WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Midgets Meet Farmer City, World of Outlaws Late Models at Illini 100

Twin 30-lap, $4,000-to-win events on deck Friday-Saturday with POWRi co-sanction

CONCORD, NC – March 27, 2023 – On the heels of a successful opening weekend in Illinois, the Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota heads back to the Land of Lincoln to contest the third and fourth races on the 2023 schedule this weekend in its debut at Farmer City Raceway.

Located along Interstate 74 in central Illinois, Farmer City Raceway will host its first-ever national Midget series event Friday and Saturday, March 31-April 1, featuring a 30-lap, $4,000-to-win main event each night. The POWRi National Midget League will join the Xtreme Outlaws in the first of 13 co-sanctioned events on the schedule.

The 1/4-mile, black dirt bullring also hosts the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series each night as part of the track’s annual Illini 100 event. DIRTcar Pro Late Models will join the card Friday night while the DIRTcar UMP Modifieds are on tap for Saturday.

Tickets will be available at the gate on race day or can be purchased in advanced at the link below. If you can’t be at the track in person, stream all the action live on DIRTVision.

Here are the drivers to watch for and the storylines to follow this weekend:

GIRL POWER – Jade Avedisian comes into Farmer City as the most recent Toyota Feature winner and the current Series points leader by 30 over second-place Kyle Jones in pursuit of her first national Midget championship.

The 16-year-old Californian is coming off a resilient weekend racing with POWRi in Oklahoma, coming home ninth after starting 18th and having to restart from the tail after a spin-out early in the 40-lap Feature. She rebounded quickly, driving through the field back to finish as the only Keith Kunz Motorsports driver inside the top-10.

Farmer City’s 1/4-mile size could play right into Avedisian’s hand, as all three of her Series victories have come on tracks of that size or smaller. Her first win last summer at Jacksonville Speedway – another black-dirt Illinois bullring of the same size – is shaped and banked similar to Farmer City.

STRONG START – Kyle Jones carries the momentum of one top-10 and one podium finish in Series competition into this weekend. Also taking his Chili Bowl Nationals A-Main appearance into account, Jones is off to one of the best starts of his Midget racing career with Trifecta Motorsports.

Jones, 29, of Kennedale, TX, currently sits second in the Series points standings – 30 back of leader Avedisian. This past weekend, Jones also competed in the POWRi event at Port City Raceway and chalked-up an eighth-place finish with 37 cars in the pit area.

Though Farmer City isn’t the size of Port City, Jones has reason to be confident. His three best Series finishes came on tracks 1/4-mile or smaller (Davenport ’22 – 3rd [1/4-mile]; Du Quoin ’23 – third [1/6-mile]; Port City ’22 – fourth [1/8-mile]).

FIGHTING ILLINI – Zach Daum’s first weekend out with his new King Chassis and self-built team in Du Quoin two weeks ago had a solid start, notching a top-five on Friday before an early retirement to the infield in Saturday’s main event broke his stride.

Like many others on the list, Daum, the 32-year-old defending Series champion from Pocahontas, IL, also made the trip out to the Sooner State to race with POWRi last weekend and made the one-day affair count, bagging a third-place run while piloting a second entry for Trifecta Motorsports.

He’ll be back behind the wheel of his own operation this weekend, aiming for his first Series victory since October.

TRACK TIME – While Farmer City has never hosted a national Midget event, there is at least one driver in the field with laps around the track in a Midget. Chase McDermand competed in the only two known Midget events held at Farmer City in July 2016 – a pair of USAC D2 Midget races – and even led laps in the second Feature.

McDermand, the 22-year-old Mounce/Stout Motorsports pilot from Springfield, IL, is coming off an up-and-down opening weekend in Du Quoin. After failing to qualify for the first Feature of the season on Friday, he and the team bounced back on Saturday, driving from 12th on the starting grid all the way to second by the checkers to collect the Hard Charger honors.

This past weekend, McDermand temporarily vacated his seat while young Kansan Jace Park took over the reins racing with POWRi in Oklahoma, where he led most of the 40-lapper before Daison Pursley passed him for the win in the final corner.

HOME COOKING – The list of home state Midget talent continues to expand with the addition of Jake Neuman to the projected roster.

Neuman, the 2020 POWRi National Midget League champion from New Berlin, IL, made only one start with the Series last year but made it count, bagging a fifth-place finish at Jacksonville Speedway.

He’s projected to be in the field for a second career appearance this weekend, representing POWRi’s best as they clash with the Xtreme Outlaws’ best in a battle for Midwest Midget racing supremacy.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

When and where

• Friday-Saturday, March 31-April 1 at Farmer City Raceway in Farmer City, IL

On the internet

Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota

Live broadcast

DIRTVision – DIRTVision.com. Platinum annual FAST PASS for $299 or monthly FAST PASS for $39/month.

Current championship points standings (view full standings)

1. Jade Avedisian (442pts); 2. Kyle Jones 412pts (-30); 3. Landon Brooks 409pts (-33); 4. Shane Cottle 402pts (-40); 5. Gavin Miller 397pts (-45); 6. Chance Crum 387pts (-55); 7. Thomas Meseraull 387pts (-55); 8. Cannon McIntosh 384pts (-58); 9. Mitchel Moles 381pts (-61); 10. Ethan Mitchell 364pts (-78).

Toyota Feature winners (2 drivers)

1 win – Cannon McIntosh (Dave Mac-Dalby Motorsports); Jade Avedisian (Keith Kunz Motorsports)

Toyota Feature laps led (4 drivers)

26 laps – Thomas Meseraull

22 laps – Shane Cottle

14 laps – Jade Avedisian

8 laps – Cannon McIntosh

Whitz RC Racing Products Fast Time Awards (2 drivers)

1 Fast Time – Cannon McIntosh, Ethan Mitchell

Heat Race winners (9 drivers)

2 wins – Jade Avedisian

1 win – Austin Barnhill, Shane Cottle, Gavin Miller, Thomas Meseraull, Corbin Rueschenberg, Nick Drake, Kyle Jones, Chance Crum

High-points honors

1 honor – Gavin Miller, Chance Crum

Last Chance Showdown wins (4 drivers)

1 win – Kyle Jones, Landon Brooks, Karter Sarff, Howard Moore

DIRTVision Hard Charger Awards (2 drivers)

1 Award – Mitchel Moles, Chase Johnson

Podium finishes (6 drivers)

1 podium – Cannon McIntosh, Shane Cottle, Thomas Meseraull, Jade Avedisian, Chase McDermand, Kyle Jones

Top-10 finishes (16 drivers)

2 top-10s – Jade Avedisian, Kyle Jones, Landon Brooks, Gavin Miller

1 top-10 – Shane Cottle, Chance Crum, Thomas Meseraull, Cannon McIntosh, Mitchel Moles, Ethan Mitchell, Zach Daum, Taylor Reimer, Chase McDermand, Chase Johnson, Austin Barnhill, Corbin Rueschenberg