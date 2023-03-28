(BRASSTOWN, NORTH CAROLINA) Following a couple of weekends off, the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco schedule heats back up on March 31-April 1 with a big doubleheader in the state of Alabama. This Friday night, the miniseries will sanction a first-ever event at Buckshot Speedway in Clanton, Alabama, as a $7,553 winner’s check will be up for grabs. The cars and stars racing with the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series this weekend will then make the roughly 120 mile trek to the historic East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama on Saturday evening for the $10,053 to win ‘Jimmy Thomas Memorial.’

On Friday, March 31 at Buckshot Speedway, the pit gates will open at 2:00pm, the grandstands will open at 3:30pm, and hot laps are slated to begin at 6:30pm. Along with the ground-pounding Super Late Models, other divisions in action at the Clanton, Alabama oval will be 604 Crate ($700 to win), 602 Crate ($700 to win), Open Wheels ($500 to win), Factory Stocks ($500 to win), and Hot Shots ($300 to win). Adults will be admitted into the grandstands for $20.00, while pit admission for adults is $40.00.

There is also an open practice session scheduled at Buckshot Speedway on Thursday, March 30 from 7:00pm-10:00pm. The stands will be open for fans to watch for free, while pit admission will be $20.00 for the evening. Buckshot Speedway is located at 1034 County Road 76 in Clanton, Alabama. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3YNyY0y. For additional information, please call the track at 205-438-0030 or log onto their official website at www.BuckshotSpeedway.com.

At East Alabama Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 1, the Super Late Models will headline the annual running of the ‘Jimmy Thomas Memorial.’ Other classes on the racing card include 604 Crate, 602 Crate, 602 Chargers, Hobby, Road Warriors, and Hot Shots. The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series has made one prior visit to EAMS, as Brandon Overton took home the $10,053 payday in 2022 over a top five that included fifteenth-starting Ashton Winger, Michael Page, Garrett Smith, and Carson Ferguson.

Adult grandstand admission on Saturday will be $25.00, while kids ages 10 and under will be allowed into the stands for FREE. Pit admission will be $40.00 for adults and only $15.00 for kids. The pit gates will swing open at 2:00pm EST, while the grandstands will start to allow patrons into the storied facility starting at 5:00pm EST. Racing action at East Alabama Motor Speedway is slated to begin at around 7:00pm EST.

East Alabama Motor Speedway is located at 4238 US Highway 80 West in Phenix City, Alabama. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3YNyY0y. For additional information, please call the track at 334-297-2594 or log onto their official website at www.EAMSdirt.com.

Defending Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Champion Carson Ferguson comes into the Alabama doubleheader weekend leading the heated point standings by only two markers over Ross Bailes. Kenny Collins sits third, Haiden Cowan finds himself in the fourth position, and Brandon Overton rounds out the top five. There have been three different winners on the tour so far in 2023, as Brandon Overton (Swainsboro Raceway), Wil Herrington (Senoia Raceway), and Cory Hedgecock (411 Motor Speedway) have all celebrated in Schaeffer’s Oil victory lane.

Tire Rule for Buckshot Speedway & East Alabama Motor Speedway:

Left Front: Open

Right Front: Hoosier 1350 and 1600, American Racer 48 and 56

Left Rear and Right Rear: Hoosier Spec 1350 and Spec 1600, LM40, CRUSA 21 and CRUSA 55, American Racer 48 and 55/56, Pro 3 (NO HOOSIER RIBS ON REAR)

Body rules and the Droop Rule will be the same as those agreed on by both the World of Outlaws Late Model Series and the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series – among others. The entry fee will be $100.00 and transponders will be available to rent. Any driver not advancing into the feature field will receive $75.00 in tow money.

Purse for Buckshot Speedway on March 31 (40 Laps):

$7,553, 2. $3,500, 3. $2,000, 4. $1,500, 5. $1,200, 6. $900, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $575, 11. $550, 12. $540, 13. $530, 14. $520, 15. $510, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $25,275 TOTAL

Purse for East Alabama Motor Speedway on April 1 (53 Laps):

$10,053, 2. $5,000, 3. $3,000, 4. $2,000, 5. $1,500, 6. $1,000, 7. $800, 8. $700, 9. $675, 10. $650, 11. $625, 12. $600, 13. $575, 14. $550, 15. $525, 16. $500, 17. $500, 18. $500, 19. $500, 20. $500, 21. $500, 22. $500 – – – $31,700 TOTAL

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Carson Ferguson – 560 Ross Bailes – 558 Kenny Collins – 520 Haiden Cowan – 508 Brandon Overton – 465 Cory Hedgecock – 461 Mike Marlar – 427 Caden Mullinax – 421 Cla Knight – 415 Will Roland – 413 David McCoy – 395 Jason Welshan – 383 Wil Herrington – 366 Ashton Winger – 360 Jimmy Sharpe, Jr. – 356

* Each driver will drop their two worst finishes following the finale

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 3 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 4 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | WIL HERRINGTON

Friday, March 10 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | RAINED OUT

Saturday, March 11 | 411 Motor Speedway, Seymour, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Friday, March 31 | Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL | $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 1 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $10,053 to win

Friday, April 7 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, April 8 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win

Thursday, April 27 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $7,553 to win

Friday, April 28 | Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY | $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 29 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 5 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 6 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 26 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 27 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 28 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | $10,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Boyd Bilt Fabrication, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Vic Hill Racing Engines, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

