FK Rod Ends Hard Charger: Hughes (started 16th, finished 8th).

Entries: 66.

Next Race: March 30, Ark-La-Tex Speedway, Vivian, La.

Summit USMTS National Championship Points: T. Phillips 349, Ebert 348, J. Hughes 336, Wolff 309, O’Neil 290, Timm 287, Krup 287, Fuqua 285, Givens 277, VanderBeek 272.

Grant Junghans USMTS Rookie of the Year Points: Krup 287, Berry 264, Nelson 242, Christian 236, Lavasseur 209.

Miller Welders USMTS Manufacturers Championship Points: Mullens 30, Bloodline 29, Hughes 28, MBCustoms 24, LG2 17.

Callies/JE Pistons USMTS Engine Builder of the Year Points: Mullins 30, ProPower 30, Durham 29, Cornett 26, Stoen 21.

