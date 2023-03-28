Home Missouri Lucas Oil Speedway Greg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s Season Opener – 3/25/23 MissouriLucas Oil SpeedwayRace Track News Greg Stanek’s photos from Lucas Oil Speedway’s Season Opener – 3/25/23 March 28, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Greg Stanek photo Photos by Greg Stanek 23 photos RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR 10th annual MLRA Spring Nationals roll into Lucas Oil Speedway for weekend doubleheader RS12 Motorsports Launches New Online Home; Ready for Doe Run’s Small Tire Shootout Defending Champ–Chad Simpson Leads MLRA Into “Spring Nationals” Springfield Raceway Results – 3/26/23 Wells captures Late Model headliner as Lucas Oil Speedway season begins with Stacye, Reed, Dimmitt also earning wins Lucas Oil Speedway offers bonus money for Late Models in Weekly Racing Series this season Popular Articles There’s No Slowing Down Andreotti: He’s Going Full-Time USAC Midget Racing... jdearing - March 21, 2023 0 By: Richie Murray – USAC Media Speedway, Indiana (March 21, 2023)………Jake Andreotti turned the heads of many with his performances on the west coast late... Illini 100 at Farmer City on Tap for World of Outlaws... March 27, 2023 Xtreme Outlaw Midgets to Make Debut at Farmer City for Illini... March 28, 2023 Weger And Mahaffey Victorious At Turn Pike Challenge With The Dirt2Media... March 26, 2023 Macon Speedway Reserved & General Admission Tickets Now Available Lucas Oil... March 25, 2023 Shawn Mahaffey Snags Port City Raceway Opening Night Win with POWRi... March 26, 2023 Daison Pursley Perfects Last-Corner Win with POWRi National Midgets in Turnpike... March 26, 2023