POINTS UPDATE: Brad Sweet Continues to Climb; David Gravel Maintains Lead
Latest points update after Talladega/Magnolia weekend, March 24-25
MESQUITE, TX (March 28, 2023) – Keep up with the latest movers in the chase for the 2023 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship.
LATEST RACE(S): Talladega Short Track (March 24) / Magnolia Motor Speedway (March 25)
CURRENT POINTS LEADER: David Gravel maintains his points lead (1,140 points) with three wins, six top fives and seven top 10s.
MOVERS:
Brad Sweet (+1): With a second-place finish at the Talladega Short Track and a win at Magnolia Motor Speedway, Sweet continued his hot streak and rose to third in points – now -32 points behind Gravel.
The four-time and reigning champion has been one of the fastest climbers, going from ninth in points – 56 points back – to third in three races.
Logan Schuchart (-1): After finishes of 14th and 10th, the Shark Racing driver slipped to fourth in points – 50-points behind Gravel – after entering the weekend third in points and only 14-points behind Gravel.
Sheldon Haudenschild (+1): By scoring a sixth-place finish at Talladega and his first podium of the season at Magnolia, Haudenschild has put himself in sixth in points (-72 points).
Donny Schatz (+2): Finally finding some consistency and luck, finishes of fifth and fourth moved Schatz to seventh in points (-98 points).
James McFadden (-3): A tough weekend with finishes of 22nd and 21st, McFadden slide down the ladder to ninth in points (-134 points).
Kasey Kahne (+1): Looking to run the full schedule, Kahne has found himself in the top-10 in points for the first time this season with finishes of 10th and 11th for the weekend.
TOP-10 IN POINTS:
- David Gravel: 1140 Points (Big Game Motorsports #2)
- Carson Macedo: -28 Points (Jason Johnson Racing #41)
- Brad Sweet: -32 Points (Kasey Kahne Racing #49)
- Logan Schuchart: -50 Points (Shark Racing #1S)
- Buddy Kofoid: -66 Points (CMS Racing #11)
- Sheldon Haudenschild: -72 Points (Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing #17)
- Donny Schatz: -98 Points (Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing #15)
- Spencer Bayston: -110 Points (CJB Motorsports #5)
- James McFadden: -134 Points (Roth Motorsports #83)
- Kasey Kahne: -144 Points (Kasey Kahne Racing #9)
