A tripleheader at the ‘Land of Three Wide’ makes up the third weekend for the Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt as the caravan of dirt modified racing’s top talent invade the Ark-La-Tex Speedway in Vivian, Louisiana, for the 10th Annual Cajun Clash presented by Genuine RV.

This weekend will mark the 18th, 19th and 20th main events staged at the popular high-banked 1/4-mile red clay where 14 different drivers have won the previous 17 stops here by the USMTS.

Cade Dillard’s three wins here in his home state leads all drivers while two-time winners Chris Henigan and 2018 USMTS National Champion Johnny Scott are the only other racers with multiple titles.

Series points leader Terry Phillips won the most recent event here in 2021 while Zack VanderBeek notched his first win at the Ark-La-Tex Speedway in 2020 to earn his 50th career USMTS win. Jake Gallardo’s only USMTS triumph came here in 2016 and Kelly Shryock’s 2014 victory was his 184th and final triumph with the USMTS.

Hunter Marriott, Ryan Gustin, Stormy Scott, Rodney Sanders and Jason Hughes have each won here one time, and Duke Whiseant’s only USMTS victory happened in the series debut here on June 5, 2008.

Detailed event information including times, ticket prices, payouts and more is available in the event Fast Facts on the USMTS website.

Current Points Standings:

1. 75 Terry Phillips, Springfield, Mo. … 349 (1 win)

2. 60 Dan Ebert, Lake Shore, Minn. … 348 (1 win)

3. 12 Jason Hughes, Watts, Okla. … 336

4. 4W Tyler Wolff, Fayetteville, Ark. … 309

5. 0 Jake O’Neil, Tucson, Ariz. … 290

6. 49 Jake Timm, Winona, Minn. … 287 (1 win)

6. K9 Will Krup, Mt. Carmel, Ill. … 287

8. 87 Darron Fuqua, Mayetta, Kan. … 285

9. 10B Brandon Givens, Wichita, Kan. … 277

10. 33Z Zack VanderBeek, New Sharon, Iowa … 274

Summit USMTS Modified competitors will be banging wheels for a top prize of $3,000 on Thursday with $5,000 going to Friday’s winner. Saturday’s victor will net $10,000.

Thursday A-Main: Licensed – 1. $3000, 2. $1700, 3. $1200, 4. $900, 5. $800, 6. $700, 7. $600, 8. $550, 9. $500, 10. $450, 11. $425, 12. $400, 13. $375, 14. $350, 15. $340, 16. $335, 17. $330, 18. $325, 19. $320, 20. $315, 21. $310, 22. $305, start $300, tow $100; Non-Licensed – 1. $3000, 2. $1500, 3. $1000, 4. $700, 5. $600, 6. $500, 7. $450, 8. $400, 9. $350, 10. $325, 11. $300, 12. $275, start $250, tow $90. (Early Entry $100, Late Entry $125)

Friday A-Main: Licensed – 1. $5000, 2. $3000, 3. $2000, 4. $1500, 5. $1000, 6. $900, 7. $800, 8. $750, 9. $700, 10. $675, 11. $650, 12. $625, 13. $600, 14. $575, 15. $550, 16. $540, 17. $530, 18. $525, 19. $520, 20. $515, 21. $510, 22. $505, start $500, tow $120; Non-Licensed – 1. $5000, 2. $2500, 3. $1500, 4. $1000, 5. $900, 6. $800, 7. $700, 8. $650, 9. $600, 10. $550, 11. $500, 12. $475, 13. $450, 14. $425, 15. $420, 16. $415, 17. $410, 18. $405, start $400, tow $100. (Early Entry $150, Late Entry $200)

Saturday A-Main: Licensed – 1. $10,000, 2. $5000, 3. $3000, 4. $2000, 5. $1700, 6. $1500, 7. $1200, 8. $1000, 9. $900, 10. $850, 11. $800, 12. $775, 13. $750, 14. $740, 15. $735, 16. $730, 17. $725, 18. $720, 19. $715, 20. $710, 21. $705, start $700, tow $150; Non-Licensed – 1. $10,000, 2. $4000, 3. $2500, 4. $1500, 5. $1200, 6. $1000, 7. $900, 8. $800, 9. $700, 10. $600, 11. $575, 12. $550, 13. $540, 14. $530, 15. $520, 16. $515, 17. $510, 18. $505, start $500, tow $120. (Early Entry $200, Late Entry $250)

In addition to the Summit USMTS Modifieds, the racing card includes USRA Limited Mods and Sunoco USRA Factory Stocks all three days with USRA Tuners on the card Friday and Saturday. USRA B-Mods are welcome to compete with USRA Limited Mods (all drivers earn USRA Limited Mod national points).

USRA LIMITED MODS

Thursday – 1. $500, 2. $350, 3. $250, 4. $200, 5. $175, 6. $150, 7. $125, 8. $100, 9. $90, 10. $85, 11. $80, 12. $75, 13. $70, 14. $65, 15. $60, 16. $60, 17. $60, 18. $60, 19. $60, 20. $60, 21. $60, 22. $60, 23. $60, 24. $60, Tow $40.

Friday – 1. $600, 2. $400, 3. $300, 4. $250, 5. $200, 6. $175, 7. $150, 8. $125, 9. $100, 10. $95, 11. $90, 12. $85, 13. $80, 14. $75, 15. $75, 16. $75, 17. $75, 18. $75, 19. $75, 20. $75, 21. $75, 22. $75, 23. $75, 24. $75, Tow $50.

Saturday – 1. $750, 2. $500, 3. $400, 4. $300, 5. $250, 6. $200, 7. $175, 8. $150, 9. $140, 10. $130, 11. $120, 12. $115, 13. $110, 14. $105, 15. $100, 16. $100, 17. $100, 18. $100, 19. $100, 20. $100, 21. $100, 22. $100, 23. $100, 24. $100, Tow $60.

SUNOCO USRA FACTORY STOCKS

Thursday – 1. $400, 2. $300, 3. $200, 4. $150, 5. $125, 6. $100, 7. $90, 8. $80, 9. $75, 10. $70, 11. $65, 12. $60, 13. $55, 14. $50, 15. $50, 16. $50, 17. $50, 18. $50, 19. $50, 20. $50, 21. $50, 22. $50, 23. $50, 24. $50, Tow $30.

Friday – 1. $500, 2. $350, 3. $250, 4. $200, 5. $150, 6. $125, 7. $100, 8. $90, 9. $85, 10. $80, 11. $75, 12. $70, 13. $65, 14. $60, 15. $60, 16. $60, 17. $60, 18. $60, 19. $60, 20. $60, 21. $60, 22. $60, 23. $60, 24. $60, Tow $40.

Saturday – 1. $600, 2. $400, 3. $300, 4. $250, 5. $200, 6. $175, 7. $150, 8. $125, 9. $100, 10. $95, 11. $90, 12. $85, 13. $80, 14. $75, 15. $75, 16. $75, 17. $75, 18. $75, 19. $75, 20. $75, 21. $75, 22. $75, 23. $75, 24. $75, Tow $50.

USRA TUNERS

Friday – 1. $200, 2. $150, 3. $120, 4. $100, 5. $80, 6. $75, 7. $70, 8. $65, 9. $60, 10. $55, 11. $50, 12. $50, 13. $45, 14. $45, 15. $40, 16. $40, 17. $35, 18. $35, 19. $35, 20. $35, 21. $35, 22. $35, 23. $35, 24. $35, Tow $25.

Saturday – 1. $300, 2. $200, 3. $150, 4. $120, 5. $100, 6. $90, 7. $80, 8. $70, 9. $60, 10. $55, 11. $50, 12. $45, 13. $45, 14. $45, 15. $40, 16. $45, 17. $45, 18. $45, 19. $45, 20. $45, 21. $45, 22. $45, 23. $45, 24. $45, Tow $30.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29

Open Practice

Pits Open 2 p.m.

Drivers Meeting 5:54 p.m.

Hot Laps 6-9 p.m.

THURSDAY, MARCH 30

Preliminary Night #1

Pits Open 2 p.m.

Grandstands Open 5:00 p.m.

Drivers Meeting 6:00 p.m.

Qualifying 6:30 p.m.

Racing to follow.

Adults $20

Sr/Military $15

Youth (12-16) $10

11 & Under FREE

Adult Pit Pass $40

Kids (6-10) Pit Pass $20

FRIDAY, MARCH 31

Preliminary Night #2

Pits Open 2 p.m.

Grandstands Open 5:00 p.m.

Drivers Meeting 6:00 p.m.

Qualifying 6:30 p.m.

Racing to follow.

Adults $25

Military & Seniors $20

Youth (12-16) $10

11 & Under FREE

Adult Pit Pass $40

Kids (6-10) Pit Pass $20

SATURDAY, APRIL 1

Championship Night

Pits Open 2 p.m.

Grandstands Open 4:30 p.m.

Drivers Meeting 5 p.m.

Qualifying 5:45 p.m.

Racing to follow.

Adults $30

Sr/Military $25

Youth (12-16) $10

11 & Under FREE

Adult Pit Pass $45

Kids (6-10) Pit Pass $20

NOTE: All grandstand seating is General Admission.

The Ark-La-Tex Speedway is a 1/4-mile high-banked red clay oval located 0.6 mile south of SR 2 on SR 1, then 0.7 mile west on Airport Rd., then 2.2 miles south to 13119 Boyter Ln, Vivian, LA 71082. For more information visit arklatexspeedway.com.

The Summit USMTS National Championship presented by RacinDirt currently features 46 nights of racing at 15 of America’s premier dirt track racing venues in nine states for its Silver Anniversary season. Just the winners of those events are set to earn more than $300,000 with nearly $2 million in purses and prize money earmarked for the 2023 campaign.

Watch every USMTS event online live and on-demand from anywhere on any device with RacinDirt. Download the app at Roku, Amazon Fire, iOS, Apple TV or on Google Play.

Visit usmts.com for schedules, points, photos, souvenirs, videos and more. Follow our social media channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube. Click here to get USMTS news delivered to your inbox.