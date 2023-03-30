$2,500 awarded to winner of Challenge Series points championship, spanning from April to October

CONCORD, NC (March 30, 2023) – The Xtreme Outlaw Midget Series presented by Toyota and the POWRi National Midget League are set to co-sanction 11 races in 2023, forming the Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series – a separate points championship with a $2,500 grand prize in store for the winner.

The new miniseries will begin with the I-55 Outlaw Showdown weekend at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55, Friday-Saturday, April 14-15 and conclude at I-44 Riverside Speedway, Oct. 14, adding another layer of excitement to the series’ regular championship weekend.

For every Xtreme Outlaw and POWRi co-sanctioned race on the 2023 schedule, all competing drivers will earn points toward the Xtreme Outlaw and POWRi National standings as normal. In addition, drivers will also earn points toward the Challenge Series standings, which will tally points across each of the 11 co-sanctioned races on the 2023 calendar.

A $2,500 check will be paid out to the driver with the most points in Challenge Series standings after the final race of the Xtreme Outlaw season – at I-44 Riverside Speedway in Oklahoma City, OK. The champion does not have to be competing full-time on either national tour, opening the Challenge Series up to a wider array of drivers who could potentially compete in all 11 races and top the standings.

“Giving back to the racers that support both tours is the basis for this new miniseries,” said Xtreme Outlaw Series Director Tyler Bachman. “We want to encourage more drivers to compete with both tours at the national level, and the Challenge Series is a great opportunity for our full-timers and for those that aren’t committed to either side to take part in some great events and be rewarded.”

The national Midget racing scene in 2023 has set a new standard for cooperation amongst sanctioning bodies, with Xtreme, POWRi and USAC coming together to operate conjunctively on events and/or strategically schedule races without overlap. This synergy has had positive effects thus far and is expected to push the sport to new heights.

“It’s very important, especially since we share a lot of the drivers,” said POWRi National Midget League Director Kenny Brown. “If you look at the [schedules], they almost look like a mirror of each other. By staying off each other, we maximize car counts.”

2023 Xtreme Outlaw-POWRi Challenge Series Schedule

Friday, April 14 | Federated AP Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, April 15 | Federated AP Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $5,000-to-win

Friday, July 21 | Doe Run Raceway | Doe Run, MO | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, July 22 | Southern Illinois Raceway | Marion, IL | $4,000-to-win

Friday, August 4 | Federated AP Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $4,000-to-win

Sat, August 5 | Federated AP Raceway at I-55 | Pevely, MO | $5,000-to-win

Friday, August 25 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, August 26 | Davenport Speedway | Davenport, IA | $4,000-to-win

Thursday, October 12 | Port City Raceway | Tulsa, OK | $5,000-to-win

Friday, October 13 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK | $4,000-to-win

Saturday, October 14 | I-44 Riverside Speedway | Oklahoma City, OK | $5,000-to-win