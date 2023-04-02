(PHENIX CITY, ALABAMA) Brandon Overton became the first repeat winner of the 2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented Coltman Farms Racing season on Saturday evening, as he took home the checkered flag at the historic East Alabama Motor Speedway! After posting the sixth quickest time overall during the qualifying session and running third in his heat race, Brandon fired off from the outside of the third row in the 53-lap headliner. The Evans, Georgia standout then quickly bolted up to the third position and watched early leaders Sam Seawright and Ashton Winger slice and dice in front of him.

After disposing of Seawright, Brandon saw his opportunity to pounce on leader Winger and ultimately grabbed the point on lap 40. He then had to survive a green-white-checkered finish to collect a $10,053 paycheck for his second straight win in the annual ‘Jimmy Thomas Memorial’ at the historic Phenix City, Alabama oval. Ashton Winger, who led laps 11-39 of the contest, suffered from right front flopper damage in the waning laps, but was able to hold on for an impressive runner-up performance. Carson Ferguson rounded out the podium in third and retook the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series point lead. Sam Seawright, who paced the field for the first ten circuits, hung on for fourth while Dalton Cook placed a solid fifth at his home track.

Brandon Overton, who now owns nine career Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series victories, piloted a Wells Motorsports Longhorn Chassis powered by a Clements Race Engine with sponsorship in part from Garnto Southern, Muscle Factory, E-Z-GO, Victory Fuel, Boswell Oil Company, R.W. Powell Construction, Penske Shocks, CleanWay, Big Dog Stump & Tree, Dirt Mafia, and Convenient Lube.

Five caution flags slowed the pace during this year’s version of the ‘Jimmy Thomas Memorial.’ Jake Rainey was dinged for a caution on lap 14 when he spun right in front of the leaders, which forced second-running Sam Seawright to take evasive action and spin over the turn two banking. With Rainey deemed as the cause of the caution flag, Seawright was reinstated in the second position for the restart.

The second yellow flag came on lap 22 when Kenny Collins slowed on the backstretch. Fifth-running Ross Bailes then slowed with terminal mechanical failure on lap 41 before David McCoy went for a spin in turn two on the subsequent restart. The final caution flag was then charged to Kenny Collins on lap 52 when he slowed with a flat tire. Nine competitors completed all 53 circuits in a race that lasted 31 minutes.

A total of 21 Super Late Model competitors were on hand tonight at EAMS to compete in the ‘Jimmy Thomas Memorial.’ Austin Horton laid down the quickest lap of the evening during FK Rod Ends qualifying with a fast time of 14.033 seconds. The field was then split into two for a pair of heat races, which were won by Carson Ferguson and Sam Seawright.

Next up for the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco will be a lucrative doubleheader in the states of Virginia and Tennessee on April 7-8. Up first will be a visit to the picturesque Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat, Virginia next Friday night for a $10,053 to win throwdown on the big 1/2-mile. The weekend will then culminate on Saturday evening at the bad-fast Tazewell Speedway in Tazewell, Tennessee, as a whopping $21,000 first place prize will be up for grabs in the 3rd edition of the ‘Lil Bill Corum Memorial.’ More information on both of these special events can be found online at www.WytheRaceway.com and www.TazewellSpeedway.net.

Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing

Round 6 of 16 Race Summary

Saturday, April 1, 2023

East Alabama Motor Speedway – Phenix City, Alabama

Schaeffer’s Oil Feature Finish (53 Laps):

(6) Brandon Overton $10,053 (4) Ashton Winger $5,000 (1) Carson Ferguson $3,000 (2) Sam Seawright $2,000 (7) Dalton Cook $1,500 (9) Eli Beets $1,000 (3) Austin Horton $800 (8) David McCoy $700 (18) Caden Mullinax $675 (15) Jake Rainey $650 (14) Cla Knight $625 (10) Haiden Cowan $600 (11) Kenny Collins $575 (12) Dylan Knowles $550 (5) Ross Bailes $525 (13) Joseph Brown $500 (19) Henry Carter $500 (20) Dylan Davis $500 (16) Dennis Hale $500

DNS. (17) Dana Eiland $75

DNS. (21) Ricky Culpepper $75

Entries: 21

Lap Leaders: Sam Seawright (Laps 1-10), Ashton Winger (Laps 11-39), Brandon Overton (Laps 40-53)

Cautions: 5

FK Rod Ends Fast Time Award: Austin Horton 14.033

Sunoco Race Fuels Heat Race #1 Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. Carson Ferguson, 2. Austin Horton, 3. Ross Bailes, 4. Dalton Cook, 5. Eli Beets, 6. Kenny Collins, 7. Joseph Brown, 8. Jake Rainey, 9. Dana Eiland, 10. Henry Carter, 11. Ricky Culpepper (DNS)

American Racer South Heat Race #2 Finish (All Cars Transfer): 1. Sam Seawright, 2. Ashton Winger, 3. Brandon Overton, 4. David McCoy, 5. Haiden Cowan, 6. Dylan Knowles, 7. Cla Knight, 8. Dennis Hale, 9. Caden Mullinax, 10. Dylan Davis

Current Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Point Standings:

Carson Ferguson – 938 Ross Bailes – 922 Kenny Collins – 884 Haiden Cowan – 876 Caden Mullinax – 777 David McCoy – 755 Ashton Winger – 726 Dalton Cook – 706 Brandon Overton – 665 Sam Seawright – 625 Mike Marlar – 613 Cla Knight – 593 Will Roland – 585 Austin Horton – 554 Cory Hedgecock – 461

2023 Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series Schedule:

Friday, March 3 | Swainsboro Raceway, Swainsboro, GA | BRANDON OVERTON

Saturday, March 4 | Senoia Raceway, Senoia, GA | WIL HERRINGTON

Friday, March 10 | North Georgia Speedway, Chatsworth, GA | RAINED OUT

Saturday, March 11 | 411 Motor Speedway, Seymour, TN | CORY HEDGECOCK

Friday, March 31 | Buckshot Speedway, Clanton, AL | JOSEPH JOINER

Saturday, April 1 | East AL Motor Speedway, Phenix City, AL | BRANDON OVERTON

Friday, April 7 | Wythe Raceway, Rural Retreat, VA | $10,053 to win

Saturday, April 8 | Tazewell Speedway, Tazewell, TN | $21,000 to win

Thursday, April 27 | Crossville Speedway, Crossville, TN | $7,553 to win

Friday, April 28 | Lake Cumberland Speedway, Burnside, KY | $7,553 to win

Saturday, April 29 | Clarksville Speedway, Clarksville, TN | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 5 | Tri-County Race Track, Brasstown, NC | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 6 | Rome Speedway, Rome, GA | $10,053 to win

Friday, May 26 | I-75 Raceway, Sweetwater, TN | $7,553 to win

Saturday, May 27 | Boyd’s Speedway, Ringgold, GA | $10,053 to win

Sunday, May 28 | Duck River Raceway Park, Wheel, TN | $10,053 to win

* All races to be shown LIVE on FloRacing

For more information on the Schaeffer’s Oil Spring Nationals Series presented by Coltman Farms Racing and fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels, please point your Internet browser to www.SouthernNationalsSeries.com or feel free to call series promoter Ray Cook at 828-360-5353. You can also follow us across social media platforms on facebook.com/southernnationalsseries and on Twitter @sonationals.

The Spring Nationals Series would like to thank all of our marketing partners including: Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants, Coltman Farms Racing, Sunoco Race Fuels, American Race Tires, Delph Communications, E-Z-GO, Vidalia Powersports, Arizona Sport Shirts, Boyd Bilt Fabrication, Capital Race Cars, Collins Signs, DirtCarLift.com, DirtonDirt.com, FK Rod Ends, Hoosier Racing Tire, MasterSbilt Race Cars, SFP Performance Systems, The Joie of Seating, The Steering Buddy, Vic Hill Racing Engines, and Wiles Driveshafts.

About Schaeffer’s Oil & Specialized Lubricants:

Schaeffer’s Specialized Lubricants: synthetic motor oils, hydraulic fluids, and diesel fuel additives have achieved a world-class reputation for improving engine performance and fuel economy, but their diverse product line includes all types of industrial lubricants, industrial greases, and industrial oils as well as specialty items like their chain lubes and degreasers. Founded in 1839, their philosophy is to provide advanced lubricants for improved performance, reliability, and fuel economy. Learn more or find a rep near you at www.SchaefferOil.com.

Media Contact: Ryan Delph – Delph Communications

www.DelphCommunications.com