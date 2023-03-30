A GOOD START: Brian Shirley Reflects on Early Season Consistency

The Chatham, IL driver currently sits second in the World of Outlaws Late Models Points Standings

SEYMOUR, TN – March 30, 2023– Consistency is vital to success with the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Models.

For Brian Shirley, it’s a key reason he finds himself in championship contention.

With three top 10s in four races, the Chatham, IL driver is second in points—16 points behind Chris Madden as the Series enters its next weekend of action at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, TN, on Thursday, April 20, and Talladega Short Track on Friday-Saturday April 21-22.

That early season consistency is vital to his progression for the rest of the season, he said.

“Anytime you get off to a good start, it’s a little easier to be in contention instead of digging yourself out of a hole,” Shirley said. “The fact that we’re not in a big hole leaving Florida, it was definitely a success, and hopefully, it’ll help us carry on to have a good finish on the tour this year.”

Despite not reaching Victory Lane during World of Outlaws competition, Shirley kept his momentum from Florida rolling in March.

He won Clarksville Speedway’s Tuckasee Toilet Bowl Classic, holding off defending Series champion Dennis Erb Jr. for the checkered flag.

It’s a win, Shirley said, eases the pressure of getting to Victory Lane.

“Anytime you get a win early in the year, it helps to ease the pressure of winning,” Shirley said. “Obviously, that’s what we do it for, is to win. So, when you get that win out of the way, it definitely helps to hopefully work on getting more.”

One thing that will be different for Shirley compared to Florida is he’ll be driving a Rocket Chassis after racing a Bloomquist Chassis at Volusia.

While it was challenging to be in a car he wasn’t used to, it gave him a new perspective, he said.

“It definitely is challenging for the fact that when you do switch cars, obviously they’re different styles, and different adjustments, so it makes it tougher getting in and out of them and making sure you’re thinking about the right adjustments, “Shirley said.

“Moving forward, we plan on being in our Rocket Car. In Speedweeks, it was nice to have kind of like a difference of opinion of what goes on at the racetrack. And a different car to help look at things a little different and maybe make better adjustments on the race cars we run every night.”

Shirley hopes his Rocket Chassis helps continue his consistency for the rest of the season, as it’ll be a critical factor in keeping pace with the World of Outlaws drivers as the road to the World Finals at The Dirt Track at Charlotte continues.

The World of Outlaws CASE Late Models return to action at 411 Motor Speedway in Seymour, TN, on Thursday, April 20, before heading south to Talladega Short Track on Friday and Saturday, April 21-22, for Alabama Gang 100 weekend – featuring a $50,000-to-win finale.

If you can’t make it to the track, watch all the action live on DIRTVision – either online on with the DIRTVision App.