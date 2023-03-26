Bryan Hulbert – TULSA, Okla. (March 25, 2023) Welcoming a field of 82 entries between A-Class (63) and Restricted (19), the Dirt2Media National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division graced the clay of Port City Raceway on Saturday night with Braxton Weger and Shawn Mahaffey collecting Turn Pike Challenge Victories.

Putting an exclamation point on his evening, Tulsa’s Shawn Mahaffey landed his second career NOW600 A-Class victory Saturday night; along with his second win of the night, with a different sanctioning body, and different style of car.

Kicking things off with a late race pass on Kale Drake to win the POWRi Outlaw Non-Wing A-Feature, the No. 11k, left nothing to chance with the wings on.

Taking off from the top of the front row, Mahaffey moved quickly to familiar territory around the hub of the Port City Raceway and did his best to stay there when traffic came into play. Caution with five to go, Mahaffey would have Daison Pursley chasing.

Working anywhere he could find traction, Pursley, who had just topped the POWRi National Midget A-Feature, made his run on the final lap, but would come up shy by 0.265-seconds. J.J. Loss crossed third, followed by Kale Drake, and Matt Carr to complete the top five.

The first time that Braxton Weger has parked in Victory Lane in NOW600 competition, the No. 31bw led the opening two lap before Bradley Cox muscled his way by following a Lap 3 restart. Looking like the race was in hand for the Arizona shoe, one wrong move in traffic on Lap 16 spelled disaster for the No. 45.

Sidelined with steering damage while working traffic, the lead was put back in the hand of Weger. Pursued by Carson Bolden on the restart, the No. B2 made every effort, but could not deny Braxton the win. Both improving by eight positions, Garyn Howard made it to third with Landen Adams in fourth. Making every attempt to hustle the high-side, Stone Smith held on to fifth.

The next outing for the Dirt2Media National Open Wheel 600 Series presented by Hi-Plains Building Division will be at Dallas County Speedway in Urbana, Mo. on Friday, April 14, and Saturday April 15.

Fans not able to attend can see every lap live on https://www.now600.tv and http://www.dirt2media.tv.

The 2023 season marks the 11th year of competition for the National Open Wheel 600 Series. Anchored by the Dirt2Media NOW600 National Championship, the NOW600 Series comprises several regional tours and sanctioned racetracks. The NOW600 National Championship features three divisions of 600cc micro sprints at each event: Stock Non-Wing, Winged A-Class, and Restricted ‘A’ Class.

To keep up on everything happening with the National Open Wheel 600 Series, from the National Tour to Regional and Weekly racing lineups, log onto http://www.now600series.com and make sure to follow the tour on Facebook and Twitter (@NOW600Series).

Race Results:

Dirt2Media NOW600 Series

Port City Raceway (Tulsa, Okla.)

Saturday, March 25, 2023

Winged A-Class

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey[2]; 2. 71K-Daison Pursley[4]; 3. 67-JJ Loss[1]; 4. 26K-Kale Drake[3]; 5. 93-Matt Carr[6]; 6. 1H-Connor Lee[7]; 7. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[8]; 8. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[20]; 9. 12K-Jack Kassik[11]; 10. 28-Chelby Hinton[17]; 11. 20Q-Brecken Reese[16]; 12. 83-Brant Woods[12]; 13. 88M-Max Crabdree[19]; 14. 3T-Trevor McIntire[10]; 15. 13-Elijah Gile[15]; 16. 3-Cole Roberts[13]; 17. 1V-Johnny Boland[5]; 18. 4N-Ryan Winter[9]; 19. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[18]; 20. 49-Cody Barnes[14]

B-Main 1 (12 Laps): 1. 13-Elijah Gile[1]; 2. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[5]; 3. 52-Hayden Mabe[7]; 4. 19J-Justin Robison[8]; 5. 15-Brody Brown[16]; 6. 57-Kyle Chady[13]; 7. 11-Laydon Pearson[3]; 8. 34-Colton Robinson[11]; 9. 14F-Bobby Wofford Jr[9]; 10. 5B-Cade Bierman[17]; 11. 45-Bradley Cox[12]; 12. 18G-Leonard Scheumack[15]; 13. 27-Ethan Wicker[6]; 14. 9K-Kieran Casillas[10]; 15. 22RL-Gage Laney[2]; 16. 82S-Austin Saunders[4]; 17. 94L-Jordan Herrman[14]

B-Main 2 (12 Laps): 1. 20Q-Brecken Reese[1]; 2. 88M-Max Crabdree[2]; 3. 5S-Stone Smith[4]; 4. 27KW-Kaden Weger[5]; 5. 21G-Garth Kasiner[10]; 6. 24C-Cale Lagroon[3]; 7. 5X-Reed Whitney[11]; 8. 23L-Tyler LaPointe[9]; 9. 212-Daniel Williams[7]; 10. 38-Levi Henderson[12]; 11. 5G-Landon Graham[8]; 12. 13T-Caiden Mitchell[13]; 13. 10R-Ray Brewer[6]; 14. 22-Jesse Pate[14]; 15. 9D-Degan Lelsz[15]; 16. 5C-Casey Bierman[16]

B-Main 3 (12 Laps): 1. 28-Chelby Hinton[2]; 2. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[4]; 3. 92-Jake Rosario[3]; 4. 52JR-Conner Long[5]; 5. 66-Jayden Clay[8]; 6. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[7]; 7. 78C-Chance Cody[6]; 8. 67JR-Waylon Phillips[10]; 9. 53J-Rob Johnson[11]; 10. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[9]; 11. 36-Kris Carroll[1]; 12. 21W-Will Perdue[12]; 13. 23-Journey Hunt[13]; 14. 22T-Thomas Byford[14]; 15. B2-Carson Bolden[15]; 16. 08-Jace McIntosh[16]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 1V-Johnny Boland[3]; 2. 3-Cole Roberts[2]; 3. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall[4]; 4. 78C-Chance Cody[1]; 5. 52-Hayden Mabe[5]; 6. 14F-Bobby Wofford Jr[6]; 7. 53J-Rob Johnson[7]; 8. 94L-Jordan Herrman[8]; 9. (DNS) 5C-Casey Bierman

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 12K-Jack Kassik[1]; 2. 71K-Daison Pursley[4]; 3. 11-Laydon Pearson[2]; 4. 24C-Cale Lagroon[6]; 5. 27KW-Kaden Weger[7]; 6. 5G-Landon Graham[3]; 7. 45-Bradley Cox[5]; 8. 21W-Will Perdue[8]; 9. (DNS) 5B-Cade Bierman

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 67-JJ Loss[2]; 2. 22RL-Gage Laney[1]; 3. 20Q-Brecken Reese[3]; 4. 28-Chelby Hinton[4]; 5. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness[7]; 6. 10R-Ray Brewer[9]; 7. 67JR-Waylon Phillips[8]; 8. 22-Jesse Pate[5]; 9. 9D-Degan Lelsz[6]

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 1H-Connor Lee[2]; 2. 88M-Max Crabdree[1]; 3. 4N-Ryan Winter[4]; 4. 82S-Austin Saunders[3]; 5. 212-Daniel Williams[5]; 6. 23L-Tyler LaPointe[6]; 7. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom[9]; 8. 57-Kyle Chady[8]; 9. 18G-Leonard Scheumack[7]

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey[2]; 2. 26K-Kale Drake[3]; 3. 59-Brody Mclaughlin[1]; 4. 52JR-Conner Long[4]; 5. 19J-Justin Robison[5]; 6. 21G-Garth Kasiner[6]; 7. 38-Levi Henderson[7]; 8. (DNS) 15-Brody Brown; 9. (DNS) 08-Jace McIntosh

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 93-Matt Carr[4]; 2. 49-Cody Barnes[2]; 3. 36-Kris Carroll[3]; 4. 92-Jake Rosario[6]; 5. 66-Jayden Clay[1]; 6. 9K-Kieran Casillas[5]; 7. 5X-Reed Whitney[8]; 8. 23-Journey Hunt[7]; 9. 22T-Thomas Byford[9]

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Brant Woods[1]; 2. 13-Elijah Gile[2]; 3. 3T-Trevor McIntire[4]; 4. 5S-Stone Smith[3]; 5. 5-Ryder McCutcheon[5]; 6. 27-Ethan Wicker[9]; 7. 34-Colton Robinson[8]; 8. 13T-Caiden Mitchell[7]; 9. B2-Carson Bolden[6]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 8K-Tyler Kuykendall, 09.791[6]; 2. 1V-Johnny Boland, 09.799[3]; 3. 3-Cole Roberts, 09.852[2]; 4. 78C-Chance Cody, 10.159[7]; 5. 52-Hayden Mabe, 10.195[5]; 6. 14F-Bobby Wofford Jr, 10.320[4]; 7. 53J-Rob Johnson, 10.528[9]; 8. 5C-Casey Bierman, 10.528[1]; 9. 94L-Jordan Herrman, 10.528[8]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 71K-Daison Pursley, 10.126[3]; 2. 5G-Landon Graham, 10.148[8]; 3. 11-Laydon Pearson, 10.158[2]; 4. 12K-Jack Kassik, 10.186[9]; 5. 45-Bradley Cox, 10.196[7]; 6. 24C-Cale Lagroon, 10.292[6]; 7. 27KW-Kaden Weger, 10.345[4]; 8. 21W-Will Perdue, 10.448[5]; 9. 5B-Cade Bierman, 10.793[1]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 28-Chelby Hinton, 09.984[4]; 2. 20Q-Brecken Reese, 09.985[5]; 3. 67-JJ Loss, 10.035[1]; 4. 22RL-Gage Laney, 10.124[2]; 5. 22-Jesse Pate, 10.145[7]; 6. 9D-Degan Lelsz, 10.146[6]; 7. 14G-Madelyn Gjerness, 10.192[9]; 8. 67JR-Waylon Phillips, 10.511[8]; 9. 10R-Ray Brewer, 11.037[3]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 4 (3 Laps): 1. 4N-Ryan Winter, 09.959[4]; 2. 82S-Austin Saunders, 10.016[9]; 3. 1H-Connor Lee, 10.213[3]; 4. 88M-Max Crabdree, 10.219[7]; 5. 212-Daniel Williams, 10.363[6]; 6. 23L-Tyler LaPointe, 10.392[8]; 7. 18G-Leonard Scheumack, 10.494[5]; 8. 57-Kyle Chady, 10.497[2]; 9. 24U-Tristan Ullstrom, 10.603[1]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 5 (3 Laps): 1. 26K-Kale Drake, 09.967[2]; 2. 15-Brody Brown, 09.979[9]; 3. 11K-Shawn Mahaffey, 09.985[5]; 4. 59-Brody Mclaughlin, 10.102[3]; 5. 52JR-Conner Long, 10.102[7]; 6. 19J-Justin Robison, 10.196[4]; 7. 21G-Garth Kasiner, 10.238[6]; 8. 38-Levi Henderson, 10.315[1]; 9. 08-Jace McIntosh, 10.517[8]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 6 (3 Laps): 1. 93-Matt Carr, 09.877[8]; 2. 36-Kris Carroll, 10.015[9]; 3. 49-Cody Barnes, 10.082[5]; 4. 66-Jayden Clay, 10.454[6]; 5. 9K-Kieran Casillas, 10.528[2]; 6. 92-Jake Rosario, 10.573[3]; 7. 23-Journey Hunt, 10.583[4]; 8. 5X-Reed Whitney, 10.627[1]; 9. 22T-Thomas Byford, 11.196[7]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 7 (3 Laps): 1. 3T-Trevor McIntire, 10.160[1]; 2. 5S-Stone Smith, 10.208[3]; 3. 13-Elijah Gile, 10.239[8]; 4. 83-Brant Woods, 10.349[4]; 5. 5-Ryder McCutcheon, 10.387[7]; 6. B2-Carson Bolden, 10.445[5]; 7. 13T-Caiden Mitchell, 10.551[9]; 8. 34-Colton Robinson, 10.588[2]; 9. 27-Ethan Wicker, 10.793[6]

Restricted ‘A’ Class

A-Main (25 Laps): 1. 31BW-Braxton Weger[1]; 2. B2-Carson Bolden[6]; 3. GH7-Garyn Howard[11]; 4. 88L-Landen Adams[12]; 5. 5S-Stone Smith[4]; 6. 24C-Cale Lagroon[5]; 7. 4-Jude Allgayer[9]; 8. 1P-Mekentzi Potter[16]; 9. 11-Kyle Hooper[18]; 10. 83-Dawson Woods[3]; 11. 6-Brylee Kilmer[15]; 12. 12-Tori Tyer[13]; 13. 14R-Jaxon Nail[17]; 14. 9-Sami Porter[19]; 15. 3-Lathe Griggs[7]; 16. 45-Bradley Cox[2]; 17. 2T-Tyler Crow[8]; 18. 73-Chase McDougal[14]; 19. 97-Cash Lacombe[10]

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. B2-Carson Bolden[3]; 2. 31BW-Braxton Weger[2]; 3. 45-Bradley Cox[4]; 4. 12-Tori Tyer[1]; 5. 73-Chase McDougal[5]; 6. 14R-Jaxon Nail[6]; 7. 9-Sami Porter[7]

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 5S-Stone Smith[2]; 2. 24C-Cale Lagroon[4]; 3. 2T-Tyler Crow[3]; 4. GH7-Garyn Howard[5]; 5. 6-Brylee Kilmer[1]; 6. 1P-Mekentzi Potter[6]

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 83-Dawson Woods[2]; 2. 4-Jude Allgayer[1]; 3. 3-Lathe Griggs[3]; 4. 97-Cash Lacombe[4]; 5. 88L-Landen Adams[6]; 6. 11-Kyle Hooper[5]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 1 (3 Laps): 1. 45-Bradley Cox, 10.154[5]; 2. B2-Carson Bolden, 10.190[6]; 3. 31BW-Braxton Weger, 10.289[7]; 4. 73-Chase McDougal, 10.302[4]; 5. 12-Tori Tyer, 10.367[1]; 6. 14R-Jaxon Nail, 10.654[3]; 7. 9-Sami Porter, 10.711[2]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 2 (3 Laps): 1. 24C-Cale Lagroon, 10.158[6]; 2. 2T-Tyler Crow, 10.315[3]; 3. 5S-Stone Smith, 10.323[2]; 4. 6-Brylee Kilmer, 10.397[1]; 5. GH7-Garyn Howard, 10.403[4]; 6. 1P-Mekentzi Potter, 10.512[5]

Performance Electronics Qualifying 3 (3 Laps): 1. 97-Cash Lacombe, 10.213[3]; 2. 3-Lathe Griggs, 10.262[4]; 3. 83-Dawson Woods, 10.445[1]; 4. 4-Jude Allgayer, 10.828[6]; 5. 11-Kyle Hooper, 10.834[5]; 6. 88L-Landen Adams, 10.834[2]