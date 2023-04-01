(CLANTON, ALABAMA) In the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing inaugural visit to Buckshot Speedway on Friday evening, Joseph Joiner didn’t waste any time hunting the front, as the Milton, Florida ace led from green-to-checkers to collect the $7,553 first place prize money! After clicking off the quickest time in Group B during the qualifying session, Joseph started the night’s 40-lap headliner from the outside of the front row. He used the outside momentum to grab the point from fellow front row starter Haiden Cowan and kept his #10 machine out front of the field to remain undefeated at the Clanton, Alabama facility.

Finishing behind Joiner at the unfurling of the checkered flag was a hard-charging Dillon Tidmore, who started the race from the inside of the fifth row. New Spring Nationals point leader Ross Bailes moved up two positions to finish third, while fast timer Haiden Cowan wound up in the fourth spot. Series regular Kenny Collins rounded out the top five and Austin Horton earned Hard Charger honors with his 22nd-to-10th run at the 3/8-mile track.

“It (the car) was really, really good tonight,” exclaimed Joiner in Schaeffer’s Oil Victory Lane. “This is our third time coming to this place and our third win, so I’m liking Buckshot Speedway pretty good these days. This is our first time here with the Longhorn car though, so I didn’t really know how to leave the shop. We kinda put it close to baseline with a little tweak from stuff I’ve learned from coming here in the Capital stuff.”

Seven caution flags slowed the action tonight at Buckshot Speedway starting with a yellow on the initial start of the race when B-Main winner Stephen Brantley stopped in turn three. The other B-Main victor – Mike Marlar – then went around on lap three before a multi-car wreck in turns one and two slowed the pace again on the fourth circuit. After a long green flag run, Billy Franklin spun on lap 27 to draw another yellow and under caution third-running Tyler Clem retired to the infield with apparent engine woes.

Ashton Winger, who had vaulted to as high as second in the running order, then slowed with a flat right rear tire on the restart, while another multi-car incident halted the action on the second attempted lap 27 restart. The final yellow flag was introduced to the field on lap 33 when Will Roland went for a spin in turn three. Even with the rash of cautions, ten drivers completed all forty circuits in the contest, which lasted 32 minutes.

Joseph Joiner’s first career Spring Nationals triumph came aboard a Longhorn Chassis powered by a Randy Clary Race Engine with sponsorship in part from Hunt the Front, Langenfelder Mechanical Contractors, Trading Paints, Base Racing Fuel, Penske Shocks, The Law Offices of Cole and Davis, Dirt Track Bank, and DirtCarLift.com.

A strong field of 32 Super Late Model competitors signed into the Buckshot Speedway pit area to do battle in the first-ever visit by the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series. Youngster Haiden Cowan was quick right out of the box in his Rum Runner Racing entry, as he toured the Clanton, Alabama oval in a mere 13.826 seconds to earn Fast Time honors in FK Rod Ends qualifying. Mike Marlar and Stephen Brantley were victorious in the pair of consolation races, while Caden Mullinax and Austin Horton both relied on series provisionals to gain access into the main event.

A roughly 120 mile overnight trek now awaits those drivers competing with the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series, as the annual running of the ‘Jimmy Thomas Memorial’ will take place on Saturday, April 1 at the historic East Alabama Motor Speedway in Phenix City, Alabama. Ross Bailes has jumped back on top of the Spring Nationals point standings with his podium effort tonight and currently finds himself eight markers ahead of defending Champion Carson Ferguson.

At East Alabama Motor Speedway tomorrow, the Super Late Models will headline the ‘Jimmy Thomas Memorial.’ Other classes on the racing card include 604 Crate, 602 Crate, 602 Chargers, Hobby, Road Warriors, and Hot Shots. The Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series has made one prior visit to EAMS, as Brandon Overton took home the $10,053 payday in 2022 over a top five that included fifteenth-starting Ashton Winger, Michael Page, Garrett Smith, and Carson Ferguson.

Adult grandstand admission on Saturday will be $25.00, while kids ages 10 and under will be allowed into the stands for FREE. Pit admission will be $40.00 for adults and only $15.00 for kids. The pit gates will swing open at 2:00pm EST, while the grandstands will start to allow patrons into the storied facility starting at 5:00pm EST. Racing action at East Alabama Motor Speedway is slated to begin at around 7:00pm EST.

East Alabama Motor Speedway is located at 4238 US Highway 80 West in Phenix City, Alabama. If you can’t make it to the track, we invite you to watch all of the action LIVE on FloRacing at https://flosports.link/3YNyY0y. For additional information, please call the track at 334-297-2594 or log onto their official website at www.EAMSdirt.com.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 5 of 16 Race Summary

Friday, March 31, 2023

Buckshot Speedway – Clanton, Alabama

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (40 Laps):

(2) Joseph Joiner $7,553 (9) Dillon Tidmore $3,500 (5) Ross Bailes $2,000 (1) Haiden Cowan $1,500 (7) Kenny Collins $1,200 (8) Dalton Cook $900 (11) Mike Marlar $700 (10) Carson Ferguson $650 (15) Billy Franklin $600 (22) Austin Horton $575 (17) Matthew Brocato $550 (13) David McCoy $540 (21) Caden Mullinax $530 (18) Will Roland $520 (6) Ashton Winger $510 (3) Tyler Clem $500 (4) Kyle Beard $500 (19) Shay Miller $500 (20) Sam Seawright $500 (14) David Breazeale $500 (16) Heath Hindman $500 (12) Stephen Brantley $500

Entries: 32

Lap Leaders: Joseph Joiner (Laps 1-40)

Cautions: 7

Hot Laps:

Boyd Bilt Spring-Pro “Smashing the Clock” Award: Ashton Winger 14.025

FK Rod Ends Time Trials:

Fast Time Overall: Haiden Cowan 13.826

Group A (Top Five Locked In): Haiden Cowan 13.826, Tyler Clem, Ross Bailes, Kenny Collins, Dillon Tidmore

Group B (Top Five Locked In): Joseph Joiner 13.857, Kyle Beard, Ashton Winger, Dalton Cook, Carson Ferguson

Sunoco Race Fuels B-Main #1 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. Mike Marlar, 2. David McCoy, 3. Billy Franklin, 4. Matthew Brocato, 5. Shay Miller, 6. Henry Carter, 7. Austin Franklin, 8. Caden Mullinax, 9. Jeremy Cropper (DNS), 10. Randy Holder (DNS), 11. Skip Freeman (DNS)

American Racer South B-Main #2 Finish (Top Five Transfer): 1. Stephen Brantley, 2. David Breazeale, 3. Heath Hindman, 4. Will Roland, 5. Sam Seawright, 6. J.R. Moseley, 7. Austin Horton, 8. Jason Hiett, 9. Dylan Davis, 10. Braxton Whitfield (DNS), 11. Sam Norman (DNS)

Series Provisionals: Caden Mullinax, Austin Horton

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Ross Bailes – 752 Carson Ferguson – 744 Kenny Collins – 710 Haiden Cowan – 700 Mike Marlar – 613 Caden Mullinax – 595 Will Roland – 585 David McCoy – 571 Ashton Winger – 530 Dalton Cook – 516 Brandon Overton – 465 Cory Hedgecock – 461 Sam Seawright – 433 Cla Knight – 415 Jason Welshan – 383

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 3 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 4 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | WIL HERRINGTON

Friday, March 10 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | RAINED OUT

Saturday, March 11 | 411 Motor Speedway, Seymour, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Friday, March 31 | Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL | JOSEPH JOINER

Saturday, April 1 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | $10,053 to win

Friday, April 7 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, April 8 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win

Thursday, April 27 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $7,553 to win

Friday, April 28 | Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY | $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 29 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 5 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 6 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 26 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 27 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 28 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | $10,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer's Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com

