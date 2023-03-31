CONCORD, NC (March 30, 2023) – Simpson Performance Products will help elevate the World of Outlaws in 2023, joining as the Preferred Safety Gear and sponsoring the Quick Time Award. They’ll also serve as a Preferred Partner with the DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals.

The world-class American safety product supplier will join the contingency program for the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, awarding $50 to the driver who sets Quick Time at each race for both series.

“We pride ourselves in providing the best equipment for the best drivers in the world and are excited to partner the Simpson brand with the premier series in dirt racing,” said Graham Fordyce, circle track sales manager at Holley. “This is a great opportunity to showcase to fans and drivers our commitment to dirt racing and our shared values.”

Along with elevating the series support, Simpson will also elevate the series safety by providing safety gear for series officials – putting its more than 30 years of experience in action all season long.

The World of Outlaws Sprint Cars and World of Outlaws Late Models continue their championship season this month. You can find their full schedules, HERE.

The 2023 DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals season kicks off Wednesday, June 14, at Peoria Speedway. For the full schedule, CLICK HERE.

If you can’t make it to the tracks, you can watch every World of Outlaws and DIRTcar Summit Racing Equipment Modified Nationals race live on DIRTVision.