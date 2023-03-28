Team Fielding Entries this Season for Rieck, Robards, and Steffens

O’FALLON, Mo. (03/27/23) – Missouri-based RS12 Motorsports has launched a brand-new cyber home at www.RS12Racing.com .

The site is developed and maintained by MyRacePass Marketing & Website Services.

Owned by Brian Rieck the team will regularly field Micro Sprint entries for Rieck along with rising talent Harrison Robards this season. While Rieck is returning to the driver’s seat for the first time in several years, the 11-year-old Robards is fresh off the Restricted Winged Micro Track Championship and Rookie of the year honors at Doe Run Raceway.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in the driver’s seat this year for the first time since 2017,” Rieck said. “Harrison (Robards) is a talented young driver and will be in our RS12 Spartan Transportation House Car this year. He and I will be running many of the same events. Most nights we both plan to run Outlaw Winged Micro, and he’ll also compete in the Restrictor Winged class. Meanwhile, Kyle Steffens will race with us from time to time in both the Micro and the Midget.

“We’ve got a lot of exciting things in the works for not only this year but also the Tulsa Shootout and Chili Bowl next January.”

Weather permitting the team plans to open their season this Friday and Saturday at Doe Run (Mo.) Raceway in the third annual Small Tire Shootout. Rieck and Robards will go into battle in the Outlaw Winged Micro division with Robards also competing in the Restricted Winged Micro class.

For full event details, please visit https://doerunraceway.webnode.page/.

