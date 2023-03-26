Belleville, IL. (3/25/23) Shawn Mahaffey would flex his racing might with the POWRi Outlaw Micro League on the season-opening event to notch his initial win after an action-packed Port City Raceway Saturday Night feature.

Entering a stout field of seventy-seven competitors in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League would find Tyler Smith clock overall quick-time in hot laps with a 9.940-second lap as Kris Carroll, Steven Curbow, Cody Barnes, Shawn Mahaffey, Corbin Rueschenberg, Johnny Boland, Chelby Hinton, and Reed Whitney all earned heat race victories. Chelby Hinton and Daison Pursley would gain semi-feature victories with Trevor McIntire and Jake Rosario earning C-feature wins.

Going green initially would witness pole-starter and high-point qualifier Kale Drake battle front-row companion Reed Whitney into the first pair of corners with Drake gaining the advantage as Whitney, Kaden Smith, Johnny Boland, and Kris Carroll all circled inside the early contending top-five.

Controlling the pace up front through early racing, Kale Drake would appear to be the driver to beat as the laps rapidly clicked away with the field battling throughout.

Securing the front for the final three revolutions, Shawn Mahaffey would not be denied victory while claiming his first career league win in an intense and action-packed season-opening feature event after hard-charging past fourteen other competitors.

Staying in the hunt for the front Kale Drake would result in a runner-up finish after leading the first twenty-two laps. Kris Carroll would finalize the podium placements with Baron Silva placing in fourth as Jeffrey Newell passed twelve cars to round out the top-five finishers in the POWRi Outlaw Micro League feature for the Turnpike Challenge at Port City Raceway.

Port City Raceway | POWRi Outlaw Micro League | 3/25/23:

Hoosier Racing Tire Fast Hot Lap Time: 15X-Tyler Smith(9.940)

Advanced Racing Suspensions Heat Race 1 Winner: 5K-Kris Carroll

Auto Meter Heat Race 2 Winner: 20S-Steven Curbow

Schure Built Suspensions Heat Race 3 Winner: 49-Cody Barnes

AFCO Racing Heat Race 4 Winner: 11K-Shawn Mahaffey

Rod End Supply Heat 5 Winner: 26-Corbin Rueschenberg

Engler Machine Heat 6 Winner: 1V-Johnny Boland

Schoenfeld Headers Heat Race 7 Winner: 28-Chelby Hinton

Racing Electronics Heat Race 8 Winner: 87-Reed Whitney

Max Papis Innovations Semi-Feature 1 Winner: 28-Chelby Hinton

KSE Racing Products Semi-Feature 2 Winner: 71K-Daison Pursley

Diversified Machine C-Feature 1 Winner: 3T-Trevor McIntire

Driven Midwest C-Feature 2 Winner: 92-Jake Rosario

MVT Services High Point Qualifier: 26K-Kale Drake

Super Clean Hard Charger: 11K-Shawn Mahaffey

Toyota Racing Development Feature Winner: 11K-Shawn Mahaffey

A Feature 1 (25 Laps): 1. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey[15]; 2. 26K-Kale Drake[1]; 3. 5K-Kris Carroll[6]; 4. 17S-Baron Silva[5]; 5. 12X-Jeffrey Newell[17]; 6. 1V-Johnny Boland[4]; 7. 1H-Connor Lee[11]; 8. AD1-Jason McDougal[8]; 9. 28-Chelby Hinton[13]; 10. 71K-Daison Pursley[14]; 11. 20S-Steven Curbow[7]; 12. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[20]; 13. 67-JJ Loss[21]; 14. 7S-Kaden Smith[3]; 15. 14C-Jake Nail[10]; 16. 15X-Tyler Smith[22]; 17. 12K-Jack Kassik[9]; 18. 87-Reed Whitney[2]; 19. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[16]; 20. 49-Cody Barnes[12]; 21. 51B-Joe B Miller[19]; 22. 39-Russ Disinger[18].

B Feature 1 (10 Laps): 1. 28-Chelby Hinton[2]; 2. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey[1]; 3. 12X-Jeffrey Newell[4]; 4. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 5. 67-JJ Loss[7]; 6. 4N-Ryan Winter[3]; 7. 81-Frank Flud[16]; 8. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[8]; 9. 3-Cole Roberts[17]; 10. 1P-Jase Randolph[6]; 11. 5G-Landon Graham[14]; 12. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[12]; 13. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[13]; 14. 11M-Lawrence Mann[18]; 15. 3T-Trevor McIntire[15]; 16. 23L-Tyler LaPointe[11]; 17. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[9]; 18. 82S-Austin Saunders[10].

B Feature 2 (10 Laps): 1. 71K-Daison Pursley[3]; 2. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[1]; 3. 39-Russ Disinger[2]; 4. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[8]; 5. 15X-Tyler Smith[6]; 6. 80N-Shawn Jones[7]; 7. 22RL-Gage Laney[4]; 8. 92-Jake Rosario[15]; 9. 11-Laydon Pearson[13]; 10. 20Q-Brecken Reese[5]; 11. 67W-Randy Wagnon Jr[18]; 12. 36-Kevin Reed[10]; 13. 57-Kyle Chady[9]; 14. 97-Cole Tinsley[12]; 15. 2D-Cole Dewease[17]; 16. 25J-Delaney Jost[16]; 17. 9L-Degan Lelsz[14]; 18. 13-Elijah Gile[11].

C Feature 1 (8 Laps): 1. 3T-Trevor McIntire[1]; 2. 81-Frank Flud[16]; 3. 3-Cole Roberts[5]; 4. 11M-Lawrence Mann[3]; 5. 7-Bobby Eubanks[4]; 6. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[8]; 7. 17G-Isaiah Garcia[14]; 8. 13T-Caiden Mitchell[7]; 9. 31W-Garth Kasiner[17]; 10. 310-Chris Townsend[9]; 11. 128-Tyler Cook[10]; 12. 15-Brody Brown[2]; 13. 52-Hayden Mabe[11]; 14. 93-Matt Carr[6]; 15. 08-Jace McIntosh[12]; 16. 94L-Jordan Herrman[13]; 17. 66-Jayden Clay[15]; 18. 22-Jesse Pate[18]; 19. 27-Ethan Wicker[19].

C Feature 2 (8 Laps): 1. 92-Jake Rosario[2]; 2. 25J-Delaney Jost[1]; 3. 2D-Cole Dewease[3]; 4. 67W-Randy Wagnon Jr[4]; 5. 7C-Phillip Cordova[12]; 6. 6-Brylee Kilmer[9]; 7. 5KB-Cale Coons[15]; 8. 12-Jason Tyer[10]; 9. 21-Jeremy Wickham[16]; 10. 212-Daniel Williams[11]; 11. 67R-Waylon Phillips[13]; 12. 19J-Justin Robison[5]; 13. 5P-Luke Porter[8]; 14. 11T-Taitum McElvany[6]; 15. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover[7]; 16. 88-Shane Coughran[14]; 17. 17R-Dugan Ridenour[17]; 18. 18D-Devon Debrick[18].

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 5K-Kris Carroll[2]; 2. 12K-Jack Kassik[4]; 3. 12X-Jeffrey Newell[5]; 4. 9L-Degan Lelsz[1]; 5. 2D-Cole Dewease[3]; 6. 7-Bobby Eubanks[6]; 7. 25J-Delaney Jost[10]; 8. 12-Jason Tyer[7]; 9. 67R-Waylon Phillips[8]; 10. 21-Jeremy Wickham[9].

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 20S-Steven Curbow[2]; 2. 39-Russ Disinger[3]; 3. 7S-Kaden Smith[8]; 4. 3T-Trevor McIntire[1]; 5. 15-Brody Brown[5]; 6. 11M-Lawrence Mann[7]; 7. 13T-Caiden Mitchell[6]; 8. 357-Bryce Redenbaugh[9]; 9. 81-Frank Flud[4]; 10. 5KB-Cale Coons[10].

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 49-Cody Barnes[1]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese[2]; 3. 14C-Jake Nail[6]; 4. 36-Kevin Reed[3]; 5. 15X-Tyler Smith[9]; 6. 3-Cole Roberts[5]; 7. 19J-Justin Robison[8]; 8. 93-Matt Carr[10]; 9. 17G-Isaiah Garcia[7]; 10. 31W-Garth Kasiner[4].

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey[1]; 2. 17S-Baron Silva[5]; 3. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[2]; 4. AD1-Jason McDougal[9]; 5. 4N-Ryan Winter[10]; 6. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[8]; 7. 51K-Kaimron Schoonover[6]; 8. 94L-Jordan Herrman[4]; 9. (DNS) 22-Jesse Pate; 10. (DNS) 18D-Devon Debrick.

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 26-Corbin Rueschenberg[1]; 2. 26K-Kale Drake[8]; 3. 22RL-Gage Laney[5]; 4. 23L-Tyler LaPointe[3]; 5. 67-JJ Loss[9]; 6. 67W-Randy Wagnon Jr[6]; 7. 310-Chris Townsend[4]; 8. 52-Hayden Mabe[7]; 9. 08-Jace McIntosh[10]; 10. 17R-Dugan Ridenour[2].

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 1V-Johnny Boland[3]; 2. 80N-Shawn Jones[1]; 3. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[4]; 4. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[2]; 5. 71K-Daison Pursley[10]; 6. 11-Laydon Pearson[8]; 7. 5P-Luke Porter[5]; 8. 212-Daniel Williams[7]; 9. 88-Shane Coughran[6]; 10. (DNS) 27-Ethan Wicker.

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 28-Chelby Hinton[1]; 2. 1P-Jase Randolph[2]; 3. 1H-Connor Lee[6]; 4. 13-Elijah Gile[3]; 5. 92-Jake Rosario[4]; 6. 5G-Landon Graham[8]; 7. 11T-Taitum McElvany[7]; 8. 7C-Phillip Cordova[5].

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 87-Reed Whitney[4]; 2. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[1]; 3. 51B-Joe B Miller[5]; 4. 97-Cole Tinsley[2]; 5. 57-Kyle Chady[7]; 6. 82S-Austin Saunders[9]; 7. 6-Brylee Kilmer[3]; 8. 128-Tyler Cook[8]; 9. 66-Jayden Clay[6].

Next up the POWRi Outlaw Micro League presented by Engler Machine & Tool will see action at Macon Speedway for the first stand-alone event of the year on April 15.

