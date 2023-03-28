Inside Line Promotions – BRANDON, S.D. (March 28, 2023) – Huset’s Speedway has added a marquee short track racing event to its stable in 2023 with the addition of the Silver Dollar Nationals.

The 13th edition of the spectacle runs July 19-22 at the high-banked oval. The opening night features the Tri-State Late Models, Wyffels Hybrids RaceSaver Sprint Car Series and IMCA Stock Cars. The Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series invades Huset’s Speedway for the final three nights of the Silver Dollar Nationals, which is capped by a $53,000-to-win main event.

The Nordstrom’s Automotive Late Model Street Stocks will be part of the racing program on July 20 and July 21. The Malvern Bank Super Late Model Racing Series will compete on July 21 and July 22.

“We’re excited to have the Silver Dollar Nationals as part of our schedule,” Huset’s Speedway General Manager Doug Johnson said. “Each night during the four-day event will showcase an action-packed program and the $53,000-to-win finale will be one of the biggest in the track’s history.”

The first dozen years of the Silver Dollar Nationals were hosted by I-80 Speedway in Greenwood, Neb. Jonathan Davenport became the first three-time winner of the event with a triumph last year. He was also victorious in 2016 and 2018.

Scott Bloomquist is the only other multiple-time winner and is the only driver to earn back-to-back event titles as he won in 2014 and 2015.

Don O’Neal captured the inaugural event in 2011. The other single-event winners are Brian Birkhofer (2012), Jimmy Owens (2013), Tim McCreadie (2017), Bobby Pierce (2019), Brandon Sheppard (2020) and Kyle Bronson (2021).

Event tickets for this year’s Silver Dollar Nationals can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true .

Multiple-day passes are currently available and single-day passes can be purchased online beginning next Monday, April 3.

