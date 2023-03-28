POINTS UPDATE: Brad Sweet Continues to Climb; David Gravel Maintains Lead

Latest points update after Talladega/Magnolia weekend, March 24-25

MESQUITE, TX (March 28, 2023) – Keep up with the latest movers in the chase for the 2023 World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series championship.

LATEST RACE(S): Talladega Short Track (March 24) / Magnolia Motor Speedway (March 25)

CURRENT POINTS LEADER: David Gravel maintains his points lead (1,140 points) with three wins, six top fives and seven top 10s.

MOVERS:

Brad Sweet (+1): With a second-place finish at the Talladega Short Track and a win at Magnolia Motor Speedway, Sweet continued his hot streak and rose to third in points – now -32 points behind Gravel.

The four-time and reigning champion has been one of the fastest climbers, going from ninth in points – 56 points back – to third in three races.

Logan Schuchart (-1): After finishes of 14th and 10th, the Shark Racing driver slipped to fourth in points – 50-points behind Gravel – after entering the weekend third in points and only 14-points behind Gravel.

Sheldon Haudenschild (+1): By scoring a sixth-place finish at Talladega and his first podium of the season at Magnolia, Haudenschild has put himself in sixth in points (-72 points).

Donny Schatz (+2): Finally finding some consistency and luck, finishes of fifth and fourth moved Schatz to seventh in points (-98 points).

James McFadden (-3): A tough weekend with finishes of 22nd and 21st, McFadden slide down the ladder to ninth in points (-134 points).

Kasey Kahne (+1): Looking to run the full schedule, Kahne has found himself in the top-10 in points for the first time this season with finishes of 10th and 11th for the weekend.

TOP-10 IN POINTS:

David Gravel: 1140 Points (Big Game Motorsports #2) Carson Macedo: -28 Points (Jason Johnson Racing #41) Brad Sweet: -32 Points (Kasey Kahne Racing #49) Logan Schuchart: -50 Points (Shark Racing #1S) Buddy Kofoid: -66 Points (CMS Racing #11) Sheldon Haudenschild: -72 Points (Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing #17) Donny Schatz: -98 Points (Tony Stewart/Curb Agajanian Racing #15) Spencer Bayston: -110 Points (CJB Motorsports #5) James McFadden: -134 Points (Roth Motorsports #83) Kasey Kahne: -144 Points (Kasey Kahne Racing #9)

